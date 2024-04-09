Yakult Vietnam has Started Selling Yakult Light

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Narita) today announced that its overseas subsidiary Yakult Vietnam Co., Ltd. started selling Yakult Light, a low-calorie version of the Yakult fermented milk drink, from April 1, 2024.

There has been growing health awareness among consumers in Vietnam in recent years and demand for low-sugar and low-calorie products has been increasing.

Against this background, Yakult Vietnam aims to expand sales by introducing Yakult Light, which has less sugar and lower calories compared to regular Yakult.

Yakult Vietnam's sales plan for Yakult Light is as follows:

1. Product name: Yakult Light 2. Size and package: Packages of five and ten 65 ml bottles 3. Suggested retail price: Home delivery: 25,000 VND (152.5 yen)/ five-bottle package 50,000 VND (305 yen)/ 10-bottle package Store sales: 26,000 VND (158.6 yen)/ five-bottle package 52,000 VND (317.2 yen)/ 10-bottle package (Exchange rate as of the end of February 2024: 1 VND = 0.0061 yen) 4. Start of sales: April 1, 2024 5. Sales channel: Home delivery by Yakult Ladies Sales at hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, etc. 6. Sales target: 86,000 bottles per day (daily average from April through December 2024)