Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533520   INE126M01010

YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED

(533520)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-26
36.10 INR   +0.56%
06:59aYAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Financial Result Updates
PU
04/08Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Announces the Resignation of Supriya Bhhatnagar as Independent Director
CI
02/11Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Financial Result Updates

05/30/2022 | 06:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 28, 2022

Scrip Code - 533520

YAARI

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

'Exchange Plaza',

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI - 400 051

Sub: Submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited (formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited) ("the Company") for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022, along with Auditor's Report thereon.

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose hereto, for your information and record, the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ("the Company") for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, May 28, 2022, and a declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the aforesaid Regulations.

We also submit herewith Auditor's Reports dated May 28, 2022, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the said standalone and consolidated financial results, respectively, of the Company, which were duly placed before the Board at the aforesaid meeting, which commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 12:45 p.m.

The aforesaid documents are also being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.yaari.com. The said results will also be published in the newspapers, in the format prescribed under Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations.

Further, we wish to inform that with reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018, the Company do not fulfill the criteria mentioned at Para 2.2 of the said circular, and thus the Company is 'not identified as Large Corporate (LC)'. The same has been disclosed by the Company to the exchanges. However, as required under the said circular, we once again enclosed the said disclosure.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

for Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Priya Jain

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited and Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600

CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 10:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED
06:59aYAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Financial Result Updates
PU
04/08Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Announces the Resignation of Supriya Bhhatnag..
CI
02/11Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2021Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
2021Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited has Changed its Name to Yaari Digital Integr..
CI
2021Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
2021Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quar..
CI
2021Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quart..
CI
2021Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited Appoints Kubeir Khera as an Executive Direct..
CI
2021Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited Appoints Kubeir Khera as CEO
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 179 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2021 -945 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2021 8 783 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 225 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kubeir Khera CEO-Designate & Executive Director
Saurabh Garg Chief Financial Officer
Priya Jain Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shamsher Singh Ahlawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Gopalakrishna Gurruppa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED-60.04%42
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.44%40 614
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.61%19 583
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.81%13 043
EDENRED SE13.83%12 296
LG CORP.-7.66%10 463