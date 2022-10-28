Advanced search
    YMAB   US9842411095

Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(YMAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:54 2022-10-28 am EDT
8.930 USD   +0.90%
04:38pY-mAbs Therapeutics Down 36% After Hours on FDA Advisory Panel Vote
DJ
04:29pY-mAbs Therapeutics' CNS Cancer Drug Rejected by FDA Advisory Panel; Share Stumble in Late Friday Trading
MT
04:07pFDA Advisory Panel Votes Against Y-mAbs Therapeutics Drug -- Update
DJ
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Down 36% After Hours on FDA Advisory Panel Vote

10/28/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares fell 36% to $5.75 in after-hours trading as a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted 16-to-0 that the company didn't provide sufficient evidence to conclude that cancer drug omburtamab improves overall survival.

The company said it is "disappointed" and is "committed to working closely with the FDA on their review" of its application.

Y-mAbs shares fell 27% Wednesday and 20% Thursday, and rose 1% on Friday morning before a trading halt. The FDA posted documents in advance of the Friday committee meeting and said there was "uncertainty" related to a clinical trial.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net cash 2022 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 387 M 387 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,85 $
Average target price 29,38 $
Spread / Average Target 232%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bo Kruse CFO, Secretary. Treasurer & Executive VP
James Irvin Healy Chairman
Torben Lund-Hansen Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Steen Lisby Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-45.40%387
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.22%77 496
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.10%73 832
BIONTECH SE-47.41%32 949
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.89%31 186
GENMAB A/S8.44%25 018