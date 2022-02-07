YAMADA Consulting : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021（Based on Japanese GAAP）
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
February 4, 2022
Company name:
YAMADA Consulting Group Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4792
URL
https://www.yamada-cg.co.jp
Representative:
President
Keisaku Masuda
Inquiries:
Director and General Manager of
Hideji Shuto
TEL 03-6212-2500
Administration Department
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 10, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
9,597
10.2
1,321
105.9
1,336
123.9
899
425.6
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
8,708
(6.1)
641
(44.8)
596
(48.3)
171
(77.0)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
47.29
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
9.00
9.00
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2021
16,486
12,925
77.3
As of March 31, 2021
16,892
12,733
74.4
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
15.00
-
22.00
37.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
18.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
19.00
37.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
14,100
(7.9)
2,100
(6.7)
2,100
(9.5)
1,400
0.4
73.64
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
19,896,000
shares
As of March 31, 2021
19,896,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
882,189
shares
As of March 31, 2021
895,090
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
19,008,323
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
19,000,350
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
10,391,915
8,218,841
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,164,854
983,394
Operational investment securities
2,194,889
4,415,815
Merchandise and finished goods
100,935
103,231
Raw materials and supplies
116
116
Other
432,609
382,132
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(44,923)
(46,643)
Total current assets
14,240,397
14,056,888
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
450,478
474,555
Intangible assets
Goodwill
514
428
Other
157,458
127,616
Total intangible assets
157,972
128,045
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
687,960
715,343
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
643,902
608,222
Deferred tax assets
225,213
36,115
Other
486,766
466,854
Total investments and other assets
2,043,843
1,826,536
Total non-current assets
2,652,294
2,429,137
Total assets
16,892,691
16,486,025
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
269,725
237,558
Short-term borrowings
2,000,000
2,000,000
Income taxes payable
503,980
218,342
Provision for bonuses
130,540
-
Other
1,175,377
1,024,634
Total current liabilities
4,079,624
3,480,535
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
12,082
17,315
Other
67,931
62,704
Total non-current liabilities
80,014
80,020
Total liabilities
4,159,638
3,560,555
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,599,538
1,599,538
Capital surplus
1,526,001
1,533,907
Retained earnings
9,944,451
10,083,245
Treasury shares
(523,772)
(516,223)
Total shareholders' equity
12,546,218
12,700,467
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
19,211
9,062
Foreign currency translation adjustment
12,330
39,724
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
31,542
48,786
Share acquisition rights
30,919
35,249
Non-controlling interests
124,372
140,965
Total net assets
12,733,052
12,925,469
Total liabilities and net assets
16,892,691
16,486,025
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
8,708,304
9,597,137
Cost of sales
1,249,548
1,168,511
Gross profit
7,458,755
8,428,626
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,816,891
7,106,944
Operating profit
641,864
1,321,682
Non-operating income
Interest income
11,892
12,948
Foreign exchange gains
-
27,034
Subsidy income
12,172
2,361
Other
17,087
5,971
Total non-operating income
41,152
48,316
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
4,244
4,961
Loss on investments in investment partnerships
5,142
2,191
Foreign exchange losses
40,673
-
Commission expenses
17,946
17,749
Other
18,018
8,182
Total non-operating expenses
86,026
33,085
Ordinary profit
596,990
1,336,912
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
46,379
-
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2,285
-
Special executive bonuses
300,000
-
Total extraordinary losses
348,665
-
Profit before income taxes
248,325
1,336,912
Income taxes - current
92,379
214,795
Income taxes - deferred
(11,559)
203,026
Total income taxes
80,819
417,822
Profit
167,505
919,090
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(3,533)
20,027
Profit attributable to owners of parent
171,038
899,062
5
