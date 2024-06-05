Yakult Philippines Starts Production at Second Plant

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Narita) today announced that Yakult El Salvador Manufacturing Corp. ("Yakult Philippines Plant 2"), a wholly owned subsidiary of its equity method affiliate Yakult Philippines Incorporated, began production of Yakult.

The Yakult Group started production of Yakult in the Philippines in October 1978 at its Calamba Plant (Yakult Philippines Plant 1) in the Province of Laguna located in the southern part of the island of Luzon, where it currently produces Yakult and Yakult Light.

Located in El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental in the northern part of Mindanao Island, Yakult Philippines Plant 2 will respond to an increase in demand resulting from market cultivation in Mindanao, areas to its south, as well as Visayas.

The profile of Philippines Yakult Plant 2 is as follows.

1.

Name:

Yakult El Salvador Manufacturing Corp. (Yakult Philippines Plant 2)

*Wholly owned by Yakult Philippines, Inc.

2.

Capitalization:

2.0 billion Philippine pesos

3.

Location:

El Salvador, Misamis Oriental, Mindanao, the Philippines

4.

Representative:

Michael Ong

5.

No. of employees:

51 (as of the end of December 2023)

6.

Site area:

About 41,738 m2

7. Construction area: About 18,709 m2

8.

Total floor area:

About 25,583 m2

9.

Established:

August 2022

  1. Start of production: May 2024
  2. Products:Yakult and Yakult Light *The plant will initially produce Yakult alone.
  3. Production capacity: 1.38 million bottles per day at the start of production

(The maximum production capacity is expected to be 2.76 million bottles per day after facility enhancement)

[Reference]

1 Profile of Yakult Philippines Incorporated

Name:

Yakult Philippines, Inc.

*Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. has a 40% stake

Capitalization:

10.0 billion Philippine pesos

Location:

Manila, the Philippines

Representative:

Albert Dy Sun

No. of employees: 1,450 (as of the end of November 2023)

2 Profile of Calamba Plant (Yakult Philippines Plant 1)

Name:

Calamba Plant

Site area:

About 30,000 m2

Construction area:

About 5,829 m2 (production building alone)

Total floor area:

About 9,039 m2 (production building alone)

Production capacity: 4.7 million bottles per day

Products:

Yakult and Yakult Light

Start of production:

October 1978

