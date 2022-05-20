Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yageo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2327   TW0002327004

YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
398.00 TWD   -0.75%
Yageo : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary XSemi Corp. to participate Fuding Advanced Power Electronics Corp. Private Equity

05/20/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 19:18:51
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary XSemi Corp.
to participate Fuding Advanced Power Electronics Corp.
Private Equity
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):
Advanced Power Electronics Corp.；Private common stock
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/20
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:
35,000 thousand shares, NT$ 82.48 per share, NT$ 2,886,800,000
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the
trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the
company, its name is not required to be disclosed):
Advanced Power Electronics Corp. , None
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement
shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the
ownership transfer, and date of transfer: NA
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years
has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include
the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and
its relationship with the company at the time: NA
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of
(including type of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the
creditor's rights are creditor's rights over a related party, the name of
the related party and the book amount of such creditor's rights currently
being disposed of must also be announced):NA
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall
be stated and explained): NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations: According contract
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
CPA's Price Reasonability Assessment Report,
According to the CPA's opinion,
Board of Directors.
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or
disposed of: NT$30.51
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company
and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more: NA
13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities
being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of
occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):
Current cumulative no.: 35,000 thousand shares
Current cumulative amount: NT$ 2,886,800,000
and shareholding ratio of the securities being traded： 30.08 %
Status of any restriction of rights： NA
14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a
percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder's equity of the
parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital
on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
Current ratio to the total assets: 1.63%
Current ratio to the shareholder's equity:2.76
Operating capital: NT$-40,548,510 thousand
15.Broker and broker's fee: None
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:
Long-term investment
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:No
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:No
19.Date of approval by board of directors: 2022/05/20
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee: NA
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current
transaction: No
22.Name of the CPA firm: ATAX Accounting Firm
23.Name of the CPA:Danny Cheng
24.License no.of the CPA: Certificate NO 5720 of FSC
25.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Yageo Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
