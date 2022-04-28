XYMAX REIT Investment : Presentation Materials for the 8th Fiscal Period Ended February 2022
Basic Principles and Characteristics of XYMAX REIT
XYMAX REIT accurately assesses the value of individual properties to maximize unitholder value. We fully utilize our strength inManagement,Assessment, andSourcingbased on the knowledge and know-how ofthe XYMAX Group, whichhas Japan's No.1 track record in property management.
Terms
Definition
Estimated value at the end of period
Indicates the acquisition value appraised by the appraisers or the research price based on the Articles of Incorporation of XYMAX REIT and the
"Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Ministry of
Finance Ordinance No. 47 of 2006, as amended) with the last day of thecurrent fiscal period as the research date
Unrealized gain
Estimated value of real estate, etc. at the end of period-book value at the end of period
LTV based on total assets
Balance of interest‐bearing liabilities / total assets
Appraisal LTV
Balance of interest‐bearing liabilities / (total assets + unrealized gain)
Net asset per unit
(Net asset ‐ total distribution) / total number of investment units issuedand outstanding
NAV per unit
(Net asset + unrealized gain ‐ total distribution) / total number ofinvestment units issued and outstanding
Acquisition price
The sales price of each trust beneficiary right indicated in the trust beneficiary rights sales agreement, and does not include consumption taxes, local consumption taxes and brokerage fees, etc.
Executive Summary
Through a series of asset replacements and capital increase by a public offering, XYMAX REIT realized external growth, andachieved revenue improvements for existing properties by the re-leasing of offices and tenant replacements at retail facilities.
Steady management that leverages the XYMAX Group's network, knowledge, and know-how
Despite the impact of COVID-19, offices have recovered their occupancy rates quickly (as of the end of the 8th FP:98.8%; as of March 1, 2022: 100%).
Retail facilities recorded steady revenue, backed by the fixed-rent contracts. Tenant replacements are realized with no downtime at +15% rent of the previous tenants, which will occur in the 9th FP.
Although the hotel's operating performance was sluggish due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fixed-rent was revived from the 8th FP onwards and the rents were received stably and continuously. Variable rent is expected torecover in the future.
Expanded asset size through strategic asset replacements and the capital increase through thefirst public offering since listing.
Improved portfolio stability while maintaining asset size and profitability by strategic asset replacements, and returned gain on disposition to the unitholders.
Acquired three properties using the capital increase through the first public offering since listing (total acquisition price: 7.6 billion yen), expanding asset size to 43.4 billion yen.
Improved distribution along with the effective additional leverage based on the appropriate LTV control.
Stable financial base and ESG initiatives
Expanded lender formation by inviting new banks, in cooperation with the XYMAX Group.
Carried out initiatives leading to a reduction in the environmental burden, such as adoption of electricity from 100% renewable energy sources at existing office properties, and implementation of a public offering using electronic issuance of prospectuses.
Developed a internal organization for ESG promotion, to further enhance ESG initiatives.
Overview of Acquisitions through Asset Replacement and Public Offering
Change in Asset Size
Utilizing the XYMAX Group's strengths in assessment and sourcing, XYMAX REIT has acquired properties with highmanagement stability and been expanding its asset size.
