Yakult Honsha : Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (286 KB)
Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the first quarter Ended June 30, 2022
( April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 )
July 29, 2022
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
Public Relations Department
Investor Relations Department
URL
https://www.yakult.co.jp/company/ir/
Contents
1
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Balance Sheet
・・・
1
2
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Statement of Income
・・・
2
3
． Performance Overview (including revised annual forecast)
・・・
3
4
． Segment Information (including revised annual forecast)
・・・
4
-
8
5
． Overseas Dairy Products sales amount ( Bottles sold per day )
・・・
9
( Reference ) Non-Consolidated
1
． Breakdown of Statement of Income
・・・
10
2
． Breakdown of Sales
・・・
11
-
12
3
． Revision of annual forecast
・・・
13
About a numeric display of this material
1.Unit of money : Less than one million yen is rounded down.
2.Quantity results: Less than 1000 is rounded off.
3.Year on year percentage: The second place is rounded off after the decimal point.
Consolidated
1
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Balance Sheet
( Millions of yen )
As of Mar.31
As of Jun. 30
Increase
2022
2022
( Decrease )
Total Assets
672,855
705,859
33,003
Current assets
Cash and deposits
202,941
211,029
8,087
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
52,581
59,241
6,660
Inventories
30,649
33,947
3,298
Others
14,226
16,402
2,175
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures ( net )
84,139
85,904
1,765
Others ( net )
127,017
133,872
6,855
Intangible assets
5,386
5,477
91
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
67,628
68,959
1,330
Shares of affiliates
73,044
74,913
1,869
Others
15,240
16,110
870
Total Liabilities
187,920
206,057
18,137
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
26,039
26,905
865
Short-term loans payable
10,239
24,212
13,972
Others
53,001
55,333
2,331
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
60,298
59,057
(1,241)
Net defined benefit liability
4,280
4,350
70
Others
34,059
36,198
2,138
Total Net Assets
484,935
499,801
14,866
Shareholders' equity
454,169
443,208
(10,961)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(8,101)
12,797
20,898
Non-controlling interests
38,867
43,796
4,928
- 1 -
2
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Statement of Income
( Millions of yen
．% )
1Q of FY 2021
1Q of FY 2022
Increase ( Decrease )
( 2021.4 ~ 6 )
( 2022.4 ~ 6 )
Amount
Ratio
Net sales
96,423
107,983
11,560
12.0
( Net sales by business segments )
Food and beverages ( Japan )
50,643
55,812
5,168
10.2
Food and beverages ( Overseas )
39,583
45,735
6,152
15.5
Pharmaceuticals
4,336
3,855
(480)
(11.1)
Others
4,511
5,652
1,140
25.3
Adjustments
(2,651)
(3,072)
(421)
15.9
Cost of sales
38,041
42,531
4,489
11.8
Gross profit
58,381
65,452
7,070
12.1
Gross profit margin
60.5
60.6
0.1
Selling, general and administrative expenses
46,767
50,681
3,913
8.4
Selling expenses
21,650
22,572
921
General and administrative expenses
25,117
28,109
2,992
Operating profit
11,614
14,770
3,156
27.2
Operating profit margin
12.0
13.7
1.7
( Operating profit by business segments )
Food and beverages ( Japan )
6,909
10,484
3,575
51.8
Food and beverages ( Overseas )
7,880
7,672
(207)
(2.6)
Pharmaceuticals
604
570
(33)
(5.5)
Others
156
606
449
286.3
Adjustments
(3,936)
(4,564)
(627)
15.9
｛ include corporate expenses ｝
{ (2,547) }
{ (2,799) }
{ (251) }
Non-operating incomes
5,171
4,088
(1,083)
(21.0)
Interest income
763
1,078
315
Dividend income
975
980
5
Share of profit of entities accounted for
2,230
850
(1,379)
using equity method
Others
1,202
1,178
(24)
Non-operating expenses
315
398
82
26.1
Interest expenses
187
177
(9)
Others
128
220
91
Ordinary profit
16,469
18,460
1,990
12.1
Ratio of ordinary profit to net sales
17.1
17.1
－
Extraordinary income
2,360
158
(2,202)
(93.3)
Extraordinary losses
970
63
(907)
(93.5)
Profit before income taxes
17,860
18,555
695
3.9
Income taxes
4,948
5,952
1,004
Profit
12,912
12,602
(309)
(2.4)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,169
1,151
(18)
(1.6)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
11,742
11,451
(291)
(2.5)
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of
12.2
10.6
(1.6)
parent to net sales
- 2 -
( 1 ) Breakdown of Statement of Income
1Q of FY 2021
1Q of FY 2022
( April 1, 2021 ~ June 30, 2021 )
( April 1, 2022 ~ June 30, 2022 )
Results
Year on year
Results
Year on year
Net sales
96,423
104.2
107,983
112.0
Operating profit
11,614
105.1
14,770
127.2
Ordinary profit
16,469
93.0
18,460
112.1
Profit attributable to
11,742
102.8
11,451
97.5
owners of parent
( 2 ) Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
( Millions of yen . % )
1Q of FY 2021
1Q of FY 2022
( April 1, 2021 ~ June 30, 2021 )
( April 1, 2022 ~ June 30, 2022 )
Results
Year on year
Results
Year on year
Share of profit of entities
accounted for using equity
2,230
244.7
850
38.1
method
( 3 ) Revision of annual forecast
Original annual forecast of FY 2022
Revised annual forecast of FY 2022
(The forecast announced on May 2022)
Original forecast
Year on year
Revised forecast
Year on year
Net sales
446,500
107.6
467,500
112.6
Operating profit
55,000
103.4
59,000
110.9
Ordinary profit
68,000
99.2
72,500
105.8
Profit attributable to
45,500
101.3
48,000
106.9
owners of parent
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.
Sales 2023
450 B
3 348 M
3 348 M
Net income 2023
46 676 M
347 M
347 M
Net cash 2023
118 B
880 M
880 M
P/E ratio 2023
27,0x
Yield 2023
1,00%
Capitalization
1 270 B
9 449 M
9 449 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,56x
EV / Sales 2024
2,39x
Nbr of Employees
29 273
Free-Float
73,9%
Chart YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
8 010,00 JPY
Average target price
7 624,62 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-4,81%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.