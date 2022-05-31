Yageo : On behalf of Yageo Holding (BERMUDA) Limited, pursuant to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/31 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): funding recipient name: YAGEO CORPORATION. relationship with lender: YAGEO's subsidiary. lending limit: NTD60,915,674 thousand, starting outstanding balance: NTD11,971,324 new loan: NTD8,956,500 thousand, is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: NO, outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence: NTD20,927,824 thousand, reason for new loan: Working capital 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): capital of the loan recipient: NTD5,440,600 thousand accumulated profit/loss of the loan recipient: NTD64,603,481 thousand 5.Method of calculation of interest: 0.5% 6.For repayment, the condition and the date:According to the loan agreement 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): NTD42,214,319 thousand 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: 40.33% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: subsidiary 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None