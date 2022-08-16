Yakult Honsha : Expressing our support for TCFD

Expressing our support for TCFD

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Narita) announces its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD＊).

The Yakult Group believes that society consists of water, soil, air, plants and animals, and of course people, and that it is only when all of these elements are healthy that people can be too, and this in turn forms a healthy society.

In response to the worsening of global warming, the realization of a decarbonized society is an important issue. We recognize that "climate change" is a material theme for the realization of the Yakult Group's philosophy and sustainable development.

In 2021, we formulated the Environmental Vision 2050, which aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and have begun specific initiatives.

Based on the TCFD's recommendations, we will continue to analyze the risks and opportunities that climate change poses to our business and assess its financial impact, and further disclose the information.

We believe our CDP climate change response is consistent with the recommendations of TCFD.

The Yakult Group will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society while addressing material themes including "climate change".

＊About the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

TCFD, the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures," was established by the Financial Stability Board following a request from the G20 to improve and increase reporting of climate-related financial information.

TCFD released its final report in June 2017, which gives practical guidance on climate- related financial disclosures, and recommends public companies and other organizations to disclose climate-related risks and opportunities in four thematic areas that represent core elements of how organizations operate: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.