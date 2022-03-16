Log in
    6201   TW0006201007

YA HORNG ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

(6201)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ya Horng Electronic : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary for temporary production suspension in order to cooperate with local government's prevention measures of epidemic.

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YA HORNG ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 15:31:43
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
for temporary production suspension in order to cooperate
with local government's  prevention measures of epidemic.
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/16
2.Company name:YA HORNG (DONGGUAN) ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
YA HORNG (DONGGUAN) ELECTRONIC Co., Ltd was informed by
government of Pingshan Village, Tangxia Town, DongGuan
City, Guangdong Province that company shall suspend
production completely for various prevention measures
from March 16th to March 21th and will dynamically
adjust prevention measures in accordance with the
development of the epidemic and the needs of prevention.
The actual resumption date is subject to the further
notice of the local government.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Suspend work in accordance with the local government's
epidemic prevention measures.
(2)Timely contact customers and suppliers to adjust the
delivery time.
(3)Continually pay close attention to the development of
the epidemic  and take actions to ensure the safety and
health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is expected to cause delay of delivery due to temporary
shutdown.However,impact to the company is currently limited.

Disclaimer

Ya Horng Electronic Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
