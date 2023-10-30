Yakult China to Establish Beijing Branch and Absorb Beijing Yakult

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Narita) today announced that Yakult (China) Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Yakult China") would establish a Beijing Branch in Beijing on January 1, 2024, and sell the Yakult, Yakult Light, and Yakult 50 Billion Light fermented milk drinks at retail stores such as supermarkets and through home delivery by Yakult Ladies.

Until now, Beijing Yakult Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Beijing Yakult"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Yakult China, has been selling Yakult and other products in Beijing and its surrounding areas. However, with the establishment of the Beijing Branch, Yakult China will merge with Beijing Yakult through an absorption-type merger.

The profile of the Beijing Branch and the outline of the absorption-type merger are as follows.

Profile of Beijing Branch, Yakult (China) Corporation Location: Beijing, People's Republic of China Branch manager: Xiangwu Meng To be established: January 1, 2024 Areas managed: Beijing and part of Hebei Province Sales channel: Supermarkets and other retail stores as well as home delivery by Yakult Ladies Start of sales: January 1, 2024 Absorption-type merger Overview of the absorption-type merger

Purpose: To improve management efficiency in the Chinese market by transferring assets and operations to the newly established Beijing Branch of Yakult (China) Corporation.

Planned merger date: January 1, 2024 Merger method: An absorption-type merger with Yakult China as the surviving company

and Beijing Yakult Co., Ltd. as the dissolved company. Surviving company Name: Yakult (China) Corporation Capitalization: 1,491.52 million yuan (as of the end of December 2022)

(wholly owned by Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.)