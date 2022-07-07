Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Resignation

July 7, 2022 Scrip Code - 533520 YAARI BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra Dalal Street, (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI-400 051

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)

Dear Sir(s),

Please be informed that the current tenure of Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar (DIN: 08731453), Independent Director of the Company, came to an end effective today i.e. July 7, 2022. The Board has placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar to the Company, during her tenure.

Disclosure required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, is given in the enclosed Annexure.

