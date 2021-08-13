Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yalla Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YALA   US98459U1034

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

(YALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

08/13/2021 | 08:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) (“Yalla” or the “Company”) and its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Tao Yang, alleging violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act (15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a)) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5). The action was filed in the Southern District of New York, and is captioned Crass v. Yalla Group Limited, No. 1:21-cv-06854, and states a “Class Period” of September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive.

If you purchased Yalla American Depositary Shares (“shares”) between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

Yalla is a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform that operates mainly in the Middle East and Northern Africa (“MENA”) region. Its shares trade on the NYSE under the ticker YALA.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its CEO made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research (“Swan Street”) published a report (the “Swan Street Report”) addressing Yalla, entitled “Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The ‘Clubhouse of the Middle East’ UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was.” The Swan Street Report alleged, among other things, that the Company has been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla’s financial statements as “not credible.” On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell $1.31 per share, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

The next day, May 20, 2021, analyst The Bear Cave issued a report entitled, “Problems at Yalla Group,” and Gotham City Research also tweeted that it was shorting Yalla shares. On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell an additional 6% on May 20 to close at $15.96.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the markets closed, Yalla issued a press release entitled, “Yalla Group Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results,” announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 (“2Q21 Results”). The 2Q21 Results disclosed that Yalla had quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which did not meet analysts’ expectations. On this news, the price of Yalla shares fell nearly 18.9% on August 10, 2021, closing at $10.99, down from its previous close price of $13.55.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is October 12, 2021. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Yalla shares between September 30, 2020, and August 9, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about YALLA GROUP LIMITED
08/13INVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action ..
BU
08/11YALLA : Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
08/10YALLA : Oppenheimer Adjusts Yalla Group Limited PT to $25 From $30 Following Mix..
MT
08/10YALLA : Logs Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue Surges
MT
08/09YALLA : Earnings Flash (YALA) YALLA GROUP LIMITED Reports Q2 EPS $0.18, vs. Stre..
MT
08/09Yalla Group Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the S..
CI
08/09Yalla Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
08/03YALLA GROUP LIMITED : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August ..
PR
07/02SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Yalla Group Limi..
BU
05/28FAT Brands Starts Exclusive Partnership With PepsiCo
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YALLA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 282 M - -
Net income 2021 80,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 498 M 1 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart YALLA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yalla Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YALLA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,41 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Tao Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saifi Ismail President & Director
Yang Hu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Xu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Osman Sultan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YALLA GROUP LIMITED-27.36%1 498
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.63%589 594
NETFLIX, INC.-4.59%226 043
PROSUS N.V.-14.06%148 582
AIRBNB, INC.4.06%91 948
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%80 518