Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Appointment

06/23/2022 | 11:56am EDT
June 23, 2022

Scrip Code - 533520

YAARI

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra

Dalal Street,

(East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI-400 051

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)

Dear Sir(s),

We wish to inform that, on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha (DIN: 01352748), as an Independent Director, on the Board of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ('the Company'), for an initial term of 3 (Three) years, not being liable to retire by rotation, with effect from today i.e. June 23, 2022. His appointment shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.

Further, please be informed that due to personal reasons and to focus on the existing commitments, Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.) vide her letter dated June 23, 2022 has tendered her resignation from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from today i.e. June 23, 2022. Justice Misra has confirmed that there are no other reasons for her resignation. The Board has placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Justice Misra to the Company, during her tenure.

The disclosure required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, is given in the enclosed Annexures along with the resignation letter of Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.).

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Priya Jain

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com

Annexure 1

Particulars

Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha (DIN: 01352748)

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Appointment as an Independent Director.

resignation,

removal,

death

or

otherwise.

Date of appointment/cessation

His appointment is effective from June 23, 2022, as an

(as applicable)

Independent Director.

Term of appointment

Appointment as Independent Director for an initial term

of 3 (Three) years w.e.f. June 23, 2022, and he shall not

be liable to retire by rotation.

He shall be entitled to receive the sitting fees, as may be

approved by the Board from time to time.

Brief Profile

Mr. Mirdha is an Industrialist with over 23 years of rich

and varied experience in the areas of administration,

finance, regulatory and projects execution. Prior to his

own business, he was an enrolled member of the

merchant navy and had a long stint of 11 years with the

merchant navy, qualified as a "second mate" of foreign

going ships as certified by the Directorate General of

Shipping, Mumbai and has also completed a course on

radar observations on merchant ships approved by the

Ministry of Transport, GoI.

Disclosure of

relationships between

He is not related to any other Director of the Company.

directors

Shareholding in the Company

5000 equity shares

Person shall not debarred from holding

Mr. Mirdha is not debarred from holding the office of

the office of Director pursuant to any

director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any

SEBI order

other such authority.

Annexure 2

Particulars

Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.)

(DIN: 07577265), Independent Director

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Resignation as Independent Director with effect from

resignation,

removal,

death

or

June 23, 2022, due to personal reasons and to focus on

otherwise.

existing commitments.

Justice Misra has confirmed in her letter that there are

no other reasons for her resignation.

Date of appointment/cessation (as

June 23, 2022

applicable)

Term of appointment

Not applicable

Brief Profile (in case of appointment)

Not applicable

Disclosure of

relationships between

Not applicable

directors (in case of appointment of

directors)

Person shall not debarred from holding

Not applicable

the office of Director pursuant to any

SEBI order

Directorships indicating the category of

1. Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Independent

Directorship

Director

2. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Independent Director

3. Olectra Greentech Limited, Independent Director

Chairmanship / Membership of

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited:

Committees

Audit Committee, Member

Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Member

Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Chairperson

Corporate

Social

Responsibility

Committee,

Chairperson

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Committee

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Chairperson

Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Member

Olectra Greentech Limited:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Member

