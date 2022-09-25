Advanced search
    533520   INE126M01010

YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED

(533520)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
39.05 INR   -2.98%
08:55aYAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Cessation
PU
09/05Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
09/05Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Cessation

09/25/2022 | 08:55am EDT
September 25, 2022

Scrip Code - 533520

YAARI

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra

Dalal Street,

(East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI-400 051

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)

Dear Sirs,

Please be informed that current tenure of Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat (DIN: 00017480), as Independent Director of the Company, has come to an end effective today i.e. September 25, 2022.

Disclosure required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is as under:

Particulars

Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat (DIN: 00017480)

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Existing tenure in terms of shareholders' authorisation

resignation, removal, death or otherwise

is valid till September 25, 2022

Date of appointment/cessation (as applicable)

September 25, 2022

Brief Profile

Not applicable

Disclosure of relationships between directors

Not applicable

Shareholding in the Company

Not applicable

Person shall not debarred from holding the

Not applicable

office of Director pursuant to any SEBI order

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Priya Jain

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: 5th floor, Plot No. 108, IT Park, Udyog Vihar, Phase 1, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana | Tel/Fax: 0124 4109501

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: cs.iwsl@indiabulls.com

Disclaimer

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 12:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
