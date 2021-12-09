Log in
    2327   TW0002327004

YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
YAGEO : Reports 2021 November Consolidated Sales

12/09/2021 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/09 Time of announcement 18:06:07
Subject 
 YAGEO Reports 2021 November Consolidated Sales
Date of events 2021/12/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/09
2.Company name:YAGEO Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:YAGEO Corporation announced today its 2021 November
consolidated sales of NT$ 8,863 million, up 3.0% m-o-m and up 15.6% y-o-y,
respectively. The YTD consolidated sales reached NT$98,323 million, up 63.0%
y-o-y.

Monthly revenue was higher than previous month mainly due to normal working
days in the Greater China region in November.

As the global pandemic outbreak has not yet eased, the supply shortage of IC
components has caused delays in shipments for some customers, and customers
tend to be relatively conservative to restock their electronic components
due to China's power restrictions, YAGEO will closely monitor the market��s
supply and demand and prudently respond to customers�� needs with the best
production capacity allocation.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Yageo Corporation published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
