YAGEO : is invited to attend Morgan Stanley "2Q22 Earnings Conference"
08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/08/03
Time of announcement
15:29:56
Subject
YAGEO is invited to attend Morgan Stanley
"2Q22 Earnings Conference"
Date of events
2022/08/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Operations and financial
results of the company
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Company's website:
https://www.yageo.com/en/Download/Index/investor_conference#bottom_link_title
