XYMAX REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Changes in Organization in the Asset Management Company

April 28, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-1-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation(XYMAX REIT)

Representative: Shotaro Kanemitsu, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3488)

Asset Management Company

XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS CorporationRepresentative:Shotaro Kanemitsu

Contact:

Representative Director and President Tatsuya Nakayama

Head of REIT Management Division TEL: +81-3-5544-6880

Notice Concerning Changes in Organization in the Asset Management Company

XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS Corporation (hereinafter the "Asset Management Company"), to which XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter "XYMAX REIT") entrusts the management of its assets, announces today it resolved the changes in organization in the Asset Management Company. Details are as follows;

1. Changes in Organization

(1) Content of change Asset Management Company merges Business Planning Division with REIT Management Division for the purpose of improving operational effectiveness of management of REIT business of XYMAX REIT.

(2) Date of change May 1, 2022 *The organization charts (before and after the change) of the Asset Management Company are shown in Attachment 1 & 2, and the duties of REIT Management Division after the merger are also described in Attachment 3 herewith.

Required procedures such as notification etc. of the above changes will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.

Attachment 1

Organizational Chart of the Asset Management Company

Before Change

Representative Director

Private Investment Management Department

Business Development Division

REIT Management Division

Business Planning Division

Business Administration Division

Compliance Office

Compliance Committee

REIT Compliance Committee

Investment Committee

REIT Investment Committee

Internal Audit TeamOrganizational Chart of the Asset Management Company

After Change

Representative Director

Private Investment Management Department

Business Development Division

REIT Management Division

Business Administration Division

Compliance Office

Compliance Committee

REIT Compliance Committee

Investment Committee

REIT Investment Committee

Internal Audit Team

Main Duties of Division