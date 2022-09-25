Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Cessation

September 25, 2022 Scrip Code - 533520 YAARI BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra Dalal Street, (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI-400 051

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)

Please be informed that current tenure of Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat (DIN: 00017480), as Independent Director of the Company, has come to an end effective today i.e. September 25, 2022.

Disclosure required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is as under:

Particulars Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat (DIN: 00017480) Reason for change viz. appointment, Existing tenure in terms of shareholders' authorisation resignation, removal, death or otherwise is valid till September 25, 2022 Date of appointment/cessation (as applicable) September 25, 2022 Brief Profile Not applicable Disclosure of relationships between directors Not applicable Shareholding in the Company Not applicable Person shall not debarred from holding the Not applicable office of Director pursuant to any SEBI order This is for your information and records. Thanking you, Yours truly, For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

