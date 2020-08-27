XYMAX REIT Investment : Supplementary Materials to the August 27, 2020 Press Release
Supplementary Materials
Acquisition and leasing overview of trust beneficiary right for domestic real estate (Life Fukuizumi Store)
August 27, 2020
Overview of The Acquisition
We decided to acquire the property using borrowings towards the achievement of our stabilized DPU target of ¥3,300.
┃ Investment Highlights ┃
┃ Borrowing capacity by LTV level ┃
The Acquisition of the property is expected to increase the DPU by approximately
LTV level
Possible loan amount
60 yen*1 in cruising periods*2
vs. total assets
(after this acquisition)
The acquisition is through face‐to‐face negotiations leveraging sponsor group
customer base
40.0%
Approx. 3.8 billion yen
The acquisition will enhance portfolio stability because the property is leased by
grocery supermarket with minimal influence from COVID‐19
45.0%
Approx. 7.6 billion yen
The LTV level will be maintained at a low level even after we complete the
borrowing through the Acquisition, so flexible acquisitions by additional
borrowings will be continuously possible.
50.0%
Approx. 12.1 billion yen
LTV at the end of 4th FP:
31.9%
LTV after this acquisition: 33.9%
┃ Portfolio Status after the Acquisition ┃
● Percentage by asset type
● Portfolio composition of retail properties
As of February 29th, 2020
After the Acquisition
As of February 29th, 2020
After the Acquisition
(End of 4th FP)
100%
(End of 4th FP)
92.1%
100%
91.8%
7.9%
9.9%
20.5%
8.2%
12.9%
13.3%
24.2%
54.3%
26.6%
52.6%
90.1%
79.5%
■ Station‐front
■ Other
Neighborhood*1
■ Office ■ Retail ■ Hotel
■ Others
Main asset
* The breakdown is based on the acquisition price.
*1 Retail facilities the majority of customer can easily come on foot or by bicycle in a short time.
* The breakdown is based on the acquisition price.
*1: Regarding the expected DPU (forecast), figures listed in this report are based on the conditions in (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2020 issued on April 15, 2020. These figures take into account fluctuations in operating revenue, expenses, and interest‐bearing liabilities when we acquire the property. Therefore, the actual DPU is subject to change due to various factors, such as changes in circumstances at our investment corporation and the real estate market environment in the future, etc. Note that no supplementary document guarantees the amount of the dividend.
*2: The DPU is calculated excluding special factors such as temporary acquisition costs, property taxes, and fees.2
*3: Unless otherwise specified, amounts are truncated to the nearest unit and ratios are rounded to the second decimal place.
Summary of the Property
The property to be acquired is in a location suitable for supermarkets and the business continuity for tenants is expected to be high.
Life Fukuizumi Store
┃ Overview ┃
┃Analysis ┃
Features of property
Anticipated acquisition
1.065 billion yen
price
It is a two‐story store with 144 parking lots adjacent to Route 36, which is a community road in the
Appraisal value
1.09 billion yen
neighborhood. The store format is highly convenient for short‐time shopping.
Overview of the surrounding area
Appraisal NOI yield
4.8 %
As a suburb of three major metropolitan areas, the population in the trading area is the average level:
1 km, 29,000 people; 2 km, 103,000 people; 3 km, 218,000 people
Appraisal NOI yield after
4.4 %
Population composition in current trading areas is particularly high for people in their 30s and 40s,
depreciation
Location
444‐1, Kami, Nishi‐ku,
followed by people under 10, indicating that the market has many younger families.
Sakai‐shi, Osaka
This location is suitable for supermarkets as the percentage of households with one person is low, and
Access
Otori Station on the JR
the percentage of households with two or more persons is high.
Hanwa Line
Products handled
12 minutes on foot
Food, daily necessities, and services (cleaning)
Leasable area
3,309.29 ㎡
"NOI yield after depreciation" = (Appraisal NOI *direct capitalization method－Depreciation) ÷ Anticipated acquisition price.
3
Depreciation was calculated by XYMAX REIT, and there may be cases that it is different from the actual amount.
Xymax REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 27 August 2020