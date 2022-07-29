Yakult Honsha : Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (286 KB)

Log in
    2267   JP3931600005

YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.

(2267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:37 2022-07-29 am EDT
8120.00 JPY   +1.37%
YAKULT HONSHA : Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
YAKULT HONSHA : Executive Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
Tranche Update on Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 10, 2022.
CI
Yakult Honsha : Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022

07/29/2022
Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022

( April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 )

July 29, 2022

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Public Relations Department

Investor Relations Department

URL https://www.yakult.co.jp/company/ir/

Contents

Consolidated

Page

1 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Balance Sheet

・・・

1

2 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Statement of Income

・・・

2

3 Performance Overview (including revised annual forecast)

・・・

3

4 Segment Information (including revised annual forecast)

・・・

4

-

8

5 Overseas Dairy Products sales amount ( Bottles sold per day )

・・・

9

( Reference ) Non-Consolidated

1 Breakdown of Statement of Income

・・・

10

2 Breakdown of Sales

・・・

11

-

12

3 Revision of annual forecast

・・・

13

About a numeric display of this material

1.Unit of money : Less than one million yen is rounded down.

2.Quantity results: Less than 1000 is rounded off.

3.Year on year percentage: The second place is rounded off after the decimal point.

Consolidated

1 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Balance Sheet

( Millions of yen )

As of Mar.31

As of Jun. 30

Increase

2022

2022

( Decrease )

Total Assets

672,855

705,859

33,003

Current assets

Cash and deposits

202,941

211,029

8,087

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

52,581

59,241

6,660

Inventories

30,649

33,947

3,298

Others

14,226

16,402

2,175

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures ( net )

84,139

85,904

1,765

Others ( net )

127,017

133,872

6,855

Intangible assets

5,386

5,477

91

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

67,628

68,959

1,330

Shares of affiliates

73,044

74,913

1,869

Others

15,240

16,110

870

Total Liabilities

187,920

206,057

18,137

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

26,039

26,905

865

Short-term loans payable

10,239

24,212

13,972

Others

53,001

55,333

2,331

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

60,298

59,057

(1,241)

Net defined benefit liability

4,280

4,350

70

Others

34,059

36,198

2,138

Total Net Assets

484,935

499,801

14,866

Shareholders' equity

454,169

443,208

(10,961)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(8,101)

12,797

20,898

Non-controlling interests

38,867

43,796

4,928

- 1 -

2 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Statement of Income

( Millions of yen% )

1Q of FY 2021

1Q of FY 2022

Increase ( Decrease )

( 2021.4 ~ 6 )

( 2022.4 ~ 6 )

Amount

Ratio

Net sales

96,423

107,983

11,560

12.0

( Net sales by business segments )

Food and beverages ( Japan )

50,643

55,812

5,168

10.2

Food and beverages ( Overseas )

39,583

45,735

6,152

15.5

Pharmaceuticals

4,336

3,855

(480)

(11.1)

Others

4,511

5,652

1,140

25.3

Adjustments

(2,651)

(3,072)

(421)

15.9

Cost of sales

38,041

42,531

4,489

11.8

Gross profit

58,381

65,452

7,070

12.1

Gross profit margin

60.5

60.6

0.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses

46,767

50,681

3,913

8.4

Selling expenses

21,650

22,572

921

General and administrative expenses

25,117

28,109

2,992

Operating profit

11,614

14,770

3,156

27.2

Operating profit margin

12.0

13.7

1.7

( Operating profit by business segments )

Food and beverages ( Japan )

6,909

10,484

3,575

51.8

Food and beverages ( Overseas )

7,880

7,672

(207)

(2.6)

Pharmaceuticals

604

570

(33)

(5.5)

Others

156

606

449

286.3

Adjustments

(3,936)

(4,564)

(627)

15.9

include corporate expenses

{ (2,547) }

{ (2,799) }

{ (251) }

Non-operating incomes

5,171

4,088

(1,083)

(21.0)

Interest income

763

1,078

315

Dividend income

975

980

5

Share of profit of entities accounted for

2,230

850

(1,379)

using equity method

Others

1,202

1,178

(24)

Non-operating expenses

315

398

82

26.1

Interest expenses

187

177

(9)

Others

128

220

91

Ordinary profit

16,469

18,460

1,990

12.1

Ratio of ordinary profit to net sales

17.1

17.1

Extraordinary income

2,360

158

(2,202)

(93.3)

Extraordinary losses

970

63

(907)

(93.5)

Profit before income taxes

17,860

18,555

695

3.9

Income taxes

4,948

5,952

1,004

Profit

12,912

12,602

(309)

(2.4)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,169

1,151

(18)

(1.6)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,742

11,451

(291)

(2.5)

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of

12.2

10.6

(1.6)

parent to net sales

- 2 -

3 Performance Overview

( 1 ) Breakdown of Statement of Income

( Millions of yen . % )

1Q of FY 2021

1Q of FY 2022

( April 1, 2021 ~ June 30, 2021 )

( April 1, 2022 ~ June 30, 2022 )

Results

Year on year

Results

Year on year

Net sales

96,423

104.2

107,983

112.0

Operating profit

11,614

105.1

14,770

127.2

Ordinary profit

16,469

93.0

18,460

112.1

Profit attributable to

11,742

102.8

11,451

97.5

owners of parent

( 2 ) Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

( Millions of yen . % )

1Q of FY 2021

1Q of FY 2022

( April 1, 2021 ~ June 30, 2021 )

( April 1, 2022 ~ June 30, 2022 )

Results

Year on year

Results

Year on year

Share of profit of entities

accounted for using equity

2,230

244.7

850

38.1

method

( 3 ) Revision of annual forecast

( Millions of yen . % )

Original annual forecast of FY 2022

Revised annual forecast of FY 2022

(The forecast announced on May 2022)

Original forecast

Year on year

Revised forecast

Year on year

Net sales

446,500

107.6

467,500

112.6

Operating profit

55,000

103.4

59,000

110.9

Ordinary profit

68,000

99.2

72,500

105.8

Profit attributable to

45,500

101.3

48,000

106.9

owners of parent

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
