Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yalla Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YALA   US98459U1034

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

(YALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

09/09/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 12, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA) American Depository Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Yalla investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/yalla-group-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Yalla inflated its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla’s financial statements as “not credible.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.31, or 7%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

Then, on May 20, 2021, The Bear Cave published a report and Gotham City Research tweeted that it was shorting Yalla.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell 6% to close at $15.96 per share on May 20, 2021.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the market closed, Yalla announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting revenue of $66.62 million, which fell below analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 19% to close at $10.99 per share on August 10, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 12, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about YALLA GROUP LIMITED
01:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
09/08DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
09/07YALA INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Yalla Group Li..
BU
09/07THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
09/04YALLA : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Yalla Group Limited Invest..
PR
09/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
09/02INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
09/01THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Yalla Group Limite..
BU
09/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
09/01INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Yalla..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YALLA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 282 M - -
Net income 2021 80,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 411 M 1 411 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart YALLA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yalla Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YALLA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,80 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 83,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tao Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saifi Ismail President & Director
Yang Hu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Xu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Osman Sultan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YALLA GROUP LIMITED-31.61%1 411
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.89%642 677
PROSUS N.V.-11.22%295 415
NETFLIX, INC.12.08%268 235
AIRBNB, INC.11.67%101 545
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-21.43%75 506