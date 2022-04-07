Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xylem Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/06 04:03:12 pm EDT
86.71 USD   -0.21%
08:13aXylem's New Smart Wastewater Treatment Solution Cuts Operating Costs and Reduces Energy Use by 25%
BU
04/05Raymond James Upgrades Xylem to Market Perform From Underperform
MT
04/04Xylem To Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results On May 4, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xylem's New Smart Wastewater Treatment Solution Cuts Operating Costs and Reduces Energy Use by 25%

04/07/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Breakthrough Digital Innovation Provides Wastewater Operators Real-Time Process Recommendations to Optimize Chemical Usage and Aeration

Wastewater utilities can now achieve compliance targets while cutting energy consumption from aeration by up to 25% with Xylem Edge Control. This off-the-shelf suite of digital solutions for conventional activated sludge (CAS) plants marks the latest breakthrough in the digitization of water utilities. With Xylem Edge Control, wastewater operators can now control and monitor their assets, improve nutrient removal, save energy and reduce costs.

“Wastewater utilities are constantly balancing the need to ensure service reliability and compliance alongside the need to manage costs,” said Chris Taylor, Global Product Manager at Xylem. “Xylem Edge Control helps wastewater utilities confidently walk that line, bringing together our digital innovation expertise and insights from our deep bioprocessing experience, in a suite of solutions that maximizes process control while dramatically cutting energy consumption and supporting sustainability goals.”

“Utilities around the world are well on the way to digitizing their networks and reaping major water, energy and cost efficiencies. Xylem Edge Control is a versatile, multi-functional solution that meets wastewater utilities where they are on that journey – and sets them up to unlock more of the benefits of digital transformation.”

The Edge Control solutions apply analytics to real-time data to provide rapid process recommendations to optimize chemical usage and aeration. As utilities target emissions reductions, Edge Control is the latest high-efficiency technology that can help utilities cut energy-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and make fast progress towards achieving net-zero targets. The platform can operate with any Programmable Logic Controller under various communications protocols and connect to existing hardware, including sensors and probes.

Xylem Edge Control combines four solutions:

  1. Xylem Edge Control Pulsed Aeration: A digital, energy saving solution that can prevent over-aeration of underloaded treatment plants. Pulsed Aeration improves the overall biological process of CAS plants, to provide adequate mixing and ultimately achieving energy savings. Research and implementation of Pulsed Aeration has shown energy savings of approximately 25% can be achieved.
  2. Xylem Edge Control Ammonia Removal: Xylem Edge Control Ammonia Removal determines a CAS facility's ammonia target and helps meet its nutrient discharge limits while working to maximize energy savings. It uses an advanced algorithm to match various load conditions, that can provide consistent ammonia removal and further stabilize the biological process.
  3. Xylem Edge Control Ammonia + Nitrogen Removal: The solution offers wastewater utilities the potential to save energy while reducing nitrate and ammonia concentrations. It uses an advanced algorithm which communicates with CAS facilities’ existing assets to optimize the achievement of nutrient compliance targets. Its patented, one-of-a-kind, AvN® wastewater treatment process1 has the ability to create a biological environment unlike anything the wastewater treatment industry has seen with its capacity to create a Nitrite shunt. This can allow for an expedited denitrification process and ultimately, increased energy savings. Research and implementation of Ammonia + Nitrogen Removal has shown energy savings of approximately 25% in addition to a reduction in Total Inorganic Nitrogen (TIN) concentration of approximately 30%.
  4. Xylem Edge Control P - Removal: This solution controls chemical feed pumps based on real-time phosphorus concentrations to reduce chemical usage while meeting today’s stricter phosphorus limits.

The launch of Xylem Edge Control follows rigorous field testing across North America, including Washington and Indiana, including the wastewater treatment operations serving the city of Muncie, Indiana.

“With Muncie being the home to Ball State University, the city undergoes a major swing in population from around 70,000 people while school is in session to approximately 48,000 when school is out of session,” said Jason Ingram, Plant Superintendent at Muncie Wastewater Treatment Plant in Muncie, IN, where Xylem Edge Control Pulsed Aeration has been installed. “That’s a decrease in population of over 30%. It is during these months of decreased load where we benefit from Pulsed Aeration most. With our upgrades from Xylem’s Pulsed Aeration we are able to save $5,000 a month on energy costs.”

Global water utilities account for approximately 2% of global GHG emissions – the equivalent of the world’s shipping industry. However, innovative solutions like Edge Control can help mitigate a substantial portion of the emissions generated by inefficient wastewater operations, quickly and affordably. Furthermore, by deploying readily available advanced solutions, utilities could cut the water industry’s GHG emissions by 50% across both clean water and wastewater activities.

Xylem Edge Control can be used as a stand-alone process or as a connected, subscription-based enterprise with fees based on efficiency and savings. When connected via the Cloud, Xylem Edge Control provides data visualization, allowing the customer to see the energy savings on a monthly basis; real-time data trending reports, showing details such as ammonia and TIN concentrations and alert and alarm texts/email notifications, displaying instrumentation and software status.

Xylem Edge Control Pulsed Aeration, Xylem Edge Control Ammonia Removal and Xylem Edge Control Ammonia + Nitrogen Removal are now available for purchase globally. Xylem Edge Control P – Removal will be available to customers globally later this year.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

________________________
1 AvN® is a trademark of World Water Works, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XYLEM INC.
08:13aXylem's New Smart Wastewater Treatment Solution Cuts Operating Costs and Reduces Energy..
BU
04/05Raymond James Upgrades Xylem to Market Perform From Underperform
MT
04/04Xylem To Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results On May 4, 2022
BU
03/28XYLEM : Celebrates 5 Million Flygt Pumps, Continuing 100-Year Record of Cutting-Edge Water..
PU
03/22Xylem Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
03/15Xylem to Relocate Global Headquarters to Washington, DC -- Shares Higher
MT
03/15Xylem to Move Global Headquarters to Washington, D.C.
BU
03/15Xylem to Move Global Headquarters to Washington
CI
03/15RBC Cuts Price Target on Xylem to $104 From $124, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/25XYLEM INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XYLEM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 351 M - -
Net income 2022 428 M - -
Net Debt 2022 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 15 613 M 15 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 100
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart XYLEM INC.
Duration : Period :
Xylem Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 86,71 $
Average target price 97,67 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton Chief Innovation, Technology & Product Management
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.-27.69%15 613
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.55%57 736
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.05%35 130
FANUC CORPORATION-11.48%33 443
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-25.32%27 126
SANDVIK AB-23.46%25 657