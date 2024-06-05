Yakult Philippines Starts Production at Second Plant

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Narita) today announced that Yakult El Salvador Manufacturing Corp. ("Yakult Philippines Plant 2"), a wholly owned subsidiary of its equity method affiliate Yakult Philippines Incorporated, began production of Yakult.

The Yakult Group started production of Yakult in the Philippines in October 1978 at its Calamba Plant (Yakult Philippines Plant 1) in the Province of Laguna located in the southern part of the island of Luzon, where it currently produces Yakult and Yakult Light.

Located in El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental in the northern part of Mindanao Island, Yakult Philippines Plant 2 will respond to an increase in demand resulting from market cultivation in Mindanao, areas to its south, as well as Visayas.

The profile of Philippines Yakult Plant 2 is as follows.