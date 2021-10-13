XYMAX REIT Investment : (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021

1. Status of Management and Assets for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

Explanation of Appropriate Use of Operating Forecasts, and Other Matters of Special Note

2. Operating Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending February 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) and Fiscal Period Ending August 2022 (from March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022)

XYMAX REIT Investment Corporation (3488) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended August 2021

1. Management Status

Overview of the Fiscal Period under Review

I. Brief History of the Investment Corporation

XYMAX REIT was incorporated under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) (hereinafter, the "Investment Trusts Act") with XYMAX REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT ADVISORS Corporation (hereinafter, the "Asset Management Company") as the organizer and investments in capital of 300 million yen (3,000 units) on September 14, 2017, and completed the registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on October 31, 2017 (Registration No. 131 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau). Later, XYMAX REIT implemented an issuance of new investment units through public offering (209,905 units) with February 14, 2018 as the payment due date, and listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter, "Tokyo Stock Exchange") on February 15, 2018 (securities code: 3488). In addition, an issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment (10,495 units) was implemented on March 20, 2018.

These resulted in total number of investment units issued and outstanding of 223,400 units as of the last day of the fiscal period.

XYMAX REIT utilizes the real estate management (Note 1) strengths of the XYMAX Group (Note 2) to conduct appropriate portfolio management and thereby maximize the value of real estate with the aim of maximizing unitholder value.

(Note 1) "Real estate management" collectively refers to property management, comprehensive building maintenance services, and combined property management and comprehensive building maintenance services (including cases where contracted with such services in subleasing cases). The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2) "XYMAX Group" refers to the corporate group comprising XYMAX Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for using the equity method. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Management Environments

With regard to the economic environment during the fiscal year under review, the real GDP growth rate for the April-June quarter of 2021 increased by 0.5% (an annual increase of 1.9%), partly due to an increase in investment in housing and the resumption of capital investment by companies that had been postponed.

As for the financial markets, according to "Loans and Discounts Outstanding by Sector" published by the Bank of Japan, total loans outstanding as of the end of June 2021 were JPY541 trillion and loans outstanding for real estate were JPY88.9 trillion, which remained at extremely high levels.

Although economic activities are expected to gradually resume due to an increase in the vaccination coverage rate, the outlook for epidemicity COVID-19 is uncertain worldwide, and therefore, XYMAX REIT believes that it is necessary to continue to closely monitor trends in the capital and financial markets in the future.

Under these circumstances, the following movements have been observed in the markets for office, retail and hotel and the real estate buy-sell market, in which XYMAX REIT is primarily invested.

As for offices, according to "Office Market Report Tokyo 2021Q2" (Note) published by XYMAX Real Estate Institute Corporation the vacancy rate in Tokyo's 23 wards in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 0.66 point from the previous quarter to 2.96%, however, the vacancy absorption rate in the 23 wards of Tokyo in the 2Q of 2021 is increased by 3.6 points from the previous quarter to 34.5%.

Based on the experience of teleworking activities as an infection control against the COVID-19, companies are seeking out an office strategy towards after-COVID-19.

For example, while some companies have reduced leased area of their head offices based on the company policy to use head offices together with other working places effectively ( such as satellite offices and home, etc.), there have also been moved to lease new office spaces for the purpose of opening satellite offices and consolidating dispersed offices.

Regarding retail facilities, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's Current Survey of Commerce, retail sales in the second quarter 2Q of 2021 increased by 6.5% from the same quarter of the previous year.

Sales at supermarkets and drugstores, which mainly sell daily necessities, remained firm even under the impact of - 2 -