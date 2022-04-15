XYMAX REIT Investment : (Amendment)Notice Concerning Revisions to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022

Translation Purposes Only

April 15, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-1-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation

Representa Executive Director Shotaro

tive Kanemitsu

(Securities Code 3488)

Asset Management Company

XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS Corporation

Represent Representative Shotaro ative Director and President Kanemitsu Contact Head of Business Tatsuya Planning Division Nakayama

TEL: +81-3-5544-6880

Notice Concerning Revisions to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter "XYMAX REIT") announces the following revision to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022 published on April 13, 2022 as follows.

1. Revised part: 2. Operating Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending August 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022) and Fiscal Period Ending February 2023 (from September 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023) "Operating revenue", "Operating income", "Ordinary income", and "Net income" as described below;

2. Before revision (Underlined figures were revised)

(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))

Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) Distribution in excess of earnings per unit Fiscal period ended Aug. 2022 Fiscal period ended Feb. 2023 mn yen % mn yen % mn yen % mn yen % yen yen 1,825 1,597 39.8 (12.5) 1,086 880 54.9 (18.9) 966 772 49.0 (20.1) 965 771 49.0 (20.1) 3,867 3,091 - - (Reference)

Forecast net income per unit

(Forecast net income ÷ Forecast total number of investment units issued and outstanding at end of period) Fiscal period ending August 2022: 3,866 yen Fiscal period ending February 2023: 3,090 yen

3.

After revision (Underlined figures were revised)

(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))

Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) Distribution in excess of earnings per unit Fiscal period ended Aug. 2022 Fiscal period ended Feb. 2023 mn yen % mn yen % mn yen % mn yen % yen yen 1,825 1,597 13.3 (12.5) 1,086 880 14.7 (18.9) 966 772 10.9 (20.1) 965 771 10.9 (20.1) 3,867 3,091 - - (Reference)

Forecast net income per unit

(Forecast net income ÷ Forecast total number of investment units issued and outstanding at end of period) Fiscal period ending August 2022: 3,866 yen Fiscal period ending February 2023: 3,090 yen

* XYMAX REIT website address: https://xymaxreit.co.jp/en/index.html