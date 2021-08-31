Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yalla Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YALA   US98459U1034

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

(YALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Yalla Group Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/31/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or "the Company") (NYSE: YALA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 12, 2021.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Yalla failed to disclose that it systemically overstated both its user metrics and its revenue. Based on this fact, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Yalla, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com 
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-reminds-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-yalla-group-limited-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301366190.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about YALLA GROUP LIMITED
11:31aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
PR
08/26YALLA : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Yalla Group Limi..
BU
08/24YALLA : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors w..
PR
08/23DEADLINE : Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Yalla ..
BU
08/19YALLA : ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Yalla Group Limited Inv..
PR
08/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is Bei..
BU
08/18EQS-ANNOUNCEMENT : Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US..
DJ
08/17YALA INVESTOR ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors wi..
BU
08/17SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
08/17YALA SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Yalla Group..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YALLA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations