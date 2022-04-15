XYMAX REIT Investment : (Amendment)Notice Concerning Revisions to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022

Translation Purposes Only
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
Notice Concerning Revisions to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022
XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter "XYMAX REIT") announces the following revision to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022 published on April 13, 2022 as follows.
-
1. Revised part:
2. Operating Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending August 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022) and Fiscal Period Ending February 2023 (from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
"Operating revenue", "Operating income", "Ordinary income", and "Net income" as described below;
-
2. Before revision (Underlined figures were revised)
(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))
|
Operating revenue
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net income
|
Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings)
|
Distribution in excess of earnings per unit
|
Fiscal period ended Aug. 2022
Fiscal period ended Feb. 2023
|
mn yen
|
%
|
mn yen
|
%
|
mn yen
|
%
|
mn yen
|
%
|
yen
|
yen
|
1,825 1,597
|
39.8
(12.5)
|
1,086
880
|
54.9
(18.9)
|
966 772
|
49.0
(20.1)
|
965 771
|
49.0
(20.1)
|
3,867 3,091
|
- -
(Reference)
Forecast net income per unit
(Forecast net income ÷ Forecast total number of investment units issued and outstanding at end of period) Fiscal period ending August 2022: 3,866 yen Fiscal period ending February 2023: 3,090 yen
After revision (Underlined figures were revised)
(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))
|
Operating revenue
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net income
|
Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings)
|
Distribution in excess of earnings per unit
|
Fiscal period ended Aug. 2022
Fiscal period ended Feb. 2023
|
mn yen
|
%
|
mn yen
|
%
|
mn yen
|
%
|
mn yen
|
%
|
yen
|
yen
|
1,825 1,597
|
13.3
(12.5)
|
1,086
880
|
14.7
(18.9)
|
966 772
|
10.9
(20.1)
|
965 771
|
10.9
(20.1)
|
3,867 3,091
|
- -
(Reference)
Forecast net income per unit
(Forecast net income ÷ Forecast total number of investment units issued and outstanding at end of period) Fiscal period ending August 2022: 3,866 yen Fiscal period ending February 2023: 3,090 yen
