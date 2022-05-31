Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yageo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2327   TW0002327004

YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
399.50 TWD   +1.65%
05:30aYAGEO : On behalf of Yageo Holding (BERMUDA) Limited, pursuant to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantee
PU
05/25YAGEO : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program
PU
05/24YAGEO : is invited to attend Yuanta Securities "2Q22 Investment Forum"
PU
Yageo : On behalf of Yageo Holding (BERMUDA) Limited, pursuant to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantee

05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 17:17:21
Subject 
 On behalf of Yageo Holding (BERMUDA) Limited,
pursuant to Article 22.1.3 of Regulations Governing
Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantee
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/31
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
 funding recipient name: YAGEO CORPORATION.
 relationship with lender: YAGEO's subsidiary.
 lending limit: NTD60,915,674 thousand,
 starting outstanding balance: NTD11,971,324
 new loan: NTD8,956,500 thousand,
 is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
 recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
 to allocate: NO,
 outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence: NTD20,927,824 thousand,
 reason for new loan: Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
 capital of the loan recipient: NTD5,440,600 thousand
 accumulated profit/loss of the loan recipient: NTD64,603,481 thousand
5.Method of calculation of interest: 0.5%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:According to the loan agreement
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD): NTD42,214,319 thousand
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence: 40.33%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
 subsidiary
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Yageo Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
