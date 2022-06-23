Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Debentures

Subject: Allotment of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures on a Private Placement basis - Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Dear Sirs,
With reference to our intimation dated June 15, 2022, intimating the Company's proposal to raise funds of upto Rs. 500 crores through issue of debt securities on private placement basis, we wish to inform pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Company has, today i.e. on June 23, 2022, allotted Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs. 10 lakhs each ("NCDs") aggregating Rs.
500 crore, on a private placement basis, as per following details:
Sl. No.
Particulars
Description
1
Issue size (Rs. in crore)
Rs. 500 Crores (Rupees Five Hundred Crores
Only)
2
Type of Securities
Secured
Redeemable
Non-Convertible
Debentures
3
Type of Issue
Private Placement of Non-Convertible
Debentures
4
Proposed to be listed
No
5
Date of Allotment
23.06.2022
6
Tenor
10 Years
7
Date of Maturity
On or before 22.06.2032
8
Coupon Rate
0.01 %
Details of coupon/interest offered, Principal amount alongwith accrued interest
Schedule of payment of coupon/interest
thereon shall be paid at the time of
and principal
redemption / maturity of NCDs
Cashflow
Date
Amount
Principal
22.06.2032
5,000,000,000
10
Security, if any, created over the assets
Pledge on loans/Inter-corporate deposits
given by the Company along with interest
accrued.
11 Special right / interest / privileges No attached to the instrument, and changes thereof
Delay in payment of interest / principal NIL amount for a period of more than three months from the due date or default in payment of interest / principal
Details of any letter or comments NIL regarding payment/ non-payment of interest, principal on due dates, or any other matter concerning the security and
/or the assets along with its comments thereon, if any
