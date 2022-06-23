Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Appointment

June 23, 2022 Scrip Code - 533520 YAARI BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra Dalal Street, (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI-400 051

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)

Dear Sir(s),

We wish to inform that, on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha (DIN: 01352748), as an Independent Director, on the Board of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ('the Company'), for an initial term of 3 (Three) years, not being liable to retire by rotation, with effect from today i.e. June 23, 2022. His appointment shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.

Further, please be informed that due to personal reasons and to focus on the existing commitments, Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.) vide her letter dated June 23, 2022 has tendered her resignation from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from today i.e. June 23, 2022. Justice Misra has confirmed that there are no other reasons for her resignation. The Board has placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Justice Misra to the Company, during her tenure.

The disclosure required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, is given in the enclosed Annexures along with the resignation letter of Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.).

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Priya Jain

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com