Yageo : To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program
06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YAGEO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:07:05
Subject
To announce YAGEO has spent accumulately more
than NTD 300,000,000 on the shares buyback program
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2022/06/16
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):694,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):263,393,237
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):379.53
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):9,500,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.75%
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None