  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533520   INE126M01010

YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED

(533520)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
27.25 INR   +0.18%
11:56aYAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Appointment
PU
11:56aYAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Debentures
PU
06/15Yaari Digital Gets Board Nod to Raise Up To $64 Million Via Debt Securities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Debentures

06/23/2022 | 11:56am EDT
June 23, 2022

Scrip Code - 533520

YAARI

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI-400 051

Subject: Allotment of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures on a Private Placement basis - Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Sirs,

With reference to our intimation dated June 15, 2022, intimating the Company's proposal to raise funds of upto Rs. 500 crores through issue of debt securities on private placement basis, we wish to inform pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Company has, today i.e. on June 23, 2022, allotted Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs. 10 lakhs each ("NCDs") aggregating Rs.

500 crore, on a private placement basis, as per following details:

Sl. No.

Particulars

Description

1

Issue size (Rs. in crore)

Rs. 500 Crores (Rupees Five Hundred Crores

Only)

2

Type of Securities

Secured

Redeemable

Non-Convertible

Debentures

3

Type of Issue

Private Placement of Non-Convertible

Debentures

4

Proposed to be listed

No

5

Date of Allotment

23.06.2022

6

Tenor

10 Years

7

Date of Maturity

On or before 22.06.2032

8

Coupon Rate

0.01 %

  • Details of coupon/interest offered, Principal amount alongwith accrued interest

Schedule of payment of coupon/interest

thereon shall be paid at the time of

and principal

redemption / maturity of NCDs

Cashflow

Date

Amount

Principal

22.06.2032

5,000,000,000

10

Security, if any, created over the assets

Pledge on loans/Inter-corporate deposits

given by the Company along with interest

accrued.

11 Special right / interest / privileges No attached to the instrument, and changes thereof

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com

  1. Delay in payment of interest / principal NIL amount for a period of more than three months from the due date or default in payment of interest / principal
  2. Details of any letter or comments NIL regarding payment/ non-payment of interest, principal on due dates, or any other matter concerning the security and
    /or the assets along with its comments thereon, if any

14

Interest Payment Frequency

Payable on Maturity

15

Details of redemption of debentures

Redemption Date: on or before 22nd June,

2032

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Priya Jain

Company Secretary

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com

Disclaimer

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 15:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
