Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yageo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2327   TW0002327004

YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yageo : Board of Directors resolution on the schedule and agenda of year 2022 shareholders' meeting.

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 18:39:28
Subject 
 Board of Directors resolution on the schedule
and agenda of year 2022 shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08
3.Shareholders meeting location:
2F., No. 219, Sec. 3, Beixin Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City 231,
Taiwan (R.O.C.). THE  PENG'S  AGORA  GARDEN - XINDIAN  (conference room B)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1) Year 2021 Business Report.
(2) Year 2021 Audit Committee's Review Report.
(3) Year 2021 Earnings Distribution Report.
(4) Year 2021 Employees' Compensation and Remuneration to Directors
    Distribution Status.
(5) Corporate Bond Issuance Status.
(6) Report on share exchange between the Company and Chilisin Electronics
(7) Report the amendments to the Sustainable Development Best Practice
    Principles.
(8) Report the amendments to the Corporate Governance Best Practice
    Principles
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1) Adoption of the 2021 Closing Accounts.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1) Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
(2) Amendment to the Operational Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal
    of Assets.
(3) Proposal of capital reduction plan.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Any shareholder who has hold more than 1% of the total number of outstanding
shares may bring up as other matters from 2022/04/01 to 2022/04/11 at YAGEO.
(Address:3F, 233-1, Baoqiao Road, Xindian District, New Taipei City
Taiwan R.O.C.)

Disclaimer

Yageo Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YAGEO CORPORATION
07:01aYAGEO : On behalf of CHILISIN, announce the suspension period for the conversion of CHILIS..
PU
07:01aYAGEO : According to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Gua..
PU
07:01aYAGEO : donates to Yageo - Association of Sporting Professional
PU
06:51aYAGEO : Board of Directors resolution on the schedule and agenda of year 2022 shareholders..
PU
06:51aYAGEO : Board of Directors approved dividend distribution
PU
06:41aYAGEO : The Board of Directors of the company resolves to conduct capital reduction
PU
06:41aYAGEO : The Company's consolidated financial report for 4Q21 has been approved by the Boar..
PU
06:31aYAGEO : reported its fourth-quarter and full year results of 2021
PU
03/14YAGEO : Clarification of media coverage dated March 15, 2022
PU
03/10YAGEO : On behalf of Yageo Holding (Bermuda) Ltd. , announces the acquisition of FORCAY 3...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 3 762 M 3 762 M
Net income 2021 23 441 M 823 M 823 M
Net Debt 2021 41 400 M 1 453 M 1 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,85x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 225 B 7 907 M 7 907 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart YAGEO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yageo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAGEO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 417,50 TWD
Average target price 611,23 TWD
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tai-Min Chen Chairman & General Manager
Wen Hsiang Yang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tan Ju Wang Chief Operating Officer
Hung Shou Chen Independent Director
Chen Ling Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAGEO CORPORATION-12.93%7 907
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.40%49 373
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-13.98%45 058
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-30.65%37 876
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-47.04%9 530
JABIL INC.-12.99%8 783