Yakult Honsha : Executive Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (2.90 MB)

07/29/2022 | 01:34am EDT
Executive Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2022

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

July 29, 2022

General outline of

Consolidated financial results

Total Increase in sales and operating profit

Food and Beverages (Japan)

  • Increase in sales and profit

Increase in sales and profit due to increase in the number of bottles sold, (Yakult 1000 etc.).

Food and Beverages (Overseas)

  • Increase in sales and decrease in profit

Increase in sales due to higher sales volume and effect of yen depreciation.

Decrease in profit due to higher expenses and raw material prices.

Pharmaceuticals

  • Decrease in sales and profit

Decrease in sales and profit due to NHI price revision, etc.

Consolidated financial results (1)

Billion yen

FY2022

FY2021

Difference

(2022.4-2022.6)

(2021.4-2021.6)

Year-on-Year

Net sales

107.9

96.4

+ 11.5

112.0%

Fx impact +4.5

Operating profit

14.7

11.6

+ 3.1

127.2%

Fx impact +0.7

Ordinary profit

18.4

16.4

+ 1.9

112.1%

Fx impact +0.8

Profit attributable to

11.4

11.7

(0.2)

97.5%

owners of parent

Fx impact +0.6

Basic earnings

yen

yen

yen

per share

73.03

73.20

(0.17)

99.8%

Operating

13.7%

12.0%

+ 1.7

profit margin

Consolidated Statement of Income

Billion yen

FY2022

FY2021

Difference

FY2022

FY2021

Difference

(2022.4-2022.6)

(2021.4-2021.6)

(2022.4-2022.6)

(2021.4-2021.6)

Net sales

107.9

96.4

11.5

Gain on sales of

0.1

0.0

0.1

Cost of sales

42.5

38.0

4.4

non-current assets

Gross profit

65.4

58.3

7.0

Gain on sales of

1.1

(1.1)

investment securities

Selling, general and

50.6

46.7

3.9

Gain on step acquisitions

1.1

(1.1)

administrative expenses

Operating profit

14.7

11.6

3.1

Others

0.0

0.0

0.0

Interest income

1.0

0.7

0.3

Extraordinary income

0.1

2.3

(2.2)

Dividend income

0.9

0.9

0.0

Loss on sales of

0.0

0.9

(0.9)

non-current assets

Share of profit of entities accounted

0.8

2.2

(1.3)

Loss on retirement

0.0

0.0

0.0

for using equity method

of non-current assets

Others

1.1

1.2

(0.0)

Others

0.0

0.0

(0.0)

Non-operating income

4.0

5.1

(1.0)

Extraordinary losses

0.0

0.9

(0.9)

Interest expenses

0.1

0.1

(0.0)

Profit before income taxes

18.5

17.8

0.6

Others

0.2

0.1

0.0

Incometaxes

5.9

4.9

1.0

Profit

12.6

12.9

(0.3)

Non-operating expenses

0.3

0.3

0.0

Profit attributable to

1.1

1.1

(0.0)

non-controlling interests

Ordinary profit

18.4

16.4

1.9

Profit attributable to owners

11.4

11.7

(0.2)

of parent

Consolidated financial results (2)

Billion yen

Jun. 30.2022

Mar. 31.2022

Difference

(FY2022)

(FY2021)

Year-on-Year

Total assets

705.8

672.8

+ 33.0

104.9%

Net assets

499.8

484.9

+ 14.8

103.1%

yen

yen

yen

Net assets per share

2,920.54

2,812.63

+ 107.91

103.8%

Equity-to-asset ratio

64.6%

66.3%

(1.7)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
