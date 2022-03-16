Ya Horng Electronic : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary for temporary production suspension in order to cooperate with local government's prevention measures of epidemic.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/16 2.Company name:YA HORNG (DONGGUAN) ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: YA HORNG (DONGGUAN) ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd was informed by government of Pingshan Village, Tangxia Town, DongGuan City, Guangdong Province that company shall suspend production completely for various prevention measures from March 16th to March 21th and will dynamically adjust prevention measures in accordance with the development of the epidemic and the needs of prevention. The actual resumption date is subject to the further notice of the local government. 6.Countermeasures: (1)Suspend work in accordance with the local government's epidemic prevention measures. (2)Timely contact customers and suppliers to adjust the delivery time. (3)Continually pay close attention to the development of the epidemic and take actions to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: It is expected to cause delay of delivery due to temporary shutdown.However,impact to the company is currently limited.