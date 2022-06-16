Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Yageo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2327   TW0002327004

YAGEO CORPORATION

(2327)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
383.50 TWD   +1.72%
05:23aYAGEO : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program
PU
06/13YAGEO : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program
PU
06/09YAGEO : On behalf of Dongguan Chilisin Electronics Co., Ltd, announces the acquisition of financial products
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yageo : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:07:05
Subject 
 To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more
than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2022/06/16
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):694,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):263,393,237
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):379.53
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):9,500,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.75%
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Yageo Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YAGEO CORPORATION
05:23aYAGEO : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares b..
PU
06/13YAGEO : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares b..
PU
06/09YAGEO : On behalf of Dongguan Chilisin Electronics Co., Ltd, announces the acquisition of ..
PU
06/08Yageo's Revenue Soars 14.4% in May
MT
06/08Yageo Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on June 22 2022
CI
06/07YAGEO : Reports 2022 May Consolidated Sales
PU
06/07Yageo Corporation Reports Consolidated Sales for the Month of May 2022
CI
06/06YAGEO : subsidiary the loan balance exceeds the limit and rectification plan.
PU
05/31YAGEO : On behalf of Yageo Holding (BERMUDA) Limited, pursuant to Article 22.1.3 of Regula..
PU
05/25YAGEO : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares b..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 4 326 M 4 326 M
Net income 2022 26 011 M 874 M 874 M
Net Debt 2022 22 339 M 751 M 751 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,04x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 205 B 6 901 M 6 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart YAGEO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yageo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAGEO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 383,50 TWD
Average target price 598,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tai-Min Chen Chairman & General Manager
Wen Hsiang Yang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tan Ju Wang Chief Operating Officer
Hung Shou Chen Independent Director
Chen Ling Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAGEO CORPORATION-20.02%6 901
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.7.69%52 193
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-25.07%39 483
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-32.76%34 866
JABIL INC.-18.62%8 305
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.70%7 856