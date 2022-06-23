Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Appointment
June 23, 2022
Scrip Code - 533520
YAARI
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra
Dalal Street,
(East),
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI-400 051
Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
Dear Sir(s),
We wish to inform that, on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha (DIN: 01352748), as an Independent Director, on the Board of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ('the Company'), for an initial term of 3 (Three) years, not being liable to retire by rotation, with effect from today i.e. June 23, 2022. His appointment shall be subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.
Further, please be informed that due to personal reasons and to focus on the existing commitments, Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.) vide her letter dated June 23, 2022 has tendered her resignation from the office of Independent Director of the Company with effect from today i.e. June 23, 2022. Justice Misra has confirmed that there are no other reasons for her resignation. The Board has placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Justice Misra to the Company, during her tenure.
The disclosure required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, is given in the enclosed Annexures along with the resignation letter of Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.).
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
Priya Jain
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)
Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111
Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com
Annexure 1
Particulars
Mr. Prem Prakash Mirdha (DIN: 01352748)
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Appointment as an Independent Director.
resignation,
removal,
death
or
otherwise.
Date of appointment/cessation
His appointment is effective from June 23, 2022, as an
(as applicable)
Independent Director.
Term of appointment
Appointment as Independent Director for an initial term
of 3 (Three) years w.e.f. June 23, 2022, and he shall not
be liable to retire by rotation.
He shall be entitled to receive the sitting fees, as may be
approved by the Board from time to time.
Brief Profile
Mr. Mirdha is an Industrialist with over 23 years of rich
and varied experience in the areas of administration,
finance, regulatory and projects execution. Prior to his
own business, he was an enrolled member of the
merchant navy and had a long stint of 11 years with the
merchant navy, qualified as a "second mate" of foreign
going ships as certified by the Directorate General of
Shipping, Mumbai and has also completed a course on
radar observations on merchant ships approved by the
Ministry of Transport, GoI.
Disclosure of
relationships between
He is not related to any other Director of the Company.
directors
Shareholding in the Company
5000 equity shares
Person shall not debarred from holding
Mr. Mirdha is not debarred from holding the office of
the office of Director pursuant to any
director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any
SEBI order
other such authority.
Annexure 2
Particulars
Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.)
(DIN: 07577265), Independent Director
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Resignation as Independent Director with effect from
resignation,
removal,
death
or
June 23, 2022, due to personal reasons and to focus on
otherwise.
existing commitments.
Justice Misra has confirmed in her letter that there are
no other reasons for her resignation.
Date of
appointment/cessation (as
June 23, 2022
applicable)
Term of appointment
Not applicable
Brief Profile (in case of appointment)
Not applicable
Disclosure of
relationships between
Not applicable
directors (in case of appointment of
directors)
Person shall not debarred from holding
Not applicable
the office of Director pursuant to any
SEBI order
Directorships indicating the category of
1. Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Independent
Directorship
Director
2. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Independent Director
3. Olectra Greentech Limited, Independent Director
Chairmanship / Membership of
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited:
Committees
Audit Committee, Member
Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Member
Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Chairperson
Corporate
Social
Responsibility
Committee,
Chairperson
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Committee
Ruchi Soya Industries Limited:
Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Chairperson
Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Member
Olectra Greentech Limited:
Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Member
