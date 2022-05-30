Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Financial Result Updates

May 28, 2022 Scrip Code - 533520 YAARI BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 'Exchange Plaza', Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI - 400 051

Sub: Submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited) ("the Company") for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022, along with Auditor's Report thereon.

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose hereto, for your information and record, the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ("the Company") for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, May 28, 2022, and a declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the aforesaid Regulations.

We also submit herewith Auditor's Reports dated May 28, 2022, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the said standalone and consolidated financial results, respectively, of the Company, which were duly placed before the Board at the aforesaid meeting, which commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 12:45 p.m.

The aforesaid documents are also being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.yaari.com. The said results will also be published in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations.

Further, we wish to inform that with reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018, the Company do not fulfill the criteria mentioned at Para 2.2 of the said circular, and thus the Company is 'not identified as Large Corporate (LC)'. The same has been disclosed by the Company to the exchanges. However, as required under the said circular, we once again enclosed the said disclosure.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

for Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Priya Jain

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

