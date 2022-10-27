Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YMAB   US9842411095

Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(YMAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:59 2022-10-27 am EDT
8.620 USD   -21.71%
10:40aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
10/03Y-mabs Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/03Y-mAbs Announces Pivotal Data for Omburtamab
AQ
Summary 
Summary

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/27/2022 | 10:40am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YMAB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Y-mAbs is the subject of briefing documents posted to the FDA website on October 26, 2022. According to the documents, FDA scientists have identified concerns with the data submitted as part of the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for omburtamab. The FDA identified multiple issues with the Company’s data, including the differences between its study and control populations. Based on this news, shares of Y-mAbs fell by more than 23% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net cash 2022 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 481 M 481 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 87,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,01 $
Average target price 29,38 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bo Kruse CFO, Secretary. Treasurer & Executive VP
James Irvin Healy Chairman
Torben Lund-Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steen Lisby Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-32.08%481
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS41.70%79 805
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.34%78 469
BIONTECH SE-46.82%33 316
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.05%31 064
GENMAB A/S9.77%25 495