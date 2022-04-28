XYMAX REIT Investment : Presentation Materials for the 8th Fiscal Period Ended February 2022

Presentation Materials

for the 8th Fiscal Period Ended February 2022

Securities Code: 3488

Basic Principles and Characteristics of XYMAX REIT

XYMAX REIT accurately assesses the value of individual properties to maximize unitholder value. We fully utilize our strength in Management, Assessment, and Sourcing based on the knowledge and know-how of the XYMAX Group, which has Japan's No.1 track record in property management.

Notes

 Unless otherwise specified, amounts are rounded to the nearest unit and ratios are rounded off to the first decimal place.

 The following abbreviations of property names are used.

XYMAX Nishi-Shimbashi Building : Nishi-Shimbashi XYMAX Shinjuku-Gyoen Building : Shinjuku-GyoenXYMAX Higashi-Azabu Building XYMAX Hachioji Building XYMAX Sapporo Odori Building Muza Kawasaki

: Higashi-Azabu

: Hachioji

: Sapporo

: MuzaXYMAX Iwamotocho Building XYMAX Kamiyacho Building XYMAX Higashi-Ueno Building XYMAX Mita Building XYMAX Kiba koen Building Life Kawasaki Miyuki Store : Iwamotocho : Kamiyacho : Higashi-Ueno : Mita : Kiba : Kawasaki Miyuki Vita Seiseki-Sakuragaoka

: Seiseki-Sakuragaoka Life Fukuizumi Store

: FukuizumiThe Park House Totsuka Front (the Retail Portions of 1st and 2nd Floors)

: Totsuka Valor Kachigawa Store (Leasehold land)

: KachigawaHotel Vista Sendai L-Place Nishikasai : Sendai : NishikasaiRenaissance 21 Chihaya

: Chihaya

