    2267   JP3931600005

YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.

(2267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:01 2022-08-17 am EDT
8360.00 JPY   -0.95%
08/16YAKULT HONSHA : Expressing our support for TCFD
PU
08/04YAKULT HONSHA : Notification Regarding the Status and Completion of Share Repurchase as Treasury Stock
PU
08/04Tranche Update on Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yakult Honsha : Expressing our support for TCFD

08/16/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
Expressing our support for TCFD

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Narita) announces its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The Yakult Group believes that society consists of water, soil, air, plants and animals, and of course people, and that it is only when all of these elements are healthy that people can be too, and this in turn forms a healthy society.

In response to the worsening of global warming, the realization of a decarbonized society is an important issue. We recognize that "climate change" is a material theme for the realization of the Yakult Group's philosophy and sustainable development.

In 2021, we formulated the Environmental Vision 2050, which aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and have begun specific initiatives.

Based on the TCFD's recommendations, we will continue to analyze the risks and opportunities that climate change poses to our business and assess its financial impact, and further disclose the information.

We believe our CDP climate change response is consistent with the recommendations of TCFD.

The Yakult Group will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society while addressing material themes including "climate change".

About the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

TCFD, the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures," was established by the Financial Stability Board following a request from the G20 to improve and increase reporting of climate-related financial information.

TCFD released its final report in June 2017, which gives practical guidance on climate- related financial disclosures, and recommends public companies and other organizations to disclose climate-related risks and opportunities in four thematic areas that represent core elements of how organizations operate: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

Disclaimer

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 02:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 454 B 3 378 M 3 378 M
Net income 2023 47 945 M 357 M 357 M
Net cash 2023 117 B 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,7x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 1 316 B 9 800 M 9 800 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 29 273
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8 440,00 JPY
Average target price 7 955,38 JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Narita President & Representative Director
Fumiyasu Ishikawa Director, General Manager-Research & Development
Hiroshi Wakabayashi Director & General Manager-Administration
Ryuji Yasuda Independent Outside Director
Masanori Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.40.83%9 901
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.26%337 721
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.53%89 333
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY28.10%48 281
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.16%47 253
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.25%47 212