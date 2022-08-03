Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yageo Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2327   TW0002327004

YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
325.50 TWD   -4.55%
03:42aYAGEO : is invited to attend Morgan Stanley "2Q22 Earnings Conference"
PU
07/28YAGEO : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program
PU
07/28YAGEO : On behalf of CHILISIN, announce the suspension period for the conversion of CHILISIN's domestic Convertible Bonds
PU
YAGEO : is invited to attend Morgan Stanley "2Q22 Earnings Conference"

08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 15:29:56
Subject 
 YAGEO is invited to attend Morgan Stanley
"2Q22 Earnings Conference"
Date of events 2022/08/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Operations and financial
results of the company
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Company's website:
https://www.yageo.com/en/Download/Index/investor_conference#bottom_link_title

Disclaimer

Yageo Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 126 B 4 224 M 4 224 M
Net income 2022 24 995 M 835 M 835 M
Net Debt 2022 28 742 M 960 M 960 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,03x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 172 B 5 757 M 5 757 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart YAGEO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yageo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAGEO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 325,50 TWD
Average target price 546,18 TWD
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tai-Min Chen Chairman & General Manager
Wen Hsiang Yang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tan Ju Wang Chief Operating Officer
Hung Shou Chen Independent Director
Chen Ling Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAGEO CORPORATION-32.12%5 757
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.85%50 233
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.60%45 516
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.51%37 631
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.61%8 240
JABIL INC.-15.79%8 149