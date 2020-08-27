XYMAX REIT Investment : Supplementary Materials to the August 27, 2020 Press Release 0 08/27/2020 | 04:32am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Supplementary Materials Securities Code: 3488 Acquisition and leasing overview of trust beneficiary right for domestic real estate (Life Fukuizumi Store) August 27, 2020 Overview of The Acquisition We decided to acquire the property using borrowings towards the achievement of our stabilized DPU target of ¥3,300. ┃ Investment Highlights ┃ ┃ Borrowing capacity by LTV level ┃  The Acquisition of the property is expected to increase the DPU by approximately LTV level Possible loan amount 60 yen*1 in cruising periods*2 vs. total assets (after this acquisition)  The acquisition is through face‐to‐face negotiations leveraging sponsor group customer base 40.0% Approx. 3.8 billion yen  The acquisition will enhance portfolio stability because the property is leased by grocery supermarket with minimal influence from COVID‐19 45.0% Approx. 7.6 billion yen  The LTV level will be maintained at a low level even after we complete the borrowing through the Acquisition, so flexible acquisitions by additional borrowings will be continuously possible. 50.0% Approx. 12.1 billion yen LTV at the end of 4th FP: 31.9% LTV after this acquisition: 33.9% ┃ Portfolio Status after the Acquisition ┃ ● Percentage by asset type ● Portfolio composition of retail properties As of February 29th, 2020 After the Acquisition As of February 29th, 2020 After the Acquisition (End of 4th FP) 100% (End of 4th FP) 92.1% 100% 91.8% 7.9% 9.9% 20.5% 8.2% 12.9% 13.3% 24.2% 54.3% 26.6% 52.6% 90.1% 79.5% ■ Station‐front ■ Other Neighborhood*1 ■ Office ■ Retail ■ Hotel ■ Others Main asset * The breakdown is based on the acquisition price. *1 Retail facilities the majority of customer can easily come on foot or by bicycle in a short time. * The breakdown is based on the acquisition price. *1: Regarding the expected DPU (forecast), figures listed in this report are based on the conditions in (REIT) Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended February 2020 issued on April 15, 2020. These figures take into account fluctuations in operating revenue, expenses, and interest‐bearing liabilities when we acquire the property. Therefore, the actual DPU is subject to change due to various factors, such as changes in circumstances at our investment corporation and the real estate market environment in the future, etc. Note that no supplementary document guarantees the amount of the dividend. *2: The DPU is calculated excluding special factors such as temporary acquisition costs, property taxes, and fees.2 *3: Unless otherwise specified, amounts are truncated to the nearest unit and ratios are rounded to the second decimal place. Summary of the Property The property to be acquired is in a location suitable for supermarkets and the business continuity for tenants is expected to be high. Life Fukuizumi Store ┃ Overview ┃ ┃Analysis ┃  Features of property Anticipated acquisition 1.065 billion yen price  It is a two‐story store with 144 parking lots adjacent to Route 36, which is a community road in the Appraisal value 1.09 billion yen neighborhood. The store format is highly convenient for short‐time shopping.  Overview of the surrounding area Appraisal NOI yield 4.8 %  As a suburb of three major metropolitan areas, the population in the trading area is the average level: 1 km, 29,000 people; 2 km, 103,000 people; 3 km, 218,000 people Appraisal NOI yield after 4.4 %  Population composition in current trading areas is particularly high for people in their 30s and 40s, depreciation Location 444‐1, Kami, Nishi‐ku, followed by people under 10, indicating that the market has many younger families. Sakai‐shi, Osaka  This location is suitable for supermarkets as the percentage of households with one person is low, and Access Otori Station on the JR the percentage of households with two or more persons is high. Hanwa Line  Products handled 12 minutes on foot  Food, daily necessities, and services (cleaning) Leasable area 3,309.29 ㎡ "NOI yield after depreciation" = (Appraisal NOI *direct capitalization method－Depreciation) ÷ Anticipated acquisition price. 3 Depreciation was calculated by XYMAX REIT, and there may be cases that it is different from the actual amount. Attachments Original document

