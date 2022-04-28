Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3488   JP3048690006

XYMAX REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3488)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
123400.00 JPY   -0.40%
04:16aXYMAX REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Changes in Organization in the Asset Management Company
PU
04:16aXYMAX REIT INVESTMENT : Presentation Materials for the 8th Fiscal Period Ended February 2022
PU
04/15XYMAX REIT INVESTMENT : (Amendment)Notice Concerning Revisions to (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XYMAX REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Changes in Organization in the Asset Management Company

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Translation Purposes Only

April 28, 2022

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

1-1-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation(XYMAX REIT)

Representative: Shotaro Kanemitsu, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3488)

Asset Management Company

XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS CorporationRepresentative:Shotaro Kanemitsu

Contact:

Representative Director and President Tatsuya Nakayama

Head of REIT Management Division TEL: +81-3-5544-6880

Notice Concerning Changes in Organization in the Asset Management Company

XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS Corporation (hereinafter the "Asset Management Company"), to which XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter "XYMAX REIT") entrusts the management of its assets, announces today it resolved the changes in organization in the Asset Management Company. Details are as follows;

1. Changes in Organization

  • (1) Content of change

    Asset Management Company merges Business Planning Division with REIT Management Division for the purpose of improving operational effectiveness of management of REIT business of XYMAX REIT.

  • (2) Date of change

    May 1, 2022

    *The organization charts (before and after the change) of the Asset Management Company are shown in Attachment 1 & 2, and the duties of REIT Management Division after the merger are also described in Attachment 3 herewith.

Required procedures such as notification etc. of the above changes will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.

XYMAX REIT website address: https://xymaxreit.co.jp/en/index.html

Attachment 1

Organizational Chart of the Asset Management Company

Before Change

Representative Director

Private Investment Management Department

Business Development Division

REIT Management Division

Business Planning Division

Business Administration Division

Compliance Office

Compliance Committee

REIT Compliance Committee

Investment Committee

REIT Investment Committee

Internal Audit TeamOrganizational Chart of the Asset Management Company

After Change

Representative Director

Private Investment Management Department

Business Development Division

REIT Management Division

Business Administration Division

Compliance Office

Compliance Committee

REIT Compliance Committee

Investment Committee

REIT Investment Committee

Internal Audit Team

Main Duties of Division

Division

Description of Duties

REIT Management Division

  • (1) Overall operation and management of XYMAX REIT and its business

    • 1. Establishment of investment policies of XYMAX REIT, including operational and investment guidelines

    • 2. Counting information management of XYMAX REIT's operation

    • 3. Management of financing and cash operations of XYMAX REIT

    • 4. Public relations and IR related activities of XYMAX REIT

    • 5. Promotion of XYMAX REIT's ESG related initiatives and activities

  • (2) Operation and management of the assets owned by XYMAX REIT

    • 1. Establishment of operation policies and operating budget by an asset for the assets owned by XYMAX REIT

    • 2. Regular operation of the assets owned by XYMAX REIT

    • 3. Acquisition and disposition of real estate and other specified assets for XYMAX REIT

  • (3) Customer management and maintenance of its data base

  • (4) Management of sensitive corporate information

  • (5) Execution of works related to the duties set forth (1) to (4) above

Disclaimer

Xymax REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
