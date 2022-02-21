Yageo : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21 2.Company name:YAGEO Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: (1) The PCR tests for all employees of 1,431 at Kaohsiung Nanzih plant on February 18 were all negative, no other confirmed case was found in the preliminary inspection. (2) The company conducted the sencond PCR tests on February 20 for 400 employees who are listed as high/midium risk employees. The second PCR test results were also all negative. (3) The rest of employees at Kaohsiung Nanzih plant will conduct two times of rapid test in this week to ensure the plant is in safty. 6.Countermeasures:The company has mastered the information of case and will continue tightly following up the epidemic development and accordingly adapt relevant procedures. This incident does not impact company's operation. To protect the personal data and compliance with the regulations, please refer to the public information announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center for all further details. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA