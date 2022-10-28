Y-mAbs Therapeutics Down 36% After Hours on FDA Advisory Panel Vote

By Josh Beckerman

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares fell 36% to $5.75 in after-hours trading as a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted 16-to-0 that the company didn't provide sufficient evidence to conclude that cancer drug omburtamab improves overall survival.

The company said it is "disappointed" and is "committed to working closely with the FDA on their review" of its application.

Y-mAbs shares fell 27% Wednesday and 20% Thursday, and rose 1% on Friday morning before a trading halt. The FDA posted documents in advance of the Friday committee meeting and said there was "uncertainty" related to a clinical trial.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1637ET