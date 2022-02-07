YAMADA Consulting : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021（Based on Japanese GAAP）

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 4, 2022 Company name: YAMADA Consulting Group Co.,Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4792 URL https://www.yamada-cg.co.jp Representative: President Keisaku Masuda

Inquiries: Director and General Manager of Hideji Shuto TEL 03-6212-2500 Administration Department

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended December 31, 2021 9,597 10.2 1,321 105.9 1,336 123.9 899 425.6 Nine months ended December 31, 2020 8,708 (6.1) 641 (44.8) 596 (48.3) 171 (77.0) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2021 47.29 - Nine months ended December 31, 2020 9.00 9.00 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2021 16,486 12,925 77.3 As of March 31, 2021 16,892 12,733 74.4 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 15.00 - 22.00 37.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 18.00 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 19.00 37.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 14,100 (7.9) 2,100 (6.7) 2,100 (9.5) 1,400 0.4 73.64

