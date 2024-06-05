Yakult Honsha : Philippines Starts Production at Second Plant
June 04, 2024 at 07:51 pm EDT
Share
Yakult Philippines Starts Production at Second Plant
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Narita) today announced that Yakult El Salvador Manufacturing Corp. ("Yakult Philippines Plant 2"), a wholly owned subsidiary of its equity method affiliate Yakult Philippines Incorporated, began production of Yakult.
The Yakult Group started production of Yakult in the Philippines in October 1978 at its Calamba Plant (Yakult Philippines Plant 1) in the Province of Laguna located in the southern part of the island of Luzon, where it currently produces Yakult and Yakult Light.
Located in El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental in the northern part of Mindanao Island, Yakult Philippines Plant 2 will respond to an increase in demand resulting from market cultivation in Mindanao, areas to its south, as well as Visayas.
The profile of Philippines Yakult Plant 2 is as follows.
1.
Name:
Yakult El Salvador Manufacturing Corp. (Yakult Philippines Plant 2)
*Wholly owned by Yakult Philippines, Inc.
2.
Capitalization:
2.0 billion Philippine pesos
3.
Location:
El Salvador, Misamis Oriental, Mindanao, the Philippines
4.
Representative:
Michael Ong
5.
No. of employees:
51 (as of the end of December 2023)
6.
Site area:
About 41,738 m2
7. Construction area: About 18,709 m2
8.
Total floor area:
About 25,583 m2
9.
Established:
August 2022
Start of production: May 2024
Products:Yakult and Yakult Light *The plant will initially produce Yakult alone.
Production capacity: 1.38 million bottles per day at the start of production
(The maximum production capacity is expected to be 2.76 million bottles per day after facility enhancement)
[Reference]
1． Profile of Yakult Philippines Incorporated
Name:
Yakult Philippines, Inc.
*Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. has a 40% stake
Capitalization:
10.0 billion Philippine pesos
Location:
Manila, the Philippines
Representative:
Albert Dy Sun
No. of employees: 1,450 (as of the end of November 2023)
2． Profile of Calamba Plant (Yakult Philippines Plant 1)
Name:
Calamba Plant
Site area:
About 30,000 m2
Construction area:
About 5,829 m2 (production building alone)
Total floor area:
About 9,039 m2 (production building alone)
Production capacity: 4.7 million bottles per day
Products:
Yakult and Yakult Light
Start of production:
October 1978
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. published this content on
04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 June 2024 23:50:06 UTC.
YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of dairy products and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Beverages and Food Manufacturing and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, beverages, noodles and healthy food, the purchase and sale of materials, as well as the transportation business. The Company operates business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing and Sale segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of anticancer drugs and other ethical drugs. The Others segment is engaged in the production and sale of cosmetics, as well as the operation of professional baseball clubs.