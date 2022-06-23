Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Debentures

June 23, 2022 Scrip Code - 533520 YAARI BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI-400 051

Subject: Allotment of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures on a Private Placement basis - Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sirs,

With reference to our intimation dated June 15, 2022, intimating the Company's proposal to raise funds of upto Rs. 500 crores through issue of debt securities on private placement basis, we wish to inform pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Company has, today i.e. on June 23, 2022, allotted Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs. 10 lakhs each ("NCDs") aggregating Rs.

500 crore, on a private placement basis, as per following details:

Sl. No. Particulars Description 1 Issue size (Rs. in crore) Rs. 500 Crores (Rupees Five Hundred Crores Only) 2 Type of Securities Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures 3 Type of Issue Private Placement of Non-Convertible Debentures 4 Proposed to be listed No 5 Date of Allotment 23.06.2022 6 Tenor 10 Years 7 Date of Maturity On or before 22.06.2032 8 Coupon Rate 0.01 %

Details of coupon/interest offered, Principal amount alongwith accrued interest

Schedule of payment of coupon/interest thereon shall be paid at the time of and principal redemption / maturity of NCDs Cashflow Date Amount Principal 22.06.2032 5,000,000,000 10 Security, if any, created over the assets Pledge on loans/Inter-corporate deposits given by the Company along with interest accrued.

11 Special right / interest / privileges No attached to the instrument, and changes thereof

