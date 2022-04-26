Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ya Horng Electronic Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6201   TW0006201007

YA HORNG ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

(6201)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-24
43.30 TWD   -0.92%
04:30aYA HORNG ELECTRONIC : Announcement of Company's Board of Directors resolution to convene the 2022 annual shareholders'meeting (additional items).
PU
04:21aYA HORNG ELECTRONIC : The 2022Q1 consolidated financial report
PU
03/16YA HORNG ELECTRONIC : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary for temporary production suspension in order to cooperate with local government's prevention measures of epidemic.
PU
Ya Horng Electronic : The 2022Q1 consolidated financial report

04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YA HORNG ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/26 Time of announcement 16:09:58
Subject 
 The 2022Q1 consolidated financial report
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/26
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/26
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~
2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):711,325
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):141,029
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):43,946
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):69,006
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):79,880
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):79,880
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.90
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):3,469,939
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,101,955
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2,367,984
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Ya Horng Electronic Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 917 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2021 301 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net cash 2021 1 109 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 862 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart YA HORNG ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ya Horng Electronic Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Feng Hsu General Manager & Director
Chih Yung Chao Manager-Finance, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin I Huang Chairman
Mao Hsiung Chou Independent Director
Yu Chin Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YA HORNG ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.-2.70%132
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.07%108 403
PANASONIC CORPORATION-8.70%20 941
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-13.77%16 922
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-31.64%7 675
SHARP CORPORATION-15.75%5 281