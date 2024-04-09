Yakult Vietnam has Started Selling Yakult Light

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroshi Narita) today announced that its overseas subsidiary Yakult Vietnam Co., Ltd. started selling Yakult Light, a low-calorie version of the Yakult fermented milk drink, from April 1, 2024.

There has been growing health awareness among consumers in Vietnam in recent years and demand for low-sugar and low-calorie products has been increasing.

Against this background, Yakult Vietnam aims to expand sales by introducing Yakult Light, which has less sugar and lower calories compared to regular Yakult.

Yakult Vietnam's sales plan for Yakult Light is as follows:

1.

Product name:

Yakult Light

2.

Size and package:

Packages of five and ten 65 ml bottles

3.

Suggested retail price:

Home delivery: 25,000 VND (152.5 yen)/ five-bottle package

50,000 VND (305 yen)/ 10-bottle package

Store sales:

26,000 VND (158.6 yen)/ five-bottle package

52,000 VND (317.2 yen)/ 10-bottle package

(Exchange rate as of the end of February 2024: 1 VND = 0.0061 yen)

4.

Start of sales:

April 1, 2024

5.

Sales channel:

Home delivery by Yakult Ladies

Sales at hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, etc.

6.

Sales target:

86,000 bottles per day (daily average from April through

December 2024)

Five-bottle package

10-bottle package

Reference:

1. Profile of Yakult Vietnam Co., Ltd.

(1)

Company name:

Yakult Vietnam Co., Ltd.

(2)

Capitalization:

1,140,657 million VND

(Yakult Honsha: 80%, Danone Probiotics: 20%)

(3)

Location:

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

(4)

Representative:

Toshihiko Haramoto

(5)

Established:

June 2006

  1. Start of operations: September 2007
  2. No. of employees: 1,439 (as of the end of December 2023)

(8)

Sales:

1.038 million bottles per day

(daily average from January through December 2023 [preliminary figure])

2. Overview of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

(1)

Population:

About 99.46 million

(2) Area:

329,241 sq. km (about 87% of Japan)

(3)

Capital:

Hanoi

(4)

Currency:

1 VND = 0.0061 yen (as of the end of February 2024)

