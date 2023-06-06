Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xylem Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:23 2023-06-05 pm EDT
106.16 USD   +1.05%
07:30aXylem's Next-generation Ultrasonic Water Meter Helps Transform Customer Service for North American Utilities
BU
06/01North American Morning Briefing: Attention Turns -3-
DJ
05/31Baird Upgrades Xylem to Outperform From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $135 From $122
MT
Xylem's Next-generation Ultrasonic Water Meter Helps Transform Customer Service for North American Utilities

06/06/2023 | 07:30am EDT
Cordonel digital technology enables precise water management for commercial and industrial markets

The largest water users in a utility’s customer base typically hail from commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses that depend on reliable water access to function. This specialized customer group requires precise tracking that helps them avoid water loss and ensure that costs are affordable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005647/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Enter Cordonel®, an innovative ultrasonic C&I water meter from Sensus, a Xylem brand, which features a patented technology that measures low-to-high-volume flow with proven accuracy. The unique flow tube has three measurement channels to capture every drop and seamlessly integrates with the FlexNet® communication network to provide accurate readings in real time.

“Water utilities are at a moment of opportunity,” said Mike McGann, senior vice president and president Xylem Americas, Measurement and Control Solutions. “Digital solutions—such as the remotely-managed Cordonel meter—have the potential to transform water systems and the communities they serve.”

Beyond Measurement: Digitizing the Water System

Cordonel is more than a meter—it’s a sensor that enables the digitalization of water distribution systems by incorporating temperature and pressure data that helps utilities meet customer expectations. Transferred securely, this actionable information helps utilities maintain water quality, balance pressure levels, and gain visibility into their operations.

“Customer expectations are shifting as people become accustomed to living their lives online and obtaining information in real time,” said McGann. “With Cordonel C&I meters and a reliable communication network, utilities and their largest customers can keep a precise pulse on each and every drop of water being used.”

Robust and Reliable

The Cordonel meter can accommodate virtually all commercial, industrial and agricultural needs, including horizontal or vertical pipe orientations with no straight upstream or downstream pipe (also known as U0D0) required for ease of installation. Without any moving parts, this robust solid-state device provides a reliable maintenance-free solution over its 20-year life.

Application Benefits

The Cordonel C&I meter enables a rich portfolio of applications, including:

  • Advanced Metering Infrastructure and Automated Meter Reading data
  • Precise high and low water flow measurement
  • Leak detection
  • Control of industrial processes using a pulse output
  • Rich data for District Metered Area (DMA) applications
  • Pressure and temperature monitoring

The Cordonel two-inch version will be available this summer and additional sizes of one-and-a-half, three and four inches will follow later this year. This new technology will be on display in Xylem’s booth #1602 during the American Water Works Association’s annual ACE23 conference from June 11-14 in Toronto.

About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

About Sensus
Sensus, a Xylem brand, provides remotely-managed products and solutions that deliver the right data at the right time for investor-owned utilities, cooperatives and municipalities. As part of Xylem’s digital portfolio, our smart devices connect with a variety of communication technologies to help customers make timely decisions that optimize electric, gas and water systems. Learn more at sensus.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about XYLEM INC.
07:30aXylem's Next-generation Ultrasonic Water Meter Helps Transform Customer Service for Nor..
BU
06/01North American Morning Briefing: Attention Turns -3-
DJ
05/31Baird Upgrades Xylem to Outperform From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $135 From $122
MT
05/30Xylem Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/26XYLEM INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24Global markets live: Agilent, Intuit, Palo Alto, Kohl's, Urban Outfi..
MS
05/24Xylem Completes Acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies
MT
05/24Declaration of Voting Results by Xylem Inc
CI
05/24Xylem Inc. Announces Changes to Its Board
CI
05/24Xylem Completes Acquisition of Evoqua
BU
Analyst Recommendations on XYLEM INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 002 M - -
Net income 2023 604 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,4x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 19 174 M 19 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart XYLEM INC.
Xylem Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends XYLEM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 106,16 $
Average target price 115,70 $
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton Chief Innovation, Technology & Product Management
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.-3.99%19 174
ATLAS COPCO AB29.77%68 382
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.06%43 285
FANUC CORPORATION26.72%34 068
INGERSOLL RAND INC.16.13%24 546
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.58%23 649
