Yageo : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
18:36:01
Subject
Yageo Board of Directors approved dividend
distribution
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/17
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:the Second half of 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):10.00000000
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.00000000
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):5,400,560,010
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock: NT$10