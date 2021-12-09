YAGEO : Reports 2021 November Consolidated Sales

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/09 2.Company name:YAGEO Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:YAGEO Corporation announced today its 2021 November consolidated sales of NT$ 8,863 million, up 3.0% m-o-m and up 15.6% y-o-y, respectively. The YTD consolidated sales reached NT$98,323 million, up 63.0% y-o-y. Monthly revenue was higher than previous month mainly due to normal working days in the Greater China region in November. As the global pandemic outbreak has not yet eased, the supply shortage of IC components has caused delays in shipments for some customers, and customers tend to be relatively conservative to restock their electronic components due to China's power restrictions, YAGEO will closely monitor the market��s supply and demand and prudently respond to customers�� needs with the best production capacity allocation. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA