Yageo : On behalf of Yageo Holding (BERMUDA) Limited, pursuant to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/31
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
funding recipient name: YAGEO CORPORATION.
relationship with lender: YAGEO's subsidiary.
lending limit: NTD60,915,674 thousand,
starting outstanding balance: NTD11,971,324
new loan: NTD8,956,500 thousand,
is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate: NO,
outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence: NTD20,927,824 thousand,
reason for new loan: Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
capital of the loan recipient: NTD5,440,600 thousand
accumulated profit/loss of the loan recipient: NTD64,603,481 thousand
5.Method of calculation of interest: 0.5%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:According to the loan agreement
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD): NTD42,214,319 thousand
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence: 40.33%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
subsidiary
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None