    2267   JP3931600005

YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.

(2267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
7940.00 JPY   -4.11%
04:12aYakult Honsha : Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the second quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (872 KB)
PU
12:32aYakult Honsha : Executive Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (2.91 MB)
PU
11/06Yakult Honsha : to Introduce Internal Carbon Pricing System
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yakult Honsha : Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the second quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (872 KB)

11/11/2022 | 04:12am EST
Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the second quarter Ended September 30, 2022

( April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 )

November 11, 2022

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Public Relations Department

Investor Relations Department

URL https://www.yakult.co.jp/company/ir/

Contents

The annual forecast for the fisical year ending March 31, 2023 has been

revised for both Consolidated and Non - Consolidated.

Consolidated

Page

1 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Balance Sheet

・・・

1

2 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Statement of Income

・・・

2

3 Performance Overview

・・・

3

-

4

4 Segment Information

・・・

5

-

13

5 Overview of Overseas Companies

・・・

14

-

15

Non - Consolidated

1 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Non-consolidated Balance Sheet

2 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Non-consolidated Statement of Income

3 Performance Overview

4 Breakdown of Sales

5 Breakdown of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

6 Retirement benefit expneses

7 Head Office Employees

8 Yakult Sales Company

9 Sales Personnel by Department

10 Average figure of Yakult Lady

  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19 - 21
  • 21
  • 21
  • 22
  • 22
  • 22
  • 22

Reference

1 New Drug Development Pipeline etc.

・・・

23

2 Situation of Yakult Group ( Production Facilities )

・・・

24

3 Overseas Dairy Products sales amount ( Preliminary figure )

・・・

25

4 Environmental Response

・・・

26

- 27

About a numeric display of this material

1.Unit of money : Less than one million yen is rounded down.

2.Quantity results: Less than 1000 is rounded off.

3.Year on year percentage: The second place is rounded off after the decimal point.

Consolidated

1 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Balance Sheet

( Millions of yen )

As of Mar. 31

As of Sep. 30

Increase

Primary reason for change

2022

2022

( Decrease )

Total Assets

672,855

745,449

72,594

Current assets

Increase in overseas subsidiaries

Cash and deposits

202,941

223,557

20,615

(FX impact)

Notes and accounts receivable -

52,581

65,423

12,842

trade

Inventories

30,649

36,978

6,328

Others

14,226

17,860

3,634

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures ( net )

84,139

87,214

3,075

Others ( net )

127,017

140,505

13,488

Intangible assets

5,386

5,675

288

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

67,628

69,429

1,800

Shares of affiliates

73,044

82,013

8,969

Others

15,240

16,791

1,550

Total Liabilities

187,920

202,571

14,650

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable -

26,039

31,371

5,331

trade

Short-term loans payable

10,239

11,082

842

Others

53,001

59,553

6,552

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

60,298

57,716

(2,582)

Net defined benefit liability

4,280

4,319

38

Others

34,059

38,527

4,467

Total Net Assets

484,935

542,878

57,943

Shareholders' equity

454,169

457,474

3,305

Accumulated other

(8,101)

37,009

45,110

Increase in Foreign currency

comprehensive income

translation adjustment

Non-controlling interests

38,867

48,394

9,527

- 1 -

2 Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Statement of Income

( Millions of yen% )

2Q of FY 2021

2Q of FY 2022

Increase (Decrease)

Primary reason for change

Revised *

Forecasts

( 2021.4~9 )

( 2022.4~9 )

Amount

Retio

( 2022.4~9 )

Net sales

202,996

232,785

29,788

14.7

228,000

( Net sales by business segments )

Increase in Dairy

Food and beverages ( Japan )

101,355

117,322

15,966

15.8

products

Food and beverages ( Overseas )

88,847

101,806

12,958

14.6

FX impact +12,415

Pharmaceuticals

8,618

7,233

(1,384)

(16.1)

Others

9,243

12,242

2,998

32.4

Adjustments

(5,068)

(5,819)

(750)

14.8

Cost of sales

80,398

91,479

11,080

13.8

Gross profit

122,597

141,306

18,708

15.3

Gross profit margin

60.4

60.7

0.3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

94,775

106,009

11,234

11.9

Selling expenses

43,647

48,123

4,475

General and administrative expenses

51,127

57,886

6,758

Operating profit

27,822

35,296

7,473

26.9

29,000

Operating profit margin

13.7

15.2

1.5

( Operating profit by business segments )

Food and beverages ( Japan )

14,938

24,897

9,959

66.7

Food and beverages ( Overseas )

19,414

17,510

(1,903)

(9.8)

FX impact +2,232

Pharmaceuticals

1,328

727

(600)

(45.2)

Others

(119)

1,141

1,261

Adjustments

(7,738)

(8,981)

(1,242)

16.1

{ include corporate expenses }

{ (4,878) }

{ (5,392) }

{

(513) }

10.5

Non-operating incomes

8,554

7,402

(1,151)

(13.5)

Interest income

1,526

2,346

819

Dividend income

1,052

1,057

5

Share of profit of entities accounted for

4,083

2,113

(1,970)

using equity method

Others

1,890

1,885

(5)

Non-operating expenses

635

731

95

15.0

Interest expenses

352

337

(14)

Others

283

393

110

Ordinary profit

35,741

41,968

6,227

17.4

FX impact +2,616

36,500

Ratio of ordinary profit to net sales

17.6

18.0

0.4

Extraordinary income

2,425

480

(1,944)

(80.2)

Extraordinary losses

1,033

172

(861)

(83.3)

Profit before income taxes

37,132

42,276

5,143

13.9

Income taxes

9,434

12,945

3,510

Profit

27,698

29,331

1,633

5.9

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

2,122

2,413

291

13.7

Profit attributable to owners of parent

25,576

26,918

1,341

5.2

FX impact +1,845

24,000

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of

12.6

11.6

(1.0)

parent to net sales

  • The forecast for 2nd quarter of FY2022 announced on July 29, 2022.

- 2 -

3 Performance Overview

( 1 ) Breakdown of Statement of Income

( Millions of yen. % )

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Result of

Year on

Annual

Year on

Result of

Year on

Annual

Year on

2nd quarter

year

results

year

2nd quarter

year

forecasts

year

Net sales

202,996

106.6

415,116

107.6

232,785

114.7

481,000

115.9

Operating profit

27,822

115.1

53,202

121.8

35,296

126.9

64,000

120.3

Ordinary profit

35,741

106.7

68,549

119.0

41,968

117.4

79,000

115.2

Profit attributable

25,576

117.8

44,917

114.4

26,918

105.2

50,000

111.3

to owners of parent

( 2 ) Ratios of Consolidated to Non-consolidated Results

Times

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Result of 2nd quarter

Annual results

Result of 2nd quarter

Annual forecasts

Net sales

2.58

2.65

2.64

2.75

Operating profit

4.26

4.10

2.53

2.91

Ordinary profit

3.04

1.88

1.96

1.63

Profit attributable

2.51

1.44

1.55

1.28

to owners of parent

( 3 ) Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

( Millions of yen. % )

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Result of

Year on

Annual

Year on

Result of

Year on

Annual

Year on

2nd quarter

year

results

year

2nd quarter

year

forecasts

year

Share of profit of

entities accounted for

4,083

199.1

6,432

164.5

2,113

51.8

4,500

70.0

using equity method

( 4 ) Major Items in selling, general and administrative expenses

( Millions of yen. % )

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Result of

Year on

Annual

Year on

Result of

Year on

Annual

Year on

2nd quarter

year

results

year

2nd quarter

year

forecasts

year

Advertising expenses

7,815

108.6

17,459

101.9

7,907

101.2

Promotion expenses

3,323

90.0

7,085

98.0

3,716

111.8

Sales commission

13,924

113.9

28,357

111.3

15,042

108.0

Freightage expenses

6,492

90.5

13,378

91.3

7,561

116.5

Salaries and allowance

23,057

107.6

47,354

109.4

26,811

116.3

Depreciation

2,328

105.0

4,563

100.9

2,297

98.7

Research and

4,281

105.7

8,617

102.0

4,367

102.0

development expenses

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 468 B 3 300 M 3 300 M
Net income 2023 50 449 M 355 M 355 M
Net cash 2023 123 B 868 M 868 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,7x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 1 291 B 9 095 M 9 095 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 29 273
Free-Float 72,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8 280,00 JPY
Average target price 8 796,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Narita President & Representative Director
Fumiyasu Ishikawa Director, General Manager-Research & Development
Hiroshi Wakabayashi Director & General Manager-Administration
Ryuji Yasuda Independent Outside Director
Masanori Ito Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAKULT HONSHA CO.,LTD.38.00%9 095
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.38%306 578
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.01%86 567
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY37.68%51 121
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.23%47 685
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.25%47 317