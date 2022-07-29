Yakult Honsha : Executive Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (2.90 MB)

General outline of

Consolidated financial results

◆Total【 Increase in sales and operating profit 】

◆Food and Beverages (Japan)

Increase in sales and profit 】

・Increase in sales and profit due to increase in the number of bottles sold, (Yakult 1000 etc.).

◆Food and Beverages (Overseas)

Increase in sales and decrease in profit 】

・Increase in sales due to higher sales volume and effect of yen depreciation.

・Decrease in profit due to higher expenses and raw material prices.

◆Pharmaceuticals

Decrease in sales and profit 】

・Decrease in sales and profit due to NHI price revision, etc.