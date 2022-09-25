Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Cessation

|
September 25, 2022
Scrip Code - 533520
YAARI
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra
Dalal Street,
(East),
MUMBAI - 400 001
MUMBAI-400 051
Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
Dear Sirs,
Please be informed that current tenure of Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat (DIN: 00017480), as Independent Director of the Company, has come to an end effective today i.e. September 25, 2022.
Disclosure required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is as under:
Particulars
Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat (DIN: 00017480)
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Existing tenure in terms of shareholders' authorisation
resignation, removal, death or otherwise
is valid till September 25, 2022
Date of appointment/cessation (as applicable)
September 25, 2022
Brief Profile
Not applicable
Disclosure of relationships between directors
Not applicable
Shareholding in the Company
Not applicable
Person shall not debarred from holding the
Not applicable
office of Director pursuant to any SEBI order
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
Priya Jain
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)
Registered Office: 5th floor, Plot No. 108, IT Park, Udyog Vihar, Phase 1, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana | Tel/Fax: 0124 4109501
Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: cs.iwsl@indiabulls.com
