Yageo : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program

Statement

1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300 million or more:2022/06/16 2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):694,000 3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares 4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):263,393,237 5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):379.53 6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period (shares):9,500,000 7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.75% 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None