Yageo : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.
02/21/2022
YAGEO CORPORATION
2022/02/21
16:01:42
The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the
employee and the countermeasures of company.
2022/02/21
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Company name:YAGEO Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1) The PCR tests for all employees of 1,431 at Kaohsiung Nanzih plant on
February 18 were all negative, no other confirmed case was found in the
preliminary inspection.
(2) The company conducted the sencond PCR tests on February 20 for 400
employees who are listed as high/midium risk employees. The second PCR test
results were also all negative.
(3) The rest of employees at Kaohsiung Nanzih plant will conduct two times of
rapid test in this week to ensure the plant is in safty.
6.Countermeasures:The company has mastered the information of case and will
continue tightly following up the epidemic development and accordingly adapt
relevant procedures. This incident does not impact company's operation. To
protect the personal data and compliance with the regulations, please refer
to the public information announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center
for all further details.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
