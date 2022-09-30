Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Xylem Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XYL   US98419M1009

XYLEM INC.

(XYL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-09-30 pm EDT
87.31 USD   -0.89%
03:31pXylem to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022
BU
09/20Hackers Tackle Water Crisis at Europe's Biggest Hackathon
BU
09/15Transcript : Xylem Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, Sep-15-2022 05:05 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Xylem to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

09/30/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its third quarter 2022 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (800) 343-5172 (US) or +1 (785) 424-1789 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ322) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from November 1, 2022, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until November 8, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 839-9881 or +1 (402) 220-3100.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XYLEM INC.
03:31pXylem to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022
BU
09/20Hackers Tackle Water Crisis at Europe's Biggest Hackathon
BU
09/15Transcript : Xylem Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Confere..
CI
09/12Water Leaders to Accelerate Action Towards UN Sustainable Development Goals at IWA Worl..
BU
09/08Insider Sell: Xylem
MT
08/31XYLEM INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30Canadian Annabelle M. Rayson wins Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2022
BU
08/29Cowen Adjusts Xylem's Price Target to $85 from $75, Reiterates Market Perform Rating
MT
08/22Analysis: As drought risks rise, investors eye thirsty companies, solutions
RE
08/18Xylem Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 a Share, Payable Sept. 29 to Shareholders a..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XYLEM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 400 M - -
Net income 2022 435 M - -
Net Debt 2022 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,6x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 15 872 M 15 872 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 16 100
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart XYLEM INC.
Duration : Period :
Xylem Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XYLEM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 88,09 $
Average target price 94,87 $
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick K. Decker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Rowland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert F. Friel Independent Chairman
David Flinton Chief Innovation, Technology & Products Officer
John A. Kehoe Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XYLEM INC.-26.54%15 872
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.66%42 920
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-22.81%31 545
FANUC CORPORATION-15.28%27 342
FORTIVE CORPORATION-22.39%21 055
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-51.19%17 705