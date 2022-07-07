Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Resignation

|
July 7, 2022
|
|
Scrip Code - 533520
|
YAARI
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra
|
Dalal Street,
|
(East),
|
MUMBAI - 400 001
|
MUMBAI-400 051
Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
Dear Sir(s),
Please be informed that the current tenure of Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar (DIN: 08731453), Independent Director of the Company, came to an end effective today i.e. July 7, 2022. The Board has placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar to the Company, during her tenure.
Disclosure required under SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, is given in the enclosed Annexure.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
Priya Jain
Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)
Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111
Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure 1
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars
|
|
|
Ms. Supriya Bhatnagar (DIN: 08731453),
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Director
|
Reason for change viz. appointment,
|
Current tenure came to an end effective today
|
resignation, removal, death or otherwise.
|
|
i.e. July 7, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
of
|
appointment/cessation
|
(as
|
July 7, 2022
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
Term of appointment
|
|
Not applicable
|
Brief Profile (in case of appointment)
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
Disclosure
|
of relationships between
|
Not applicable
|
directors (in case of appointment of
|
|
directors)
|
|
|
|
Person shall not debarred from holding the
|
Not applicable
|
office of Director pursuant to any SEBI
|
|
order
|
|
|
|
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)
Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111
Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com