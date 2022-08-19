Yaari Digital Integrated Services : Revised Record date

August 19, 2022 Scrip Code - 533520 YAARI BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), MUMBAI - 400 001 MUMBAI-400 051

Sub: Extension of "Yaari Record Date" for issue of shares under the Scheme

Dear Sir/ Madam,

In furtherance to earlier intimation dated August 3, 2022 we wish to inform that to effect allotment and listing of fully paid equity shares of Indiabulls Enterprises Limited (IEL) to the shareholders of Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ("the Company"), in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, the Board constituted Committee, at its meeting held today i.e. on August 19, 2022, has revised and extended the Yaari Record Date from Friday, August 26, 2022 to "Friday, September 2, 2022", for the purpose of determining the names of the shareholders of the Company, who shall be entitled to receive 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 2 each of IEL, for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each, held by them in the Company on Yaari Record Date.

Pursuant to the Scheme, the shareholders of the Company, as on Yaari Record Date ie Friday, September 2, 2022 will get additional share(s) of IEL, which will be submitted by IEL for listing with BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

For Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited

