Yakult Honsha : Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the second quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (872 KB)
Supplementary Materials for Financial Statements For the second quarter Ended September 30, 2022
( April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 )
November 11, 2022
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
Public Relations Department
Investor Relations Department
Contents
The annual forecast for the fisical year ending March 31, 2023 has been
revised for both Consolidated and Non - Consolidated.
Consolidated
Page
1
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Balance Sheet
・・・
1
2
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Statement of Income
・・・
2
3
． Performance Overview
・・・
3
-
4
4
． Segment Information
・・・
5
-
13
5
． Overview of Overseas Companies
・・・
14
-
15
Non - Consolidated
1
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Non-consolidated Balance Sheet
2 ． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Non-consolidated Statement of Income
3
． Performance Overview
4
． Breakdown of Sales
5
． Breakdown of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
6
． Retirement benefit expneses
7
． Head Office Employees
8
． Yakult Sales Company
9
． Sales Personnel by Department
10
． Average figure of Yakult Lady
16
17
18
19 - 21
21
21
22
22
22
22
Reference
1
． New Drug Development Pipeline etc.
・・・
23
2
． Situation of Yakult Group ( Production Facilities )
・・・
24
3
． Overseas Dairy Products sales amount ( Preliminary figure )
・・・
25
4
． Environmental Response
・・・
26
- 27
About a numeric display of this material
1.Unit of money : Less than one million yen is rounded down.
2.Quantity results: Less than 1000 is rounded off.
3.Year on year percentage: The second place is rounded off after the decimal point.
Consolidated
1
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Balance Sheet
( Millions of yen )
As of Mar. 31
As of Sep. 30
Increase
Primary reason for change
2022
2022
( Decrease )
Total Assets
672,855
745,449
72,594
Current assets
Increase in overseas subsidiaries
Cash and deposits
202,941
223,557
20,615
(FX impact)
Notes and accounts receivable -
52,581
65,423
12,842
trade
Inventories
30,649
36,978
6,328
Others
14,226
17,860
3,634
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures ( net )
84,139
87,214
3,075
Others ( net )
127,017
140,505
13,488
Intangible assets
5,386
5,675
288
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
67,628
69,429
1,800
Shares of affiliates
73,044
82,013
8,969
Others
15,240
16,791
1,550
Total Liabilities
187,920
202,571
14,650
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable -
26,039
31,371
5,331
trade
Short-term loans payable
10,239
11,082
842
Others
53,001
59,553
6,552
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
60,298
57,716
(2,582)
Net defined benefit liability
4,280
4,319
38
Others
34,059
38,527
4,467
Total Net Assets
484,935
542,878
57,943
Shareholders' equity
454,169
457,474
3,305
Accumulated other
(8,101)
37,009
45,110
Increase in Foreign currency
comprehensive income
translation adjustment
Non-controlling interests
38,867
48,394
9,527
- 1 -
2
． Major Increases ( Decreases ) in Consolidated Statement of Income
( Millions of yen
．% )
2Q of FY 2021
2Q of FY 2022
Increase (Decrease)
Primary reason for change
Revised
*
Forecasts
( 2021.4~9 )
( 2022.4~9 )
Amount
Retio
( 2022.4~9 )
Net sales
202,996
232,785
29,788
14.7
228,000
( Net sales by business segments )
Increase in Dairy
Food and beverages ( Japan )
101,355
117,322
15,966
15.8
products
Food and beverages ( Overseas )
88,847
101,806
12,958
14.6
FX impact +12,415
Pharmaceuticals
8,618
7,233
(1,384)
(16.1)
Others
9,243
12,242
2,998
32.4
Adjustments
(5,068)
(5,819)
(750)
14.8
Cost of sales
80,398
91,479
11,080
13.8
Gross profit
122,597
141,306
18,708
15.3
Gross profit margin
60.4
60.7
0.3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
94,775
106,009
11,234
11.9
Selling expenses
43,647
48,123
4,475
General and administrative expenses
51,127
57,886
6,758
Operating profit
27,822
35,296
7,473
26.9
29,000
Operating profit margin
13.7
15.2
1.5
( Operating profit by business segments )
Food and beverages ( Japan )
14,938
24,897
9,959
66.7
Food and beverages ( Overseas )
19,414
17,510
(1,903)
(9.8)
FX impact +2,232
Pharmaceuticals
1,328
727
(600)
(45.2)
Others
(119)
1,141
1,261
―
Adjustments
(7,738)
(8,981)
(1,242)
16.1
{ include corporate expenses }
{ (4,878) }
{ (5,392) }
{
(513) }
10.5
Non-operating incomes
8,554
7,402
(1,151)
(13.5)
Interest income
1,526
2,346
819
Dividend income
1,052
1,057
5
Share of profit of entities accounted for
4,083
2,113
(1,970)
using equity method
Others
1,890
1,885
(5)
Non-operating expenses
635
731
95
15.0
Interest expenses
352
337
(14)
Others
283
393
110
Ordinary profit
35,741
41,968
6,227
17.4
FX impact +2,616
36,500
Ratio of ordinary profit to net sales
17.6
18.0
0.4
Extraordinary income
2,425
480
(1,944)
(80.2)
Extraordinary losses
1,033
172
(861)
(83.3)
Profit before income taxes
37,132
42,276
5,143
13.9
Income taxes
9,434
12,945
3,510
Profit
27,698
29,331
1,633
5.9
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
2,122
2,413
291
13.7
Profit attributable to owners of parent
25,576
26,918
1,341
5.2
FX impact +1,845
24,000
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of
12.6
11.6
(1.0)
parent to net sales
The forecast for 2nd quarter of FY2022 announced on July 29, 2022.
( 1 ) Breakdown of Statement of Income
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Result of
Year on
Annual
Year on
Result of
Year on
Annual
Year on
2nd quarter
year
results
year
2nd quarter
year
forecasts
year
Net sales
202,996
106.6
415,116
107.6
232,785
114.7
481,000
115.9
Operating profit
27,822
115.1
53,202
121.8
35,296
126.9
64,000
120.3
Ordinary profit
35,741
106.7
68,549
119.0
41,968
117.4
79,000
115.2
Profit attributable
25,576
117.8
44,917
114.4
26,918
105.2
50,000
111.3
to owners of parent
( 2 ) Ratios of Consolidated to Non-consolidated Results
（ Times ）
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Result of 2nd quarter
Annual results
Result of 2nd quarter
Annual forecasts
Net sales
2.58
2.65
2.64
2.75
Operating profit
4.26
4.10
2.53
2.91
Ordinary profit
3.04
1.88
1.96
1.63
Profit attributable
2.51
1.44
1.55
1.28
to owners of parent
( 3 ) Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
( Millions of yen. % )
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Result of
Year on
Annual
Year on
Result of
Year on
Annual
Year on
2nd quarter
year
results
year
2nd quarter
year
forecasts
year
Share of profit of
entities accounted for
4,083
199.1
6,432
164.5
2,113
51.8
4,500
70.0
using equity method
( 4 ) Major Items in selling, general and administrative expenses
( Millions of yen. % )
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Result of
Year on
Annual
Year on
Result of
Year on
Annual
Year on
2nd quarter
year
results
year
2nd quarter
year
forecasts
year
Advertising expenses
7,815
108.6
17,459
101.9
7,907
101.2
－
－
Promotion expenses
3,323
90.0
7,085
98.0
3,716
111.8
－
－
Sales commission
13,924
113.9
28,357
111.3
15,042
108.0
－
－
Freightage expenses
6,492
90.5
13,378
91.3
7,561
116.5
－
－
Salaries and allowance
23,057
107.6
47,354
109.4
26,811
116.3
－
－
Depreciation
2,328
105.0
4,563
100.9
2,297
98.7
－
－
Research and
4,281
105.7
8,617
102.0
4,367
102.0
－
－
development expenses
