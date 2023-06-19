Advanced search
    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:48 2023-06-16 pm EDT
113.44 USD   +0.09%
04:16pXylem to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023
BU
06/09Transcript : Xylem Inc. Presents at TD Cowen Sustainability Week, Jun-09-2023 09:45 AM
CI
06/08Digital Water Saves Millions for Communities, According to Leading Utilities
BU
Xylem to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

06/19/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its second quarter 2023 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (800) 225-9448 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9783 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ223) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from August 2, 2023, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until August 9, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 839-1320 or +1 (402) 220-0488.

About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 032 M - -
Net income 2023 604 M - -
Net Debt 2023 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,0x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 20 489 M 20 489 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart XYLEM INC.
Duration : Period :
Xylem Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 113,44 $
Average target price 117,27 $
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton Chief Innovation, Technology & Product Management
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.2.60%20 489
ATLAS COPCO AB27.21%68 533
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION26.84%47 354
FANUC CORPORATION32.22%35 046
INGERSOLL RAND INC.23.48%26 100
FORTIVE CORPORATION11.78%25 392
