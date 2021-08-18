Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yalla Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YALA   US98459U1034

YALLA GROUP LIMITED

(YALA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

08/18/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) American Depository Shares (ADSs) between September 30, 2020 and August 8, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yalla is a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform that operates mainly in the Middle East and Northern Aftica region.

If you suffered a loss due to Yalla Group Limited's misconduct, click here.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Overstated its User Metrics and Revenue

According to the complaint, Yalla held its U.S. initial public offering ("IPO") on September 29, 2020. The Registration Statement in support of the IPO touted the Company’s financial performance and revenue growth. However, during the relevant period, defendants failed to disclose that Yalla overstated its user metrics and revenue. On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research issued a report entitled "Is Yalla Group a Multi $B Fraud? The 'Clubhouse of the Middle East' UAE Tech Unicorn that Never Was." The report alleged that Yalla had been inflating its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla's financial statements as "not credible." On this news, the price of Yalla ADSs fell $1.31, or 7.15%, to close at $17.01 per ADS on May 19, 2021.

On May 20, 2021, The Bear Cave issued a report entitled "Problems at Yalla Group" and Gotham City Research tweeted it was shorting Yalla ADSs. On this news, Yalla's shares fell an additional 6%, to close at $15.96 on May 20, 2021.

On August 9, 2021, Yalla issued a press release disclosing its unaudited second quarter 2021 financial results, announcing quarterly revenue of $66.62 million, which missed analysts' expectations. On this news, the price of Yalla's ADSs fell nearly 18.9%, to close at 10.99 on August 10, 2021.

If you purchased shares of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, you have until October 12, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against YALA Group Limited settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about YALLA GROUP LIMITED
01:05pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is Bei..
BU
12:41aEQS-ANNOUNCEMENT : Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US..
DJ
08/17YALA INVESTOR ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors wi..
BU
08/17SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
08/17YALA SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Yalla Group..
PR
08/16YALLA ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
08/16INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class ..
BU
08/16YALA ALERT : Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Yall..
BU
08/14YALLA : Digital gathering spaces for marginalized groups help spur connections d..
AQ
08/13INVESTOR ALERT : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YALLA GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 282 M - -
Net income 2021 80,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 422 M 1 422 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 12,9%
Chart YALLA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yalla Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YALLA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,88 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 82,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Tao Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Saifi Ismail President & Director
Yang Hu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Feng Xu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Osman Sultan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YALLA GROUP LIMITED-31.05%1 422
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.66%531 401
NETFLIX, INC.-4.04%229 667
PROSUS N.V.-20.00%171 034
AIRBNB, INC.-1.98%89 138
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.61%77 258