  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533520   INE126M01010

YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED

(533520)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
34.35 INR   +4.89%
Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Resignation

07/07/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
July 7, 2022

Scrip Code - 533520

YAARI

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra

Dalal Street,

(East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI-400 051

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)

Dear Sir(s),

Please be informed that the current tenure of Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar (DIN: 08731453), Independent Director of the Company, came to an end effective today i.e. July 7, 2022. The Board has placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar to the Company, during her tenure.

Disclosure required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, is given in the enclosed Annexure.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Priya Jain

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com

Annexure 1

Particulars

Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar (DIN: 08731453),

Independent Director

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Current tenure came to an end effective today

resignation, removal, death or otherwise.

i.e. July 7, 2022

Date

of

appointment/cessation

(as

July 7, 2022

applicable)

Term of appointment

Not applicable

Brief Profile (in case of appointment)

Not applicable

Disclosure

of relationships between

Not applicable

directors (in case of appointment of

directors)

Person shall not debarred from holding the

Not applicable

office of Director pursuant to any SEBI

order

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com

Disclaimer

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
