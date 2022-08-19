Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533520   INE126M01010

YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED

(533520)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
50.10 INR   +4.92%
05:04aYAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Revised Record date
PU
08/12Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/03YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Record Date
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Revised Record date

08/19/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 19, 2022

Scrip Code - 533520

YAARI

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

MUMBAI-400 051

Sub: Extension of "Yaari Record Date" for issue of shares under the Scheme

Dear Sir/ Madam,

In furtherance to earlier intimation dated August 3, 2022 we wish to inform that to effect allotment and listing of fully paid equity shares of Indiabulls Enterprises Limited (IEL) to the shareholders of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ("the Company"), in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, the Board constituted Committee, at its meeting held today i.e. on August 19, 2022, has revised and extended the Yaari Record Date from Friday, August 26, 2022 to "Friday, September 2, 2022", for the purpose of determining the names of the shareholders of the Company, who shall be entitled to receive 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 2 each of IEL, for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each, held by them in the Company on Yaari Record Date.

Pursuant to the Scheme, the shareholders of the Company, as on Yaari Record Date ie Friday, September 2, 2022 will get additional share(s) of IEL, which will be submitted by IEL for listing with BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

We request you to kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

Priya Jain

Company Secretary

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

(formerly Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited & Indiabulls Integrated Services Limited)

Registered Office: Plot No. 448-451, Udyog Vihar, Phase-V,Gurugram-122016, Haryana | Tel: 0124 6681199 | Fax: 0124 6681111

Corporate Office: One International Center (formerly IFC), Tower - 1, 4th Floor, S. B. Marg, Elphinstone (W), Mumbai - 400013, Maharashtra | Tel: 022 62498580 | Fax: 022 61899600 CIN: L51101HR2007PLC077999, Website: www.yaari.com, Email: talktous@yaari.com

Disclaimer

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED
05:04aYAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Revised Record date
PU
08/12Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
08/03YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Record Date
PU
08/03YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Record Date
PU
07/07YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Resignation
PU
07/07Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Announces Resignation of Supriya Bhatnagar as..
CI
06/23YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Appointment
PU
06/23YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES : Debentures
PU
06/23Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Announces Change in Management
CI
06/23Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Announces Allotment of Secured, Redeemable, N..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 179 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2021 -945 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 8 783 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 475 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kubeir Khera CEO-Designate & Executive Director
Saurabh Garg Chief Financial Officer
Priya Jain Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shamsher Singh Ahlawat Independent Non-Executive Director
Gopalakrishna Gurruppa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAARI DIGITAL INTEGRATED SERVICES LIMITED-44.55%56
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.62%44 432
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.18%18 497
EDENRED SE29.16%13 240
BUREAU VERITAS SA-7.47%12 286
LG CORP.4.20%10 257