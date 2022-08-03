YAGEO : is invited to attend Morgan Stanley "2Q22 Earnings Conference"

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11 2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Operations and financial results of the company 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Company's website: https://www.yageo.com/en/Download/Index/investor_conference#bottom_link_title