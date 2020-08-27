Log in
XYMAX REIT Investment : Supplementary Materials to the August 27, 2020 Press Release

08/27/2020 | 04:32am EDT

Supplementary Materials

Securities Code: 3488

Acquisition and leasing overview of trust beneficiary right for domestic real estate (Life Fukuizumi Store)

August 27, 2020

Overview of The Acquisition

We decided to acquire the property using borrowings towards the achievement of our stabilized DPU target of ¥3,300.

Investment Highlights

Borrowing capacity by LTV level

The Acquisition of the property is expected to increase the DPU by approximately

LTV level

Possible loan amount

60 yen*1 in cruising periods*2

vs. total assets

(after this acquisition)

The acquisition is through face‐to‐face negotiations leveraging sponsor group

customer base

40.0%

Approx. 3.8 billion yen

The acquisition will enhance portfolio stability because the property is leased by

grocery supermarket with minimal influence from COVID‐19

45.0%

Approx. 7.6 billion yen

The LTV level will be maintained at a low level even after we complete the

borrowing through the Acquisition, so flexible acquisitions by additional

borrowings will be continuously possible.

50.0%

Approx. 12.1 billion yen

LTV at the end of 4th FP:

31.9%

LTV after this acquisition: 33.9%

Portfolio Status after the Acquisition

Percentage by asset type

Portfolio composition of retail properties

As of February 29th, 2020

After the Acquisition

As of February 29th, 2020

After the Acquisition

(End of 4th FP)

100%

(End of 4th FP)

92.1%

100%

91.8%

7.9%

9.9%

20.5%

8.2%

12.9%

13.3%

24.2%

54.3%

26.6%

52.6%

90.1%

79.5%

Station‐front

Other

Neighborhood*1

Office Retail Hotel

Others

Main asset

* The breakdown is based on the acquisition price.

*1 Retail facilities the majority of customer can easily come on foot or by bicycle in a short time.

* The breakdown is based on the acquisition price.

*1: Regarding the expected DPU (forecast), figures listed in this report are based on the conditions in (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2020 issued on April 15, 2020. These figures take into account fluctuations in operating revenue, expenses, and interest‐bearing liabilities when we acquire the property. Therefore, the actual DPU is subject to change due to various factors, such as changes in circumstances at our investment corporation and the real estate market environment in the future, etc. Note that no supplementary document guarantees the amount of the dividend.

*2: The DPU is calculated excluding special factors such as temporary acquisition costs, property taxes, and fees.2

*3: Unless otherwise specified, amounts are truncated to the nearest unit and ratios are rounded to the second decimal place.

Summary of the Property

The property to be acquired is in a location suitable for supermarkets and the business continuity for tenants is expected to be high.

Life Fukuizumi Store

Overview

Analysis

Features of property

Anticipated acquisition

1.065 billion yen

price

It is a two‐story store with 144 parking lots adjacent to Route 36, which is a community road in the

Appraisal value

1.09 billion yen

neighborhood. The store format is highly convenient for short‐time shopping.

Overview of the surrounding area

Appraisal NOI yield

4.8 %

As a suburb of three major metropolitan areas, the population in the trading area is the average level:

1 km, 29,000 people; 2 km, 103,000 people; 3 km, 218,000 people

Appraisal NOI yield after

4.4 %

Population composition in current trading areas is particularly high for people in their 30s and 40s,

depreciation

Location

444‐1, Kami, Nishi‐ku,

followed by people under 10, indicating that the market has many younger families.

Sakai‐shi, Osaka

This location is suitable for supermarkets as the percentage of households with one person is low, and

Access

Otori Station on the JR

the percentage of households with two or more persons is high.

Hanwa Line

Products handled

12 minutes on foot

Food, daily necessities, and services (cleaning)

Leasable area

3,309.29

"NOI yield after depreciation" = (Appraisal NOI *direct capitalization methodDepreciation) ÷ Anticipated acquisition price.

3

Depreciation was calculated by XYMAX REIT, and there may be cases that it is different from the actual amount.

Disclaimer

Xymax REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 08:31:09 UTC
