Ⅲ. Strategies by Business and Function (PDF:908KB/18Pages)

S T R A T E G Y S E C T I O N III. Strategies by Business and Function Strategies by Business 60 Musical Instruments Business 60 Audio Equipment Business 64 Industrial Machinery and Components Business 66 Strategies by Function 68 Research and Development 68 Production 72 Sales 74 Function and Business by Strategies 58 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 59 STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS With development capabilities pertaining to both the tangible and intangible elements of products backed by extensive expertise, Yamaha is working to build lifelong relationships with customers and earn their highest evaluation. At the same time, we are strengthening our brand power to achieve overwhelmingly high levels of profit. Business Strategies of Make Waves 1.0 Medium-Term Management Plan Business Vision Receive the highest possible evaluation from an even greater number of customers Realize overwhelmingly high levels of profitability by enhancing our brand power Key Strategies Takuya Nakata Director, President and Representative Executive Officer Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments Business Unit Business Overview In the musical instruments business, which represents our core business, we possess numerous core technologies related to sound Review of Fiscal 2021 In the musical instruments business, revenue and profit were down year on year as a result of the activity restrictions imposed in Develop global connections and ties Realize high levels of profit by expanding our Create value through the combination of essential with customers business portfolio value enhancement and elemental technologies Promote the Yamaha brand and contribute to Enhance product lineup and launch products that Promote the essence of musical instruments and society through our businesses cater to local characteristics integrate IT and digital technologies Promote efforts to form direct ties with Strengthen response capabilities to address Strive to create new value by forming broader, customers diversifying product usage and the needs of deeper, and longer ties with users customers in each age group Opportunities Risks and music that have been cultivated over our long history. In addition to developing acoustic instruments such as pianos, wind, string, and percussion instruments, and digital musical instruments that leverage electronic technologies, we are also rolling out other products such as hybrid instruments that meld both acoustic and digital technologies. In recent years, we have been utilizing AI, kansei (sensibility) engi- neering, and simulation technologies to take on challenges in the digital network environment and other new domains. Through our diverse product lineups and global sales and service structures, which also include the music school and software content businesses, we response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the procurement issues that arose from a fire at the factory of a parts supplier. We responded to these issues through measures including the swift development of designs using alternative parts and the review of expenses related to our business activities. Measures implemented in fiscal 2021 included strengthening our connections with customers and with society under the new normal by promoting digital market- ing, e-commerce, and live commerce initiatives. Meanwhile, we launched a number of distinctive products, including the CLP-700 series of digital pianos that offer a high level of expressiveness to Improvement in the promotion of value that fits the life stage of each customer through digital marketing Enhancement of product development capabilities for pursuing the essence of musical instruments due to the progression of digital technologies and AI Incorporation of demand from the middle class in emerging markets through the expansion of sales networks and e-commerce; capturing of demand through the development of product models that cater to local music cultures; and incorporation of demand from new growth in the musical-instrument- playing population through music popularization activities Rise in new ways of enjoying musical instruments online that incorporate remote technologies Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic Entrance of manufacturers from IT and other industries, potential for saturation of e-commerce brands utilizing OEMs Potential for the trend of growth in the sharing economy and secondhand market to accelerate have secured a position as the world's leading comprehensive musical instruments manufacturer. match the sensitivity of the player and the YDS-150 digital saxophone that couples the expressiveness of a standard saxophone with noise- reduction features. Another new product introduced was Charlie™, the world's first communication robot to communicate via singing. Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 1. Implement key strategies of the medium-term management plan and rebuild foundations for sales and profit growth 2. Enhance and accelerate sustainability initiatives by Strategies Revenue / Core Operating Profit / Core Operating Profit Ratio (Billions of yen) (Billions of yen) Sales of Major Products (Billions of yen) 3. Improve resilience Business 400 80 300 14.0% 13.6% 14.1% 60 200 40 100 20 0 20/3 21/3 22/3 0 (Forecast) Revenue Core operating profit (right) Core operating profit ratio 120 100 +10% 80 60 +5% +10% +11% 40 20 0 Pianos Digital musical Wind, string, Guitars instruments and percussion 20/3 21/3 22/3 (Forecast) instruments Business Policies for Fiscal 2022 In the challenging operating environment projected, we will pursue improved brand power and high earnings with a focus on rebuilding foundations for sales and profit growth, enhancing and accelerating sustainability initiatives, and improving resilience through initiatives built on top of the foundations furnished by the key strategies of the medium-term management plan. Major Initiatives Pertaining to Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 Enhancement and Acceleration of Sustainability Initiatives Efforts to ensure the sustainability of our corporate activities will include working to ensure that the maximum value is extracted from finite resources, incorporating an eco-friendly perspective into design and production activities, and reinforcing frameworks for after-sales recycling, reuse, and other functions. At the same time, we are engaged in a variety of social contribution activities as part of our business. These activities include the School Project underway in emerging countries, musical instrument donations and other education support Function and Overview of Markets by Mainstay Products and Yamaha's Operations / Yamaha's Strengths / Main Competitors Overview of Markets and Yamaha's Operations Yamaha's Strengths Main Competitors Continued growth in the piano market in China Robust lineup that can accommodate customers of all levels developed Steinway & Sons (Germany and Increasing focus on higher value in mature markets through dedication to the fundamental essence of acoustic pianos United States) Pianos Wide-ranging proposals for enjoying pianos that apply technologies Guangzhou Pearl River Piano pertaining to Disklavier™, TransAcoustic™, and other products Group Co., Ltd. (China) Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan) Strong performance of digital pianos amid rising demand as people Strong brand image and high market share backed by quality Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan) increasingly stay home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Extensive product lineup matched to diverse user needs Roland Corporation (Japan) Growth in portable keyboard sales volumes due to market Development capabilities, production bases, and wide-ranging sales Kawai Musical Instruments Digital exploration with miniature keyboards and launch of models channels allowing for supply of models with functions and content Manufacturing (Japan) musical designed specifically for the Indian market tailored to the local music traditions of Western markets as well as KORG Inc. (Japan) instruments Sluggish market for stage keyboards as a result of reduced emerging markets opportunities for performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but highly positive response for new products equipped with newly developed organ sound source Lower global demand as school and community wind band Production and sales of almost all instruments used in wind bands Buffet Crampon SAS (France) activities were restricted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and orchestras Eastman Music Company Wind, Growth in demand for digital drums, digital wind instruments, and Broad lineup of products for customers ranging from beginners to (United States) digital violins, which can be played easily at home professional performers Conn-Selmer, Inc. (United States) string, and Recovery in demand projected as restrictions on concerts are lifted Product development capabilities capitalizing on digital instrument and JINBAO (China) percussion instruments in response to vaccine rollouts other expertise as a comprehensive musical instruments manufacturer Expertise in stimulating demand for wind instruments through coordination with professional performers and music instructors Reduced demand for concert-related products due to the COVID- Global leader in number of acoustic guitars sold* Fender Musical Instruments 19 pandemic, but ongoing moderate growth in guitar sales as a Comprehensive solutions encompassing peripheral equipment offered Corporation (United States) result of demand associated with people increasingly staying through Yamaha Guitar Group, Inc. (Line 6, Ampeg) Gibson Brands, Inc. (United Guitars home centered on Europe and the United States TransAcoustic™, wireless, and other new technologies a step ahead States) Advancement in new concept guitars, diversification in ways of competitors Taylor Guitars (United States) people enjoy playing C.F. Martin & Co. (United States) Numerous competitors centered on U.S. brands * Yamaha estimation, as of March 31, 2021 Implementation of Key Strategies of the Medium-Term Management Plan and Rebuilding of Foundations for Sales and Profit Growth In response to the temporary slowdown in sales and profit growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will take steps to rebuild growth foundations by ramping up product development and new value creation activities; strengthening management of production, sales, and inventories; and optimizing selling prices. Amid the new normal created by the pandemic, the need for ways to learn and enjoy musical instruments at home is rising. We will therefore seek to respond to this need through both products and services. Moreover, we will adapt to changes in production and distribution trends by heightening the precision of production, sales, and inventory management to take advantage of sales opportunities. Meanwhile, selling prices will be optimized based on the trends seen in specific markets to boost profits. Wind, string, and percussion instrument operations are facing a challenging environment due to factors such as the restrictions placed on group performances. These challenges will be met by an increased drive to recover sales through online sales promotions. efforts, and scholarships for cultivating individuals capable of furthering the development of music culture in Japan and overseas. Improvement of Resilience The production activity restrictions and parts procurement market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to reacknowl- edge the importance of corporate resilience. Seeking to improve corporate resilience, we are providing products matched to customer lifestyles, strategically enhancing after-sales services and other aspects of quality assurance, reinforcing development frameworks for supporting robust SCM, and taking other steps to ensure we can continue supplying high-quality products and services. 60 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 61 STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS PIANO BUSINESS Global market share for Pianos: 39%* Yamaha's products Revenue (Fiscal 2021): ¥51.9 billion Business Overview The piano business is a business we have cultivated for over a century and can be considered a core part of the Yamaha Group's operations. In this business, we create Yamaha pianos that meld acoustic and digital technologies to cater to the emotions of all customers who wish to play piano at all skill levels. Rather than remaining satisfied with the current conditions in the piano busi- ness, we will aim to propose products with diverse value so that Yamaha pianos will be the preferred choice of customers around the world. Targets for Fiscal 2022 Growth in the Chinese market and strengthen brand power and added- value promotion in maturing markets Key Strategies of Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 Make Waves 1.0 Ramp up approach toward a variety of target Strengthen brand power demographics ranging from top-level professional pianists to music colleges through the high-end strategy Strengthen frameworks for communicating brand value (ranging from branding to sales measures) Grow share in Chinese market (expand and strengthen Expand customer base sales channels, plan and sell region-specific models) and raise value Increase ratio of sales of hybrid pianos in mature markets Propose diverse product Develop products and technologies unique to Yamaha value and strengthen customer engagement Create and propose music education solutions and prefaced on IT and digital services for generating lifetime value transformation Reinforce business Guarantee reliable supplies platforms Points of Emphasis in Achieving Targets In the second year of the medium-term management plan, the COVID-19 pandemic caused store closures in countries around the world and supply difficulties. However, sales recovered to the pre-COVID-19 level in China, the largest market for the pianos. In addition, Yamaha succeed in growing its presence in the global market thanks to a rise in cross-border remote lessons using pianos with automatic performance functions and its ability to form relations with a broad range of stakeholders. In the final year of the medium-term management plan, priorities will include ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen sales channels centered on the Chinese market to grow our customer portfolio, to promote sales of high-value-added models, and to enhance experience-oriented stores and solicitation opportunities. We will also seek to grow sales by guaranteeing stable supplies even in the current uncertain operating environment. 62 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 DIGITAL MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS Global market share for Digital pianos: 47%* Yamaha's products Portable keyboards: 52%* Revenue (Fiscal 2021): ¥84.7 billion Business Overview In the digital musical instruments business, our product lineup spans from digital pianos and portable keyboards, for which we boast a world-leading market share, to synthesizers, stage pianos, and Electone™ electronic organs. We also possess a strong competitive edge in terms of hybrid products that meld acoustic and digital technologies. With these strengths, we offer attractive products that leverage our superior technological capabilities. In this business, we are presented with significant opportunities primarily in emerging countries, including the growing market of India. Capitalizing on these opportunities, we will create emotional musical experiences that meet the needs of our customers. Targets for Fiscal 2022 Achieve further growth in digital pianos and other existing fields and cultivate future customers by pursuing challenges in new domains Key Strategies of Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 Make Waves 1.0 Deepen our understanding of emotional and physical Develop digital pianos phenomena to further realize expressive power leveraging Yamaha's Propose diverse product value that meets a wide strengths in acoustic range of needs products and solicit their value Leverage diverse digital technologies to further improve value Expand range of Provide solutions and content based on local needs and expand customer base by developing and utilizing keyboards and content local models suited to local musical traditions Accelerate keyboard sales in the Indian market Expand customer base by Introduce new products and ramp up branding activities that accommodate the new ways of enjoying developing new products music popular among younger demographics targeting young people Expand customer base through approach toward who want to express working women as well as younger demographics themselves through music interested in dance music Points of Emphasis in Achieving Targets As we proceeded to expand our business portfolio with the announcement of new keyboard products and communication robots in the second year of the medium-term management plan, we saw a rise in demand related to people increasingly staying at home coupled with sales of easily affordable digital pianos and portable keyboards through e-commerce venues. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted factory operation, impeding sales of mid-range and high-end products. We will seek to grow mid-range and high-end product operations, capitalize on the demand associated with people staying at home, and acquire new customers with affordable products in the final year of the plan. At the same time, we will advance sales strategies that accommodate the shift to e-commerce along with digital marketing as we endeavor to communicate Yamaha's brand value through a mix of physical and e-commerce sales values in order to maximize earnings. WIND, STRING, AND PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS (EXCLUDING GUITARS) Global market share for Wind instruments: 31%* Yamaha's products Drums: 11%* Revenue (Fiscal 2021): ¥36.8 billion Business Overview The wind, string, and percussion instruments business spans a wide range of products, including wind instruments such as trum- pets, saxophones, and flutes; percussion instruments like timpani and marimbas; and acoustic and digital drums. With this wide range of products, the Yamaha brand is able to compete for the leading position in various musical genres. We are also involved in the creation of custom models that meet the needs of major artists and entry-level models that are played in educational settings around the world. Targets for Fiscal 2022 Realize market expansion and increased sales by boosting the strengths of our products and creating environments for musical performances Key Strategies of Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 Make Waves 1.0 Improve brand power and Enhance joint product development through collaboration with major artists grow market share for Improve brand power and grow market share by mid-range and high-end wind instruments accurately communicating value of mid-range and high-end instruments Promote brass and wind instrument bands and create Create markets in China demand in China and emerging countries and emerging countries Accelerate sustainable wind instrument promotion activities and develop frameworks for sales to schools Approach new customers Approach new customers with musical instruments with easier-to-play musical with new value to broaden player horizons instruments Points of Emphasis in Achieving Targets The market contraction seen in the second year of the medium-term management plan, a result of the restrictions placed on group performances (wind instrument band, marching band, orchestra, etc.) by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused for a challenging operating environment. Nevertheless, we proceeded to promote our brand value via the internet, produce content employing leading artists, and utilize social media on a global scale in relation to our new digital saxophone. These new and other measures proved successful. In the final year of the plan, we will continue to communicate Yamaha's brand value via the internet while launching appealing new products developed jointly with artists and promoting sales of mid-range and high-end products to ensure that our brand is chosen by as many customers as possible. At the same time, we will move ahead with wind instrument promotion activities in China and emerging countries and work to broaden player horizons with musical instruments that are easier to play in order to create new markets. GUITAR BUSINESS Global market share for Guitars: 9%* Yamaha's products Revenue (Fiscal 2021): ¥29.8 billion Business Overview Since we commenced the manufacture and sale of domestic guitars in 1966, our guitars have been recognized for their crafts- manship and genuine quality, which has helped us expand global sales of our robust product lineup, including acoustic guitars, electric guitars and basses, amps, and other peripherals. In recent years, we have been developing attractive new products such as the TransAcoustic™ Guitar, which is equipped with unique Yamaha technologies. We have also been promoting R&D and marketing activities that leverage our relationships with major music artists. Targets for Fiscal 2022 Improve selling prices and reinforce existing business foundation with a focus on strengthening mid-range and high-end products and creating new value Key Strategies of Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 Make Waves 1.0 Promote sales of mid- Plan and develop high-end guitars range and high-end products to achieve Develop brand equity for Yamaha guitars rapid growth Create new value and Promote distinctive brand identity of Yamaha through inspiring experiences and value creation deliver inspiration, stimulation, opportunities, Hold exhibitions and training sessions for and encouragement communicating value Deploy comprehensive Enhance lineup of peripheral items including Line 6 solutions capitalizing on and Ampeg brand and other amps and effectors appealing peripheral Supply one-stop solutions for guitarists and bassists equipment Advance marketing strategies and product Reinforce business development based on regional characteristics platforms Manage product manufacturing in a manner oriented toward increases in selling prices Points of Emphasis in Achieving Targets We moved ahead with the deployment of new products and the planning and development of high-end models in the second year of the medium- term management plan to expand our lineup of mid-range and high-end products. At the same time, we deployed comprehensive solutions that employed amps, effectors, and other appealing peripherals. We also succeeded in capitalizing on the demand from individuals newly picking up the guitar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby achieving higher sales in all product categories, accented by double-digit growth in China and Japan. In the final year of the medium-term management plan, we will continue to move forward with the plan's key strategies while also striving to develop brand equity for Yamaha guitars. Focuses with this regard will include the enhancement of information provision through both physical and digital venues; planning and development of next-generation guitars that create new, appealing value; and region-specific growth strategies.

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 63 Function and Business by Strategies STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS AUDIO EQUIPMENT BUSINESS We will grow the audio equipment business as a piece of social infrastructure by supplying a wide range of customers, including commercial and consumer users, with products built on our exceptional sound insight and superior technologies. Shinobu Kawase Managing Executive Officer Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit Executive General Manager of Audio Products Business Unit Business Strategies of Make Waves 1.0 Medium-Term Management Plan Business Vision Transform our business framework and realize dramatic growth to become the second pillar next to the musical instruments business Key Strategies PA equipment AV products ICT equipment Become supplier of choice for upstream clients Expand business portfolio to include personal Expand product categories and services such as facility owners and consultants audio fields centered on earphones Achieve differentiation from competitors through Strengthen product competitiveness through Strengthen the appeal of the Yamaha brand the integration of technologies automation technologies and immersive sound among millennials technology development Create new value in the home entertainment field Business Overview The audio equipment business is one of the business pillars of Yamaha, which develops a business centered on sound and music. In this business, we offer PA equipment for commercial and facility use and AV products for consumers. In addition, we provide ICT equip- ment, such as network devices and voice communication equipment, and cloud services. By leveraging not only our strengths in terms of diverse sound technologies but also our network and ICT technolo- gies, we position the audio equipment business as a growth domain. Review of Fiscal 2021 In fiscal 2021, the audio equipment business suffered year-on-year declines in revenue and profit as a result of the activity restrictions and production ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. In PA equipment operations, sales of concert-related products and equipment struggled due to a reduction in events. Conversely, substantial growth was seen in sales of music production equipment and other personal- use products due to the demand associated with people increasingly staying home. In AV products, sales were brisk for sound bars as well as for wireless headphones equipped with Yamaha's proprietary Listening Care technology. We also rolled out digital marketing campaigns based on the concept of TRUE SOUND for communicating the intent of creators while also endeavoring to solicit our value to millennials and a wide range of other customers. Meanwhile, in ICT equipment operations, we enjoyed massive increases in sales of communication equipment accommodating diverse needs amid rapid growth in remote meeting demand stimulated by the pandemic. Improve system performance through remote monitoring and control Opportunities Risks Increase in potential projects by strengthening proposals in upstream Potential for the adverse impact of unstable international relations spreading sales channels to investment in installation projects in the BtoB domain Growth of demand for audio equipment focused on remote solutions to Continuously stagnant demand for equipment for events and concerts due to respond to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic the COVID-19 pandemic Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 PA equipment AV products ICT equipment Expand equipment business foundations Achieve grow through full-fledged advancement Promote sales of LAN products and develop Launch new products in a timely manner into the headphone field network of customer contact points (network products) Develop PA systems of the future with remote Expand sound bar operations Explore new sales channels in Europe and the support and automation features Advance AV branding strategies (connect with United States, expand sales of existing products, Create immersive sound systems millennials and other generations) and launch new products (unified communication products) by Strategies Revenue / Core Operating Profit / Core Operating Profit Ratio (Billions of yen) (Billions of yen) 150 15 120 12 90 7.5% 7.4% 9 6.8% Sales of Major Products (Billions of yen) 80 60 +9% +1% 40 Cloud services Enhance compatibility of ICT software with cloud services Expand new cloud services merging sound, telecommunications, and ICT technologies Function and Business 60 6 30 3 0 20/3 21/3 22/3 0 (Forecast) Revenue Core operating profit (right) Core operating profit ratio +13% 20 0 PA equipment AV products ICT equipment 20/3 21/3 22/3 (Forecast) Business Policies for Fiscal 2022 In PA equipment operations, we will move forward with initiatives for stimulating the recovery of the concert market while redoubling our approach toward non-entertainment-related markets and promoting sales of personal-use music production equipment. AV product initiatives will include efforts to grow headphone operations through sales AV Products Marketing activities will be tailored to customer preferences, pushing headphones for millennials and high-end products for hobbyists, to raise brand recognition in a more effective manner. In addition, we will advance sales promotion activities at physical stores while also using online venues to heighten our sales capabilities by raising our brand Overview of Markets by Mainstay Products and Yamaha's Operations / Yamaha's Strengths / Main Competitors Overview of Markets and Yamaha's Operations Yamaha's Strengths Main Competitors Progression in the integrated management, remote operations, Ability to propose comprehensive solutions in accordance with Harman International and automation of networks and facilities customer needs, covering everything from speakers to mixers and Industries (United States) PA equipment Strong demand for high reliability and support structures music production equipment Music Tribe (Philippines) Bearish live sound market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Robert Bosch GmbH bullish music production and online broadcasting markets (Germany) Updates to company and school facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in preparation for the period thereafter Continuous growth in the headphones, sound bar, and wireless TRUE SOUND technology for communicating the intent of creators Sonos (United States) AV products speaker markets Combinations of network and audio technologies Bose Corporation Further advancement in personalization free of time and space Earphones equipped with high-level signal processing capabilities (United States) restrictions following popularization of streaming content Sony Corporation (Japan) Continuous market growth following the further shift to IT, Audio communication products compatible with a wide range of Cisco Systems, Inc. ICT equipment progression in quality-based competition usage cases (United States) Diversification of workstyles and growth in demand for network Expanded mainstay commercial-use routers as well as LAN products Allied Telesis (Japan) revisions amid rising need for remote solutions stimulated by the Reinforcement of equipment proposal capabilities as well as service Polycom Inc. (United States) COVID-19 pandemic capabilities promotions advanced at physical stores and online and the expansion of our lineup. As for ICT equipment operations, we will look to link the rising remote demand to opportunities for business growth. Major Initiatives Pertaining to Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 PA Equipment Faced with an opaque macroeconomic environment for PA equip- ment, we will expand our product and service offerings for addressing the high demand for personal music production and distribution in order to drive aggressive sales promotions. Equipment operation initiatives will include an accelerated approach toward companies, educational institutions, and other non-concert users as well as the ongoing proposal of products to upstream area customers, including facility owners and audio equipment consultants. At the same time, we will move ahead with the development of unique products such as immersive sound systems that offer even greater levels of immersion and feature remote support and automated control functions. recognition, communicating our value, and directing customers toward e-commerce websites. In our continuously growing sound bar opera- tions, we will seek to expand opportunities for increasing recognition. Meanwhile, we will create new value through the proposals of authentic yet easy-to-use sound systems that can be enjoyed in the home. ICT Equipment Our communication equipment efforts will be geared toward growing sales of portable equipment that can be used in a variety of settings as well as installations that offer higher levels of quality. We will also ramp up our approach centered on equipment installation sales channels to increase the number of service providers who use Yamaha equipment. Network equipment initiatives, meanwhile, will be focused on proposals in response to teleworking demand, the bolstering of our product lineup, and the reinforcement of customer contact points. Cloud Services Yamaha is deploying a plethora of cloud services, including its multilanguage information provision services and touchless payment services, based on its SoundUD™ sound-powered telecommunications technology. Going forward, we will continue to create new services, such as the Remote Cheerer powered by SoundUD remote cheering system that can be used to communicate support from remote locations to sports and other events held without audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 64 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 65 STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY AND COMPONENTS BUSINESS Through comprehensive solutions centered on sound, we will promote a shift in the domains of our business portfolio and expand our customer base. Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer Executive General Manager of IMC Business Unit and Technology Unit Business Strategies of Make Waves 1.0 Medium-Term Management Plan Business Vision Shift our focus to providing comprehensive solutions to in-vehicle audio domain Expand product and support foundation to accelerate growth toward becoming the third business pillar Key Strategies Electronic devices (in-vehicle audio) Automobile interior wood components FA equipment Expand adoption of in-vehicle sound modules and Expand customer base for vehicle interior panels Develop new detection solutions and expand in-vehicle audio systems customer base Enhance level of market recognition and propose value that meets the needs of customers Business Overview The industrial machinery and components business covers a broad range of fields, such as electronic devices, which started with the development of LSI for digital musical instruments; FA equipment, which originated in our musical instruments manufacturing facilities; and automobile interior wood components for luxury automobiles, which started from the integration of our lumber processing and coating technologies. For electronic devices, we are promoting a shift toward component modules related to sound, an area in which the Company excels. We are also transitioning toward the total in-vehicle solutions domain.

Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of vehicles employing our in-vehicle communication module products (modules for in-vehiclehands-free telephone calls geared toward emergency alert systems), in-vehicle audio systems, and other products. For the future, we aim to expand the scale of the industrial machinery and components business as our third business pillar, alongside the musical instruments and audio equipment businesses. Review of Fiscal 2021 Sales of major products were favorable in the industrial machinery and components business, and this business enjoyed improvements in efficiency and consequently profitability. Automotive field operations are a major focus in this business. In this area, Yamaha brand in-vehicle audio systems were adopted by multiple automobile manu- facturers. Mass production and shipments of these systems began in November 2020, and we expect to see an increasingly wide range of vehicles equipped with these systems in the future. Sales of in-vehicle communication module products were stagnant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of vehicles using these products is rising. Meanwhile, automobile interior wood components were up year on year due to the commencement of full-fledged shipments of components for use in new automobile models for the North American market. In FA equipment, sales of flexible printed circuit board testing machines were strong. Opportunities Risks Business growth in the massive in-vehicle audio market by leveraging Opaque market demand outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic Yamaha's core strengths Difficult-to-predict fluctuations in customer plans due to global Growing demand for flexible printed circuits following the shift toward IoT semiconductor shortages and automotive smart technologies Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 Electronic devices (in-vehicle audio) Automobile interior wood components FA equipment Increase the number of vehicles using in-vehicle Expand North American customer base Bolster customer base by improving the audio systems and strengthen customer support Strengthen earnings foundations through functionality of and developing applications for and promotion base functions flexible printed circuit board testing machines manufacturing cost reductions Grow domestic and overseas customer base for Increase customers using vehicle battery in-vehicle communication module products inspection equipment and develop lineup of ultrasound inspection equipment by Strategies Revenue / Core Operating Profit / Core Operating Profit Ratio (Billions of yen) (Billions of yen) 40 4 30 3 20 4.1% 7.4% 2 10 0.1% 1 21/3 22/3 0 20/3 0 (Forecast) Revenue Core operating profit (right) Core operating profit ratio Notes: The above graph shows figures for the industrial machinery and components business and other businesses. Revenue Projection in Fiscal 2022 (Billions of yen) 50 In-vehicle Others components 40 34.8 +2.9 -3.7 34.0 30 20 10 0 19/3 22/3 (Forecast) Note: The above graph shows figures for the industrial machinery and components business and other businesses. Business Policies for Fiscal 2022 In the industrial machinery and components business, we are targeting growth in the in-vehicle solutions domain and the FA field. The focus for electronic devices will be to transform into a comprehensive in-vehicle solutions vendor that emphasizes automotive modules more than in previous semiconductor offerings. With this focus, we will expand our customer base for automobile interior wood components to solidify our foundations in the in-vehicle solutions domain. Meanwhile, business growth will be pursued in regard to FA equipment by further honing our strengths in terms of high-precision,high-speed inspection technologies to respond to market needs. Major Initiatives Pertaining to Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022 Electronic Devices (In-vehicle audio) Automobile Interior Wood Components We aim to expand the scale of our automobile interior wood components operations by growing our overseas customer base. Since 2018, we have been increasing the range of automobiles employing Yamaha products by building a track record through the acquisition of major customers in the North American market. In this area, our strength can be seen in our superior decoration technologies and the heights of our made-in-Japan quality. These strengths have enabled us to earn the trust of customers by transforming their desires for novel designs into industrial products. Going forward, we will strengthen customer support functions and develop manufacturing technologies in our quest to deliver products that exceed customer expectations. FA Equipment In the FA equipment field, we will strive to maintain our leading Function and Business Major Products / Overview of Markets / Yamaha's Strengths Major Products Overview of Markets Yamaha's Strengths In-vehicle audio systems, in-vehicle sound modules, Contraction in the market for amusement equipment Product proposals amalgamating core sound-related Electronic devices in-vehicle image and digital sound field processor Rising expectations for in-vehicle audio systems technologies and sound production expertise semiconductors, graphics LSIs and sound generators stemming from trends toward electrified vehicles and for amusement equipment, thermoelectric devices, etc. automated driving Automobile Interior wood components for luxury cars of both Strong sales of high-end sport utility vehicles in which Lumber processing, coating, and decorating Japanese and overseas automotive manufacturers Yamaha products are installed technologies cultivated through traditional piano interior wood that leverage the lumber processing and coating manufacturing practices components technologies used for pianos Precision machines for flexible printed circuit board Growth in demand for testing machines due to rise in Superior levels of quality and reliability and cutting- testing machines, leak detectors, robots, etc. number of devices using flexible printed circuit boards edge technologies that realize high-speed, high- in conjunction with increases in smartphone precision FA equipment FA equipment functionality Robust demand for investment in storage battery manufacturing equipment due to rapid popularization of EVs We will accelerate proposals that leverage our core sound technologies in electronic devices operations. In regard to in-vehicle audio systems, we will pursue our passion for sound in the unique sound environment inside automobiles to achieve differentiation via high sound quality and thereby increase the number of vehicles using our systems along with our brand recognition. By advertising the number of vehicles using Yamaha products, proposing sound systems matched to specific vehicle concepts, and bolstering our lineup, we aim to capture a share in the massive in-vehicle audio market. As for in-vehicle communication module products, we will take advantage of the opportunity created by the rise in regions requiring vehicles to be equipped with emergency notification systems to increase the number of vehicles using Yamaha products in Japan and overseas. market share for flexible printed circuit board testing machines on a Groupwide basis. The technical and quality requirements for smart- phones are growing increasingly more rigorous amid trends such as the spread of 5G and AI technologies and the adoption of multi-lens cameras and other sophisticated features. Through swift responses to these requirements, we aim to have our products used by a wider range of customers. At the same time, we look to expand the scope of application of high-value-added testing machines for communication and automotive circuit boards and modules. Meanwhile, the rise in EVs is stimulating demand for vehicle battery inspection equipment and subsequently leak detectors. We aim to capitalize on this trend to have these products adopted by even more customers going forward. 