  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Yageo Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2327   TW0002327004

YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
Yageo : The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the employee and the countermeasures of company.

02/21/2022 | 03:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 16:01:42
Subject 
 The explanation for COVID-19 epidemic of the
employee and the countermeasures of company.
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Company name:YAGEO Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1) The PCR tests for all employees of 1,431 at Kaohsiung Nanzih plant on
February 18 were all negative, no other confirmed case was found in the
preliminary inspection.
(2) The company conducted the sencond PCR tests on February 20 for 400
employees who are listed as high/midium risk employees. The second PCR test
results were also all negative.
(3) The rest of employees at Kaohsiung Nanzih plant will conduct two times of
rapid test in this week to ensure the plant is in safty.
6.Countermeasures:The company has mastered the information of case and will
continue tightly following up the epidemic development and accordingly adapt
relevant procedures. This incident does not impact company's operation. To
protect the personal data and compliance with the regulations, please refer
to the public information announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center
for all further details.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Yageo Corporation published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
