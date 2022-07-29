Yakult Honsha : Executive Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (2.90 MB)
Executive Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the 1
st quarter ended June 30, 2022
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
General outline of
Consolidated financial results
◆ Total 【 Increase in sales and operating profit 】
◆Food and Beverages (Japan)
Increase in sales and profit 】
・Increase in sales and profit due to increase in the number of bottles sold, (Yakult 1000 etc.).
◆Food and Beverages (Overseas)
Increase in sales and decrease in profit 】
・Increase in sales due to higher sales volume and effect of yen depreciation.
・Decrease in profit due to higher expenses and raw material prices.
◆Pharmaceuticals
Decrease in sales and profit 】
・Decrease in sales and profit due to NHI price revision, etc.
Consolidated financial results (1)
Billion yen
FY2022
FY2021
Difference
(2022.4-2022.6)
(2021.4-2021.6)
Year-on-Year
Net sales
107.9
96.4
+ 11.5
112.0%
Fx impact +4.5
Operating profit
14.7
11.6
+ 3.1
127.2%
Fx impact +0.7
Ordinary profit
18.4
16.4
+ 1.9
112.1%
Fx impact +0.8
Profit attributable to
11.4
11.7
(0.2)
97.5%
owners of parent
Fx impact +0.6
Basic earnings
（
yen）
（
yen）
（
yen）
per share
73.03
73.20
(0.17)
99.8%
Operating
13.7%
12.0%
+ 1.7
－
profit margin
- 2 -
Consolidated Statement of Income
Billion yen
FY2022
FY2021
Difference
FY2022
FY2021
Difference
(2022.4-2022.6)
(2021.4-2021.6)
(2022.4-2022.6)
(2021.4-2021.6)
Net sales
107.9
96.4
11.5
Gain on sales of
0.1
0.0
0.1
Cost of sales
42.5
38.0
4.4
non-current assets
Gross profit
65.4
58.3
7.0
Gain on sales of
－
1.1
(1.1)
investment securities
Selling, general and
50.6
46.7
3.9
Gain on step acquisitions
－
1.1
(1.1)
administrative expenses
Operating profit
14.7
11.6
3.1
Others
0.0
0.0
0.0
Interest income
1.0
0.7
0.3
Extraordinary income
0.1
2.3
(2.2)
Dividend income
0.9
0.9
0.0
Loss on sales of
0.0
0.9
(0.9)
non-current assets
Share of profit of entities accounted
0.8
2.2
(1.3)
Loss on retirement
0.0
0.0
0.0
for using equity method
of non-current assets
Others
1.1
1.2
(0.0)
Others
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
Non-operating income
4.0
5.1
(1.0)
Extraordinary losses
0.0
0.9
(0.9)
Interest expenses
0.1
0.1
(0.0)
Profit before income taxes
18.5
17.8
0.6
Others
0.2
0.1
0.0
Income
taxes
5.9
4.9
1.0
Profit
12.6
12.9
(0.3)
Non-operating expenses
0.3
0.3
0.0
Profit attributable to
1.1
1.1
(0.0)
non-controlling interests
Ordinary profit
18.4
16.4
1.9
Profit attributable to owners
11.4
11.7
(0.2)
of parent
Consolidated financial results (2)
Billion yen
Jun. 30.2022
Mar. 31.2022
Difference
(FY2022)
(FY2021)
Year-on-Year
Total assets
705.8
672.8
+ 33.0
104.9%
Net assets
499.8
484.9
+ 14.8
103.1%
（
yen）
（
yen）
（
yen）
Net assets per share
2,920.54
2,812.63
+ 107.91
103.8%
Equity-to-asset ratio
64.6%
66.3%
(1.7)
―
Sales 2023
450 B
3 348 M
3 348 M
Net income 2023
46 676 M
347 M
347 M
Net cash 2023
118 B
880 M
880 M
P/E ratio 2023
27,0x
Yield 2023
1,00%
Capitalization
1 270 B
9 449 M
9 449 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,56x
EV / Sales 2024
2,39x
Nbr of Employees
29 273
Free-Float
73,9%
