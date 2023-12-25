Material on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. Code no.: 1870 ( Listed on Prime Section of Tokyo
Stock Exchange and Premiere Section of Nagoya Stock Exchange )
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Contents
I
II
Company overview
P. 3
Financial Results for the Six Months P. 18 Ended September 30, 2023
III
Financial Forecasts for the FYE
P. 30
March 31, 2024
IV
Medium-Term Management Plan
P. 35
V
FACT SHEET
P. 51
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
2
I
Company overview
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Company overview
Company name
YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Headquarters
3-19-7, Aoi, Higashi-ku,Nagoya-shi, Aichi, Japan
Representative
Mitsuhiro Takayanagi, President and Representative Director
Founded
May 14, 1949
Capital
¥6,808 million
Markets listed on
Prime Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premiere Section of Nagoya Stock Exchange
Business description
General construction business [building construction, civil engineering, and real estate businesses]
Number of employees
1,288 (consolidated)
Offices
Tokyo, Osaka, Tohoku (Sendai), Hiroshima, Kyushu (Fukuoka)
YAHAGI REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd.
YAHAGI BUILDING AND LIFE CO., LTD.
YAHAGI GREEN Co., Ltd.
YAHAGI ROAD CO., LTD.
Nanshin Takamori Development Co., Ltd.
Group companies
Techno Support Co., Ltd.
HOKUWA CONSTRUCTION, INC.
1.
Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.
19.1%
2.
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)
7.6%
Major shareholders
3.
Yahagi Construction Business Partner Shareholding Association
6.5%
4.
Resona Bank, Limited.
4.7%
5.
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
4.7%
(As of March 31, 2023)
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
4
Origin of the company name
In 1949, the Company was established in Koromo-cho,Nishikamo-gun, Aichi (present
Takyocho, Toyota-shi).
The company name embodies the founder Katsuo Yamada's philosophy.
YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION
He expressed his desire
to make a leap from the
Construction
company aiming at
Yahagi River, which flows
through his hometown to
modern construction
the Pacific Ocean, to all
through
over Japan
mechanization.
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
5
YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION: Who we are
Three keywords representing the characteristics of YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION
Design and construction
Design and
construction
Real estate
With our design division being one of the largest in the Tokai area, we have established an integrated system that covers steps from design to construction to propose solutions to customer problems from the planning/design stage.
Real estate business
In addition to the construction business, we also engage in the real estate business such as the development of land for industrial use in cooperation
business
Tokai area
with administrative authorities and local communities and the sale of condominiums under our own brand.
Tokai area
Since the establishment in 1949 in the present-day city of Toyota, we have been operating mainly in the Tokai area and have become a representative general construction company in the Tokai area.
An engineering-oriented,mid-sized general contractor based in the Tokai area with strengths
in design and construction as well as the real estate business
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
6
History
Industrialization of construction
Foundation to 1970
- Aggressively introduced large-sized heavy machinery such as motor scrapers to work vigorously toward mechanization and industrialization.
Diversification and expansion of
management
1971 to 1990
- Promoted diversification of businesses, including expansion into condominiums for sale and greenery businesses.
Selection and concentration of management
Re-growth and further
resources
leaps
1991 to 2012
2013 and onward
• In response to the bursting of the economic bubble, worked on the
• Working on business expansion in the economic
selection and concentration of management resources, such as
zone which will be established through the opening of
moving away from a business structure dependent on public works
the maglev train line (maglev economic zone) by
stepping up efforts for large-scale projects and
and focusing on aseismic reinforcement projects centered on the
strengthening real estate development.
PITA Column method.
1949
1950
1960
1967
1971
1972
1982
1989
1991
1993
1995
1996
2000
2001
2006
2014
2023
Received the first order from
Established
Promoted to the First Section of Market at the
Listed on the First
Established YAHAGI
Section of the Tokyo
Made HOKUWA
Nagoya Railroad for construction
work inside the rail tracks.
YAHAGI GREEN
Nagoya Stock Exchange.
Stock Exchange.
ROAD CO., LTD.
CONSTRUCTION, INC. a subsidiary.
Co., Ltd.
Expanded into the condominiums for sale business.
The Company was established in
Koromo-cho,Nishikamo-gun, Aichi
(present Takyocho, Toyota-shi).
Pavilion Series
Merged with Meitetsu Construction Co., Ltd.
Launched the VENT VERT Series of YAHAGI REAL ESTATE.
First VENT VERT
Established Techno Support
Co., Ltd.
Developed PITA Column method.
Established Railway Technology Training Center.
Developed the PAN WALL method.
Established Institute of Earthquake Engineering &
Technology (currently Engineering Center).
Introduced two motor scrapers.
Established YAHAGI REAL ESTATE Co., Ltd. and International Development
Building Co., Ltd. (currently YAHAGI BUILDING AND LIFE CO., LTD.)
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
7
Trends in financial results
Industrialization of construction
Diversification and expansion of
Selection and concentration of
Re-growth and further leaps
management
management resources
Foundation to 1970
1971 to 1990
1991 to 2012
2013 and onward
- Aggressively introduced large-sized heavy machinery such as motor scrapers to work vigorously toward mechanization and industrialization.
- Promoted diversification of businesses, including expansion into condominiums for sale and greenery businesses.
- In response to the bursting of the economic bubble, worked on the selection and concentration of management resources, such as moving away from a business structure dependent on public works and focusing on aseismic reinforcement projects centered on the PITA Column method.
- Working on business expansion in the maglev economic zone by stepping up efforts for large-scale projects and strengthening real estate development.
160
Trends in financial results (in JPY 100 mil.)
FY2030 net sales target
¥200 billion
Net sales (right scale)
Operating profit (left scale)
2011
120
Great East Japan Earthquake
1991
2008
2013 and onward
Abenomics
Bursting of economic bubble
Global financial crisis
80
40
0
1948 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71
72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 2000 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23(Forecast)
25 (Forecast)
予23
25予
Non-consolidated
Consolidated
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
予30
30
(Forecast)
(Fiscal year)
8
YAHAGI ENGINEERING
A construction engineering company that meets customer needs at every stage of the building life cycle
Beyond merely constructing buildings, we provide new value that only the Yahagi Construction Group can realize, by integrating specialized know-how of the Group companies that are well-versed in each field with unique technologies that are dedicated to respective fields.
YAHAGI REAL ESTATE
YAHAGI ROAD
YAHAGI BUILDING AND LIFE
Techno Support
Condominiums for sale business
Paving business
PAN WALL (an earth reinforcement method using panels
Real estate development business
Civil engineering business
Apartment and building management business
and "soil nails" for slope protection) business
PITA Column (a seismic retrofitting method using external
Real estate leasing business
Manufacture and sales of asphalt mixture
Building construction business
reinforcing for existing buildings) business
Real estate brokerage business
Recycling business
Technological development, trial experience production
Planning/
Building
Maintenance
Renewal/
Utilization of land
Construction
and building
design
management
renovation
diagnostics
YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION
HOKUWA CONSTRUCTION
YAHAGI GREEN
Nanshin Takamori Development
Building construction business
Greenery business
Operation of golf courses
Civil engineering business
Building construction business
Golf course management business
(Takamori Country Club)
Real estate business
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
9
Corporate philosophy and management philosophy
Corporate philosophy
"Sincere, enterprising and creative"
We shall create on our own with a sincere and enterprising spirit and engage
in business that always meets the needs of society.
Management philosophy
We aim for self-fulfillment of our employees and sustainable corporate growth, by creating value through construction engineering.
©2023 All rights reserved., YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
YAHAGI Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2023 01:29:35 UTC.