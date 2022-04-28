XYMAX REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Changes in Organization in the Asset Management Company

Translation Purposes Only
April 28, 2022
For Immediate Release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer
1-1-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation(XYMAX REIT)
Representative: Shotaro Kanemitsu, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3488)
Asset Management Company
XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS CorporationRepresentative:Shotaro Kanemitsu
Contact:
Representative Director and President Tatsuya Nakayama
Head of REIT Management Division TEL: +81-3-5544-6880
Notice Concerning Changes in Organization in the Asset Management Company
XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS Corporation (hereinafter the "Asset Management Company"), to which XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter "XYMAX REIT") entrusts the management of its assets, announces today it resolved the changes in organization in the Asset Management Company. Details are as follows;
1. Changes in Organization
-
(1) Content of change
Asset Management Company merges Business Planning Division with REIT Management Division for the purpose of improving operational effectiveness of management of REIT business of XYMAX REIT.
-
(2) Date of change
May 1, 2022
*The organization charts (before and after the change) of the Asset Management Company are shown in Attachment 1 & 2, and the duties of REIT Management Division after the merger are also described in Attachment 3 herewith.
Required procedures such as notification etc. of the above changes will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.
XYMAX REIT website address: https://xymaxreit.co.jp/en/index.html
Attachment 1
Organizational Chart of the Asset Management Company
Before Change
Representative Director
Private Investment Management Department
Business Development Division
Business Planning Division
Business Administration Division
REIT Compliance Committee
REIT Investment Committee
Internal Audit TeamOrganizational Chart of the Asset Management Company
After Change
Representative Director
Private Investment Management Department
Business Development Division
Business Administration Division
REIT Compliance Committee
REIT Investment Committee
Main Duties of Division
|
Division
|
Description of Duties
|
REIT Management Division
|
-
(1) Overall operation and management of XYMAX REIT and its business
-
1. Establishment of investment policies of XYMAX REIT, including operational and investment guidelines
-
2. Counting information management of XYMAX REIT's operation
-
3. Management of financing and cash operations of XYMAX REIT
-
4. Public relations and IR related activities of XYMAX REIT
-
5. Promotion of XYMAX REIT's ESG related initiatives and activities
-
(2) Operation and management of the assets owned by XYMAX REIT
-
1. Establishment of operation policies and operating budget by an asset for the assets owned by XYMAX REIT
-
2. Regular operation of the assets owned by XYMAX REIT
-
3. Acquisition and disposition of real estate and other specified assets for XYMAX REIT
-
(3) Customer management and maintenance of its data base
-
(4) Management of sensitive corporate information
-
(5) Execution of works related to the duties set forth (1) to (4) above