    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
02:44:19 2023-03-21 pm EDT
98.06 USD   +0.42%
02:31pXylem to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
03/15Insider Sell: Xylem
MT
03/15Buffalo Sewer Authority Saves $145 Million, Cuts Pollution with Smart Sewer Technology
BU
Xylem to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

03/21/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its first quarter 2023 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2023. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (800) 267-6316 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9765 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ123) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from May 4, 2023, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until May 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 925-9354 or +1 (402) 220-5384.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.5 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2023
03/14RBC Lifts Price Target on Xylem to $124 From $123, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/09Pep Guardiola Calls Time on Polluted Waterways, Leads Drive to Tackle Untreated Wastewa..
BU
03/06Insider Sell: Xylem
MT
03/02Xylem Inc. Enters Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility Agreement
CI
03/02Xylem Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definit..
AQ
02/27Xylem Appoints Earl Ellis to Board of Directors
BU
02/27Xylem Appoints Earl Ellis to Board of Directors, Effective March 9, 2023
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 781 M - -
Net income 2023 571 M - -
Net Debt 2023 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,1x
Yield 2023 1,33%
Capitalization 17 604 M 17 604 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 91,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 97,65 $
Average target price 113,45 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton Chief Innovation, Technology & Product Management
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.-11.68%17 604
ATLAS COPCO AB0.37%55 948
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.53%40 510
FANUC CORPORATION14.82%33 017
SANDVIK AB8.44%24 674
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.84%23 110