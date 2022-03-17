Log in
    2327   TW0002327004

YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
Yageo : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 18:36:01
Subject 
 Yageo Board of Directors approved dividend
distribution
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/17
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:the Second half of 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/07/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):10.00000000
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.00000000
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):5,400,560,010
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock: NT$10

Disclaimer

Yageo Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 3 762 M 3 762 M
Net income 2021 23 441 M 823 M 823 M
Net Debt 2021 41 400 M 1 453 M 1 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,85x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 225 B 7 907 M 7 907 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 77,2%
Managers and Directors
Tai-Min Chen Chairman & General Manager
Wen Hsiang Yang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tan Ju Wang Chief Operating Officer
Hung Shou Chen Independent Director
Chen Ling Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAGEO CORPORATION-12.93%7 907
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.40%49 373
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-13.98%45 058
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-30.65%37 876
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-47.04%9 530
JABIL INC.-12.99%8 783