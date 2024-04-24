About this Report

LETTER FROM OUR PRESIDENT

LETTER FROM OUR CEO

Welcome to Yalla Group's 2023 Environmental, Social, I am pleased to present Yalla Group's 2023 ESG report. This report is

and Governance (ESG) Report. an integral part of our ongoing dialogue with stakeholders.

It is my pleasure to present Yalla Group's 2023 As the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA) As the largest Middle East and North Africa In terms of governance, we have strengthened our

Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, based online social networking and gaming (MENA) based online social networking and risk management framework and implemented

"showcasing our performance across economic, company, our multinational corporation thrives on "gaming company, we are deeply conscious of the rigorous ethical standards. We've taken several steps

social, governance, and environmental practices for the strength of its diverse workforce hailing from impact our operations have on both society and to nurture talent in the MENA region, providing

the year 2023. more than 13 different nations. the environment. This is the third year that we equal opportunities and career development for

present the ESG report, which is a testament to our all employees regardless of their background. This

2023 was a year filled with changes and This rich tapestry of cultures underpins our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and report highlights our progress towards fair business

opportunities. As a global enterprise, Yalla faced a corporate ethos, fostering an inclusive environment responsible corporate citizenship. conduct, and active engagement with stakeholders

complex and dynamic international environment where respect for diversity is woven into the fabric to ensure that our decisions serve the long-term

with many moving parts. Nevertheless, we forged of our daily operations. We firmly believe that our In this year's ESG report, we have refined our focus interests of our shareholders, employees, and

ahead with our core business strategies and capped ability to harness this cultural wealth empowers us and priorities around Environmental, Social, and society at large.

the year with robust results. to innovate, adapt, and connect with our user base Governance factors. We have also developed clear

more effectively. plans, partnered with stakeholders, and acted to The challenges posed by the evolving digital

Since our successful listing on the New York Stock operate our businesses in increasingly responsible landscape and action necessitate continuous

Exchange in 2020, we have been steadfast in our I'm also proud to share that, thanks to our ways. Our aim is not only to minimize our ecological improvement and innovation. Our 2023 ESG

commitment to high-quality growth that is not only sustainable development and robust financial footprint but also to lead by example, inspiring report underscores our unwavering dedication

commercially viable but also socially responsible and performance, Yalla Group was recognized by Fortune others within our industry to follow suit. to these imperatives. It encapsulates not just our

environmentally sustainable. magazine as one of 2023's top 500 Arab companies achievements but also the roadmap ahead, as we

according to the Fortune 500 Arabia list. On the social front, we have invested significantly strive to set new benchmarks in sustainable business

Over the past year, we have intensified our efforts in promoting digital literacy, responsible gaming, practices within our sector.

towards sustainability. In August, for example, We look forward to your continued support and trust and ensuring user privacy and security. Our teams

Yalla Group established a Sustainable Account as we journey together, and take this opportunity to are dedicated to creating safe digital spaces where We believe we are well-positioned to capture the

for Cash Management with Standard Chartered, renew our invitation to all stakeholders to continue users can interact, learn, and engage without fear potential growth opportunities in the MENA region,

one of the world's leading international banks. to engage with us on our open and ongoing or prejudice. Moreover, we will continue to promote and we look forward to delivering value to all our

Deposits in Sustainable Accounts are referenced sustainability conversation and welcome everyone's the sustainable development of Yalla Group and the stakeholders as we strive to achieve our mission.

against Standard Chartered's sustainable projects, feedback. local communities and seize the opportunities for

addressing some of the world's gravest long-term digital transformation in the MENA region. Best regards,

sustainability threats. Best regards, Saifi ISMAIL

Tao YANG, Director and President