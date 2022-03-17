Yageo : Board of Directors resolution on the schedule and agenda of year 2022 shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/08 3.Shareholders meeting location: 2F., No. 219, Sec. 3, Beixin Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City 231, Taiwan (R.O.C.). THE PENG'S AGORA GARDEN - XINDIAN (conference room B) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1) Year 2021 Business Report. (2) Year 2021 Audit Committee's Review Report. (3) Year 2021 Earnings Distribution Report. (4) Year 2021 Employees' Compensation and Remuneration to Directors Distribution Status. (5) Corporate Bond Issuance Status. (6) Report on share exchange between the Company and Chilisin Electronics (7) Report the amendments to the Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles. (8) Report the amendments to the Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1) Adoption of the 2021 Closing Accounts. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (1) Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation. (2) Amendment to the Operational Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. (3) Proposal of capital reduction plan. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/10 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/08 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: Any shareholder who has hold more than 1% of the total number of outstanding shares may bring up as other matters from 2022/04/01 to 2022/04/11 at YAGEO. (Address:3F, 233-1, Baoqiao Road, Xindian District, New Taipei City Taiwan R.O.C.)