    3488   JP3048690006

XYMAX REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3488)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
127200.00 JPY   +1.03%
XYMAX REIT INVESTMENT : (Amendment)Notice Concerning Revisions to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022
PU
XYMAX REIT INVESTMENT : (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022
PU
XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Period from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022 and from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023
CI
XYMAX REIT Investment : (Amendment)Notice Concerning Revisions to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022

04/15/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Translation Purposes Only

April 15, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-1-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation

Representa Executive Director Shotaro

tive Kanemitsu

(Securities Code 3488)

Asset Management Company

XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS Corporation

Represent

Representative

Shotaro

ative

Director and President

Kanemitsu

Contact

Head of Business

Tatsuya

Planning Division

Nakayama

TEL: +81-3-5544-6880

Notice Concerning Revisions to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter "XYMAX REIT") announces the following revision to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022 published on April 13, 2022 as follows.

  • 1. Revised part:

    2. Operating Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending August 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022) and Fiscal Period Ending February 2023 (from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

    "Operating revenue", "Operating income", "Ordinary income", and "Net income" as described below;

  • 2. Before revision (Underlined figures were revised)

(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings)

Distribution in excess of earnings per unit

Fiscal period ended Aug. 2022

Fiscal period ended Feb. 2023

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

yen

yen

1,825 1,597

39.8

(12.5)

1,086

880

54.9

(18.9)

966 772

49.0

(20.1)

965 771

49.0

(20.1)

3,867 3,091

- -

(Reference)

Forecast net income per unit

(Forecast net income ÷ Forecast total number of investment units issued and outstanding at end of period) Fiscal period ending August 2022: 3,866 yen Fiscal period ending February 2023: 3,090 yen

3.

After revision (Underlined figures were revised)

(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings)

Distribution in excess of earnings per unit

Fiscal period ended Aug. 2022

Fiscal period ended Feb. 2023

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

yen

yen

1,825 1,597

13.3

(12.5)

1,086

880

14.7

(18.9)

966 772

10.9

(20.1)

965 771

10.9

(20.1)

3,867 3,091

- -

(Reference)

Forecast net income per unit

(Forecast net income ÷ Forecast total number of investment units issued and outstanding at end of period) Fiscal period ending August 2022: 3,866 yen Fiscal period ending February 2023: 3,090 yen

* XYMAX REIT website address: https://xymaxreit.co.jp/en/index.html

Disclaimer

Xymax REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
