Yalla Group Ltd is a United Arab Emirates-based entity which is operating as holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is operating in one segment, which is the social networking and entertainment platform. The Company operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Company’s mobile application, Yalla facilitates online voice-based chatting among users or voice live streaming, and Yalla Ludo provides a platform for board games such as Ludo and Domino. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. The Company operates its business through Yalla United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hangzhou Yale and Shenzhen Moov. Yalla UAE functions as its primary business operation center and engages in sales, marketing, customer service and other business operations. Hangzhou Yale performs technology and product development functions.

Sector Internet Services