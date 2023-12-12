Official XYLEM INC. press release

Sensus Stratus IQ+™ enables enhanced utility distribution system management and improved customer engagement as utilities prepare for EV charging growth

The new Stratus IQ+™ electricity meter from Sensus, a Xylem brand, is taking the grid to next-level smart.

The new Stratus IQ+ is designed to enhance distribution system management for utilities to deliver more data – faster, including EV-based detection. (Photo: Business Wire)

Its powerful processor and expanded data set options allow utilities to pull more system diagnostics than ever before, giving them a robust health check of their distribution system and heightened awareness of customer electricity usage.

“Our utility customers continue to embrace the value of data for greater operational resilience and increased customer engagement,” said Mike McGann, senior vice president and president, Xylem Americas, Measurement and Control Solutions. “Further, emerging grid requirements—including electric vehicle support—demand a new level of distribution system management, which this technology can help enable.”

Next-level smart

The Stratus IQ+ combines grid intelligence and precise energy measurement into one powerful package. The meter monitors energy consumption in near-real time, and advanced functionalities allow for data to be recorded, transmitted and received with only a keystroke. This smart meter provides commercial and industrial (C&I) strength capabilities in a residential meter, resulting in improved communication and faster delivery of more data.

The growing needs of the electric vehicle (EV) market are also being met in the Stratus IQ+ through its battery EV-based detection. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms can extract battery EV charging data in a matter of seconds through edge computing. The Stratus IQ+ has the speed and processing power to capture this consumption so utilities can better plan for capacity and off-peak incentive program management.

Adapt to change

Additional key features of the Stratus IQ+ include:

Customizable applications to enhance grid edge capabilities

Expansion card slot for future computing capacity with the Sensus FlexNet ® communication network or alternate communications such as cellular, Wi-Fi or both

communication network or alternate communications such as cellular, Wi-Fi or both A rugged design that improves protection against weather, rough handling, theft or tampering

“Software-defined metrology” features that help utilities improve efficiency, cost savings and safety

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

About Sensus

Sensus, a Xylem brand, provides remotely-managed products and solutions that deliver the right data at the right time for investor-owned utilities, cooperatives and municipalities. As part of Xylem’s digital portfolio, our smart devices connect with a variety of communication technologies to help customers make timely decisions that optimize electric, gas and water systems. Learn more at sensus.com.

