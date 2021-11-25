Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/24
6330 JPY   -1.71%
11/25YAMAHA : Two-page spread view (9.11MB/155Pages)
PU
11/25YAMAHA : Single-page view (9.41MB/155Pages)
PU
11/25YAMAHA : PDF (3.41MB/ 24Pages)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ⅲ. Strategies by Business and Function (PDF:908KB/18Pages)

11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S T R A T E G Y S E C T I O N

III. Strategies by Business and Function

Strategies by Business

60

Musical Instruments Business

60

Audio Equipment Business

64

Industrial Machinery

and Components Business

66

Strategies by Function

68

Research and Development

68

Production

72

Sales

74

Function and Business by Strategies

58

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

59

STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS

With development capabilities pertaining to both the tangible and intangible elements of products backed by extensive expertise, Yamaha is working to build lifelong relationships with customers and earn their highest evaluation. At the same time, we are strengthening our brand power to achieve overwhelmingly high levels of profit.

Business Strategies of Make Waves 1.0 Medium-Term Management Plan

Business Vision

Receive the highest possible evaluation from an even greater number of customers Realize overwhelmingly high levels of profitability by enhancing our brand power

Key Strategies

Takuya Nakata

Director, President and Representative Executive Officer Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments Business Unit

Business Overview

In the musical instruments business, which represents our core business, we possess numerous core technologies related to sound

Review of Fiscal 2021

In the musical instruments business, revenue and profit were down year on year as a result of the activity restrictions imposed in

Develop global connections and ties

Realize high levels of profit by expanding our

Create value through the combination of essential

with customers

business portfolio

value enhancement and elemental technologies

Promote the Yamaha brand and contribute to

Enhance product lineup and launch products that

Promote the essence of musical instruments and

society through our businesses

cater to local characteristics

integrate IT and digital technologies

Promote efforts to form direct ties with

Strengthen response capabilities to address

Strive to create new value by forming broader,

customers

diversifying product usage and the needs of

deeper, and longer ties with users

customers in each age group

Opportunities

Risks

and music that have been cultivated over our long history. In addition to developing acoustic instruments such as pianos, wind, string, and percussion instruments, and digital musical instruments that leverage electronic technologies, we are also rolling out other products such as hybrid instruments that meld both acoustic and digital technologies.

In recent years, we have been utilizing AI, kansei (sensibility) engi- neering, and simulation technologies to take on challenges in the digital network environment and other new domains. Through our diverse product lineups and global sales and service structures, which also include the music school and software content businesses, we

response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the procurement issues that arose from a fire at the factory of a parts supplier. We responded to these issues through measures including the swift development of designs using alternative parts and the review of expenses related to our business activities. Measures implemented in fiscal 2021 included strengthening our connections with customers and with society under the new normal by promoting digital market- ing, e-commerce, and live commerce initiatives. Meanwhile, we launched a number of distinctive products, including the CLP-700 series of digital pianos that offer a high level of expressiveness to

Improvement in the promotion of value that fits the life stage of each customer through digital marketing

Enhancement of product development capabilities for pursuing the essence of musical instruments due to the progression of digital technologies and AI

Incorporation of demand from the middle class in emerging markets through the expansion of sales networks and e-commerce; capturing of demand through the development of product models that cater to local music cultures; and incorporation of demand from new growth in the musical-instrument- playing population through music popularization activities

Rise in new ways of enjoying musical instruments online that incorporate remote technologies

Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

Entrance of manufacturers from IT and other industries, potential for saturation of e-commerce brands utilizing OEMs

Potential for the trend of growth in the sharing economy and secondhand market to accelerate

have secured a position as the world's leading comprehensive musical instruments manufacturer.

match the sensitivity of the player and the YDS-150 digital saxophone that couples the expressiveness of a standard saxophone with noise- reduction features. Another new product introduced was Charlie™, the world's first communication robot to communicate via singing.

Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

1. Implement key strategies of the medium-term management plan and rebuild foundations for sales and profit growth

2. Enhance and accelerate sustainability initiatives

by Strategies

Revenue / Core Operating Profit / Core Operating Profit Ratio

(Billions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

Sales of Major Products

(Billions of yen)

3. Improve resilience

Business

400

80

300

14.0%

13.6%

14.1%

60

200

40

100

20

0

20/3

21/3

22/3

0

(Forecast)

Revenue 

Core operating profit (right) 

Core operating profit ratio 

120

100

+10%

80

60

+5%

+10%

+11%

40

20

0

Pianos

Digital musical

Wind, string,

Guitars

instruments

and percussion

20/3 

21/3 

22/3

(Forecast)

instruments

Business Policies for Fiscal 2022

In the challenging operating environment projected, we will pursue improved brand power and high earnings with a focus on rebuilding foundations for sales and profit growth, enhancing and accelerating sustainability initiatives, and improving resilience through initiatives built on top of the foundations furnished by the key strategies of the medium-term management plan.

Major Initiatives Pertaining to Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

Enhancement and Acceleration of Sustainability Initiatives

Efforts to ensure the sustainability of our corporate activities will include working to ensure that the maximum value is extracted from finite resources, incorporating an eco-friendly perspective into design and production activities, and reinforcing frameworks for after-sales recycling, reuse, and other functions. At the same time, we are engaged in a variety of social contribution activities as part of our business. These activities include the School Project underway in emerging countries, musical instrument donations and other education support

Function and

Overview of Markets by Mainstay Products and Yamaha's Operations / Yamaha's Strengths / Main Competitors

Overview of Markets and Yamaha's Operations

Yamaha's Strengths

Main Competitors

Continued growth in the piano market in China

Robust lineup that can accommodate customers of all levels developed

Steinway & Sons (Germany and

Increasing focus on higher value in mature markets

through dedication to the fundamental essence of acoustic pianos

United States)

Pianos

Wide-ranging proposals for enjoying pianos that apply technologies

Guangzhou Pearl River Piano

pertaining to Disklavier™, TransAcoustic™, and other products

Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Kawai Musical Instruments

Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Strong performance of digital pianos amid rising demand as people

Strong brand image and high market share backed by quality

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan)

increasingly stay home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Extensive product lineup matched to diverse user needs

Roland Corporation (Japan)

Growth in portable keyboard sales volumes due to market

Development capabilities, production bases, and wide-ranging sales

Kawai Musical Instruments

Digital

exploration with miniature keyboards and launch of models

channels allowing for supply of models with functions and content

Manufacturing (Japan)

musical

designed specifically for the Indian market

tailored to the local music traditions of Western markets as well as

KORG Inc. (Japan)

instruments

Sluggish market for stage keyboards as a result of reduced

emerging markets

opportunities for performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but

highly positive response for new products equipped with newly

developed organ sound source

Lower global demand as school and community wind band

Production and sales of almost all instruments used in wind bands

Buffet Crampon SAS (France)

activities were restricted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

and orchestras

Eastman Music Company

Wind,

Growth in demand for digital drums, digital wind instruments, and

Broad lineup of products for customers ranging from beginners to

(United States)

digital violins, which can be played easily at home

professional performers

Conn-Selmer, Inc. (United States)

string, and

Recovery in demand projected as restrictions on concerts are lifted

Product development capabilities capitalizing on digital instrument and

JINBAO (China)

percussion

instruments

in response to vaccine rollouts

other expertise as a comprehensive musical instruments

manufacturer

Expertise in stimulating demand for wind instruments through

coordination with professional performers and music instructors

Reduced demand for concert-related products due to the COVID-

Global leader in number of acoustic guitars sold*

Fender Musical Instruments

19 pandemic, but ongoing moderate growth in guitar sales as a

Comprehensive solutions encompassing peripheral equipment offered

Corporation (United States)

result of demand associated with people increasingly staying

through Yamaha Guitar Group, Inc. (Line 6, Ampeg)

Gibson Brands, Inc. (United

Guitars

home centered on Europe and the United States

TransAcoustic™, wireless, and other new technologies a step ahead

States)

Advancement in new concept guitars, diversification in ways

of competitors

Taylor Guitars (United States)

people enjoy playing

C.F. Martin & Co. (United States)

Numerous competitors centered on U.S. brands

* Yamaha estimation, as of March 31, 2021

Implementation of Key Strategies of the Medium-Term Management Plan and Rebuilding of Foundations for Sales and Profit Growth

In response to the temporary slowdown in sales and profit growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will take steps to rebuild growth foundations by ramping up product development and new value creation activities; strengthening management of production, sales, and inventories; and optimizing selling prices. Amid the new normal created by the pandemic, the need for ways to learn and enjoy musical instruments at home is rising. We will therefore seek to respond to this need through both products and services. Moreover, we will adapt to changes in production and distribution trends by heightening the precision of production, sales, and inventory management to take advantage of sales opportunities. Meanwhile, selling prices will be optimized based on the trends seen in specific markets to boost profits. Wind, string, and percussion instrument operations are facing a challenging environment due to factors such as the restrictions placed on group performances. These challenges will be met by an increased drive to recover sales through online sales promotions.

efforts, and scholarships for cultivating individuals capable of furthering the development of music culture in Japan and overseas.

Improvement of Resilience

The production activity restrictions and parts procurement market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to reacknowl- edge the importance of corporate resilience. Seeking to improve corporate resilience, we are providing products matched to customer lifestyles, strategically enhancing after-sales services and other aspects of quality assurance, reinforcing development frameworks for supporting robust SCM, and taking other steps to ensure we can continue supplying high-quality products and services.

60

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

61

STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS

STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS

PIANO BUSINESS

Global market share for

Pianos: 39%*

Yamaha's products

Revenue (Fiscal 2021):

¥51.9 billion

Business Overview

The piano business is a business we have cultivated for over a century and can be considered a core part of the Yamaha Group's operations. In this business, we create Yamaha pianos that meld acoustic and digital technologies to cater to the emotions of all customers who wish to play piano at all skill levels. Rather than remaining satisfied with the current conditions in the piano busi- ness, we will aim to propose products with diverse value so that Yamaha pianos will be the preferred choice of customers around the world.

Targets for Fiscal 2022

Growth in the Chinese market and strengthen brand power and added- value promotion in maturing markets

Key Strategies of

Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

Make Waves 1.0

Ramp up approach toward a variety of target

Strengthen brand power

demographics ranging from top-level professional

pianists to music colleges

through the high-end

strategy

Strengthen frameworks for communicating brand

value (ranging from branding to sales measures)

Grow share in Chinese market (expand and strengthen

Expand customer base

sales channels, plan and sell region-specific models)

and raise value

Increase ratio of sales of hybrid pianos in mature

markets

Propose diverse product

Develop products and technologies unique to Yamaha

value and strengthen

customer engagement

Create and propose music education solutions and

prefaced on IT and digital

services for generating lifetime value

transformation

Reinforce business

Guarantee reliable supplies

platforms

Points of Emphasis in Achieving Targets

In the second year of the medium-term management plan, the COVID-19 pandemic caused store closures in countries around the world and supply difficulties. However, sales recovered to the pre-COVID-19 level in China, the largest market for the pianos. In addition, Yamaha succeed in growing its presence in the global market thanks to a rise in cross-border remote lessons using pianos with automatic performance functions and its ability to form relations with a broad range of stakeholders.

  • In the final year of the medium-term management plan, priorities will include ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen sales channels centered on the Chinese market to grow our customer portfolio, to promote sales of high-value-added models, and to enhance experience-oriented stores and solicitation opportunities. We will also seek to grow sales by guaranteeing stable supplies even in the current uncertain operating environment.

62 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

DIGITAL MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS

Global market share for

Digital pianos: 47%*

Yamaha's products

Portable keyboards: 52%*

Revenue (Fiscal 2021):

¥84.7 billion

Business Overview

In the digital musical instruments business, our product lineup spans from digital pianos and portable keyboards, for which we boast a world-leading market share, to synthesizers, stage pianos, and Electone™ electronic organs. We also possess a strong competitive edge in terms of hybrid products that meld acoustic and digital technologies. With these strengths, we offer attractive products that leverage our superior technological capabilities. In this business, we are presented with significant opportunities primarily in emerging countries, including the growing market of India. Capitalizing on these opportunities, we will create emotional musical experiences that meet the needs of our customers.

Targets for Fiscal 2022

Achieve further growth in digital pianos and other existing fields and cultivate future customers by pursuing challenges in new domains

Key Strategies of

Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

Make Waves 1.0

Deepen our understanding of emotional and physical

Develop digital pianos

phenomena to further realize expressive power

leveraging Yamaha's

Propose diverse product value that meets a wide

strengths in acoustic

range of needs

products and solicit

their value

Leverage diverse digital technologies to further

improve value

Expand range of

Provide solutions and content based on local needs

and expand customer base by developing and utilizing

keyboards and content

local models

suited to local musical

traditions

Accelerate keyboard sales in the Indian market

Expand customer base by

Introduce new products and ramp up branding

activities that accommodate the new ways of enjoying

developing new products

music popular among younger demographics

targeting young people

Expand customer base through approach toward

who want to express

working women as well as younger demographics

themselves through music

interested in dance music

Points of Emphasis in Achieving Targets

As we proceeded to expand our business portfolio with the announcement of new keyboard products and communication robots in the second year of the medium-term management plan, we saw a rise in demand related to people increasingly staying at home coupled with sales of easily affordable digital pianos and portable keyboards through e-commerce venues. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted factory operation, impeding sales of mid-range and high-end products. We will seek to grow mid-range and high-end product operations, capitalize on the demand associated with people staying at home, and acquire new customers with affordable products in the final year of the plan. At the same time, we will advance sales strategies that accommodate the shift to e-commerce along with digital marketing as we endeavor to communicate Yamaha's brand value through a mix of physical and e-commerce sales values in order to maximize earnings.

WIND, STRING, AND PERCUSSION INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS (EXCLUDING GUITARS)

Global market share for

Wind instruments: 31%*

Yamaha's products

Drums: 11%*

Revenue (Fiscal 2021):

¥36.8 billion

Business Overview

The wind, string, and percussion instruments business spans a wide range of products, including wind instruments such as trum- pets, saxophones, and flutes; percussion instruments like timpani and marimbas; and acoustic and digital drums. With this wide range of products, the Yamaha brand is able to compete for the leading position in various musical genres. We are also involved in the creation of custom models that meet the needs of major artists and entry-level models that are played in educational settings around the world.

Targets for Fiscal 2022

Realize market expansion and increased sales by boosting the strengths of our products and creating environments for musical performances

Key Strategies of

Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

Make Waves 1.0

Improve brand power and

Enhance joint product development through

collaboration with major artists

grow market share for

Improve brand power and grow market share by

mid-range and high-end

wind instruments

accurately communicating value of mid-range and

high-end instruments

Promote brass and wind instrument bands and create

Create markets in China

demand in China and emerging countries

and emerging countries

Accelerate sustainable wind instrument promotion

activities and develop frameworks for sales to schools

Approach new customers

Approach new customers with musical instruments

with easier-to-play musical

with new value to broaden player horizons

instruments

Points of Emphasis in Achieving Targets

The market contraction seen in the second year of the medium-term management plan, a result of the restrictions placed on group performances (wind instrument band, marching band, orchestra, etc.) by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused for a challenging operating environment. Nevertheless, we proceeded to promote our brand value via the internet, produce content employing leading artists, and utilize social media on a global scale in relation to our new digital saxophone. These new and other measures proved successful. In the final year of the plan, we will continue to communicate Yamaha's brand value via the internet while launching appealing new products developed jointly with artists and promoting sales of mid-range and high-end products to ensure that our brand is chosen by as many customers as possible. At the same time, we will move ahead with wind instrument promotion activities in China and emerging countries and work to broaden player horizons with musical instruments that are easier to play in order to create new markets.

GUITAR BUSINESS

Global market share for

Guitars: 9%*

Yamaha's products

Revenue (Fiscal 2021):

¥29.8 billion

Business Overview

Since we commenced the manufacture and sale of domestic guitars in 1966, our guitars have been recognized for their crafts- manship and genuine quality, which has helped us expand global sales of our robust product lineup, including acoustic guitars, electric guitars and basses, amps, and other peripherals. In recent years, we have been developing attractive new products such as the TransAcoustic™ Guitar, which is equipped with unique Yamaha technologies. We have also been promoting R&D and marketing activities that leverage our relationships with major music artists.

Targets for Fiscal 2022

Improve selling prices and reinforce existing business foundation with a focus on strengthening mid-range and high-end products and creating new value

Key Strategies of

Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

Make Waves 1.0

Promote sales of mid-

Plan and develop high-end guitars

range and high-end

products to achieve

Develop brand equity for Yamaha guitars

rapid growth

Create new value and

Promote distinctive brand identity of Yamaha through

inspiring experiences and value creation

deliver inspiration,

stimulation, opportunities,

Hold exhibitions and training sessions for

and encouragement

communicating value

Deploy comprehensive

Enhance lineup of peripheral items including Line 6

solutions capitalizing on

and Ampeg brand and other amps and effectors

appealing peripheral

Supply one-stop solutions for guitarists and bassists

equipment

Advance marketing strategies and product

Reinforce business

development based on regional characteristics

platforms

Manage product manufacturing in a manner oriented

toward increases in selling prices

Points of Emphasis in Achieving Targets

We moved ahead with the deployment of new products and the planning and development of high-end models in the second year of the medium- term management plan to expand our lineup of mid-range and high-end products. At the same time, we deployed comprehensive solutions that employed amps, effectors, and other appealing peripherals. We also succeeded in capitalizing on the demand from individuals newly picking up the guitar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby achieving higher sales in all product categories, accented by double-digit growth in China and Japan.

  • In the final year of the medium-term management plan, we will continue to move forward with the plan's key strategies while also striving to develop brand equity for Yamaha guitars. Focuses with this regard will include the enhancement of information provision through both physical and digital venues; planning and development of next-generation guitars that create new, appealing value; and region-specific growth strategies.
    • Fiscal 2021, monetary value basis, based on surveys by Yamaha

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

63

Function and Business by Strategies

STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS

AUDIO EQUIPMENT BUSINESS

We will grow the audio equipment business as a piece of social infrastructure by supplying a wide range of customers, including commercial and consumer users, with products built on our exceptional sound insight and superior technologies.

Shinobu Kawase

Managing Executive Officer

Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit Executive General Manager of Audio Products Business Unit

Business Strategies of Make Waves 1.0 Medium-Term Management Plan

Business Vision

Transform our business framework and realize dramatic growth to become the second pillar next to the musical instruments business

Key Strategies

PA equipment

AV products

ICT equipment

Become supplier of choice for upstream clients

Expand business portfolio to include personal

Expand product categories and services

such as facility owners and consultants

audio fields centered on earphones

Achieve differentiation from competitors through

Strengthen product competitiveness through

Strengthen the appeal of the Yamaha brand

the integration of technologies

automation technologies and immersive sound

among millennials

technology development

Create new value in the home entertainment field

Business Overview

The audio equipment business is one of the business pillars of Yamaha, which develops a business centered on sound and music. In this business, we offer PA equipment for commercial and facility use and AV products for consumers. In addition, we provide ICT equip- ment, such as network devices and voice communication equipment, and cloud services. By leveraging not only our strengths in terms of diverse sound technologies but also our network and ICT technolo- gies, we position the audio equipment business as a growth domain.

Review of Fiscal 2021

In fiscal 2021, the audio equipment business suffered year-on-year declines in revenue and profit as a result of the activity restrictions and production ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. In PA equipment operations, sales of concert-related products and equipment struggled due to a reduction in events. Conversely, substantial growth was seen in sales of music production equipment and other personal- use products due to the demand associated with people increasingly staying home. In AV products, sales were brisk for sound bars as well as for wireless headphones equipped with Yamaha's proprietary Listening Care technology. We also rolled out digital marketing campaigns based on the concept of TRUE SOUND for communicating the intent of creators while also endeavoring to solicit our value to millennials and a wide range of other customers. Meanwhile, in

ICT equipment operations, we enjoyed massive increases in sales of communication equipment accommodating diverse needs amid rapid growth in remote meeting demand stimulated by the pandemic.

Improve system performance through remote

monitoring and control

Opportunities

Risks

Increase in potential projects by strengthening proposals in upstream

Potential for the adverse impact of unstable international relations spreading

sales channels

to investment in installation projects in the BtoB domain

Growth of demand for audio equipment focused on remote solutions to

Continuously stagnant demand for equipment for events and concerts due to

respond to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

the COVID-19 pandemic

Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

PA equipment

AV products

ICT equipment

Expand equipment business foundations

Achieve grow through full-fledged advancement

Promote sales of LAN products and develop

Launch new products in a timely manner

into the headphone field

network of customer contact points (network

products)

Develop PA systems of the future with remote

Expand sound bar operations

Explore new sales channels in Europe and the

support and automation features

Advance AV branding strategies (connect with

United States, expand sales of existing products,

Create immersive sound systems

millennials and other generations)

and launch new products (unified communication

products)

by Strategies

Revenue / Core Operating Profit / Core Operating Profit Ratio

(Billions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

150

15

120

12

90

7.5%

7.4%

9

6.8%

Sales of Major Products

(Billions of yen)

80

60

+9%

+1%

40

Cloud services

Enhance compatibility of ICT software with cloud services

Expand new cloud services merging sound, telecommunications, and ICT technologies

Function and Business

60

6

30

3

0

20/3

21/3

22/3

0

(Forecast)

Revenue 

Core operating profit (right) 

Core operating profit ratio

+13%

20

0

PA equipment

AV products

ICT equipment

20/3 

21/3 

22/3 (Forecast)

Business Policies for Fiscal 2022

In PA equipment operations, we will move forward with initiatives for stimulating the recovery of the concert market while redoubling our approach toward non-entertainment-related markets and promoting sales of personal-use music production equipment. AV product initiatives will include efforts to grow headphone operations through sales

AV Products

Marketing activities will be tailored to customer preferences, pushing headphones for millennials and high-end products for hobbyists, to raise brand recognition in a more effective manner. In addition, we will advance sales promotion activities at physical stores while also using online venues to heighten our sales capabilities by raising our brand

Overview of Markets by Mainstay Products and Yamaha's Operations / Yamaha's Strengths / Main Competitors

Overview of Markets and Yamaha's Operations

Yamaha's Strengths

Main Competitors

Progression in the integrated management, remote operations,

Ability to propose comprehensive solutions in accordance with

Harman International

and automation of networks and facilities

customer needs, covering everything from speakers to mixers and

Industries (United States)

PA equipment

Strong demand for high reliability and support structures

music production equipment

Music Tribe (Philippines)

Bearish live sound market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but

Robert Bosch GmbH

bullish music production and online broadcasting markets

(Germany)

Updates to company and school facilities in response to the

COVID-19 pandemic and in preparation for the period thereafter

Continuous growth in the headphones, sound bar, and wireless

TRUE SOUND technology for communicating the intent of creators

Sonos (United States)

AV products

speaker markets

Combinations of network and audio technologies

Bose Corporation

Further advancement in personalization free of time and space

Earphones equipped with high-level signal processing capabilities

(United States)

restrictions following popularization of streaming content

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Continuous market growth following the further shift to IT,

Audio communication products compatible with a wide range of

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ICT equipment

progression in quality-based competition

usage cases

(United States)

Diversification of workstyles and growth in demand for network

Expanded mainstay commercial-use routers as well as LAN products

Allied Telesis (Japan)

revisions amid rising need for remote solutions stimulated by the

Reinforcement of equipment proposal capabilities as well as service

Polycom Inc. (United States)

COVID-19 pandemic

capabilities

promotions advanced at physical stores and online and the expansion of our lineup. As for ICT equipment operations, we will look to link the rising remote demand to opportunities for business growth.

Major Initiatives Pertaining to Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

PA Equipment

Faced with an opaque macroeconomic environment for PA equip- ment, we will expand our product and service offerings for addressing the high demand for personal music production and distribution in order to drive aggressive sales promotions. Equipment operation initiatives will include an accelerated approach toward companies, educational institutions, and other non-concert users as well as the ongoing proposal of products to upstream area customers, including facility owners and audio equipment consultants. At the same time, we will move ahead with the development of unique products such as immersive sound systems that offer even greater levels of immersion and feature remote support and automated control functions.

recognition, communicating our value, and directing customers toward e-commerce websites. In our continuously growing sound bar opera- tions, we will seek to expand opportunities for increasing recognition. Meanwhile, we will create new value through the proposals of authentic yet easy-to-use sound systems that can be enjoyed in the home.

ICT Equipment

Our communication equipment efforts will be geared toward growing sales of portable equipment that can be used in a variety of settings as well as installations that offer higher levels of quality. We will also ramp up our approach centered on equipment installation sales channels to increase the number of service providers who use Yamaha equipment. Network equipment initiatives, meanwhile, will be focused on proposals in response to teleworking demand, the bolstering of our product lineup, and the reinforcement of customer contact points.

Cloud Services

Yamaha is deploying a plethora of cloud services, including its multilanguage information provision services and touchless payment services, based on its SoundUD™ sound-powered telecommunications technology. Going forward, we will continue to create new services, such as the Remote Cheerer powered by SoundUD remote cheering system that can be used to communicate support from remote locations to sports and other events held without audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

64

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

65

STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS

INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY AND

COMPONENTS BUSINESS

Through comprehensive solutions centered on sound, we will promote a shift in the domains of our business portfolio and expand our customer base.

Shigeki Fujii

Executive Officer

Executive General Manager of IMC Business Unit and Technology Unit

Business Strategies of Make Waves 1.0 Medium-Term Management Plan

Business Vision

Shift our focus to providing comprehensive solutions to in-vehicle audio domain

Expand product and support foundation to accelerate growth toward becoming the third business pillar

Key Strategies

Electronic devices (in-vehicle audio)

Automobile interior wood components

FA equipment

Expand adoption of in-vehicle sound modules and

Expand customer base for vehicle interior panels

Develop new detection solutions and expand

in-vehicle audio systems

customer base

Enhance level of market recognition and propose

value that meets the needs of customers

Business Overview

The industrial machinery and components business covers a broad range of fields, such as electronic devices, which started with the development of LSI for digital musical instruments; FA equipment, which originated in our musical instruments manufacturing facilities; and automobile interior wood components for luxury automobiles, which started from the integration of our lumber processing and coating technologies.

  • For electronic devices, we are promoting a shift toward component modules related to sound, an area in which the Company excels. We are also transitioning toward the total in-vehicle solutions domain.
    Furthermore, there has been an increase in the number of vehicles employing our in-vehicle communication module products (modules for in-vehiclehands-free telephone calls geared toward emergency alert systems), in-vehicle audio systems, and other products. For the future, we aim to expand the scale of the industrial machinery and components business as our third business pillar, alongside the musical instruments and audio equipment businesses.

Review of Fiscal 2021

Sales of major products were favorable in the industrial machinery and components business, and this business enjoyed improvements in efficiency and consequently profitability. Automotive field operations are a major focus in this business. In this area, Yamaha brand in-vehicle audio systems were adopted by multiple automobile manu- facturers. Mass production and shipments of these systems began in November 2020, and we expect to see an increasingly wide range of vehicles equipped with these systems in the future. Sales of in-vehicle communication module products were stagnant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of vehicles using these products is rising. Meanwhile, automobile interior wood components were up year on year due to the commencement of full-fledged shipments of components for use in new automobile models for the North American market. In FA equipment, sales of flexible printed circuit board testing machines were strong.

Opportunities

Risks

Business growth in the massive in-vehicle audio market by leveraging

Opaque market demand outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Yamaha's core strengths

Difficult-to-predict fluctuations in customer plans due to global

Growing demand for flexible printed circuits following the shift toward IoT

semiconductor shortages

and automotive smart technologies

Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

Electronic devices (in-vehicle audio)

Automobile interior wood components

FA equipment

Increase the number of vehicles using in-vehicle

Expand North American customer base

Bolster customer base by improving the

audio systems and strengthen customer support

Strengthen earnings foundations through

functionality of and developing applications for

and promotion base functions

flexible printed circuit board testing machines

manufacturing cost reductions

Grow domestic and overseas customer base for

Increase customers using vehicle battery

in-vehicle communication module products

inspection equipment and develop lineup

of ultrasound inspection equipment

by Strategies

Revenue / Core Operating Profit / Core Operating Profit Ratio

(Billions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

40

4

30

3

20

4.1%

7.4%

2

10

0.1%

1

21/3

22/3

0

20/3

0

(Forecast)

Revenue 

Core operating profit (right) 

Core operating profit ratio

Notes: The above graph shows figures for the industrial machinery and components business and other businesses.

Revenue Projection in Fiscal 2022

(Billions of yen)

50

In-vehicle

Others

components

40

34.8

+2.9

-3.7

34.0

30

20

10

0

19/3

22/3

(Forecast)

Note: The above graph shows figures for the industrial machinery and components business and other businesses.

Business Policies for Fiscal 2022

In the industrial machinery and components business, we are targeting growth in the in-vehicle solutions domain and the FA field. The focus for electronic devices will be to transform into a comprehensive in-vehicle solutions vendor that emphasizes automotive modules more than in previous semiconductor offerings. With this focus, we will expand our customer base for automobile interior wood components to solidify our foundations in the in-vehicle solutions domain. Meanwhile, business growth will be pursued in regard to FA equipment by further honing our strengths in terms of high-precision,high-speed inspection technologies to respond to market needs.

Major Initiatives Pertaining to Priority Themes for Fiscal 2022

Electronic Devices (In-vehicle audio)

Automobile Interior Wood Components

We aim to expand the scale of our automobile interior wood components operations by growing our overseas customer base. Since 2018, we have been increasing the range of automobiles employing Yamaha products by building a track record through the acquisition of major customers in the North American market. In this area, our strength can be seen in our superior decoration technologies and the heights of our made-in-Japan quality. These strengths have enabled us to earn the trust of customers by transforming their desires for novel designs into industrial products. Going forward, we will strengthen customer support functions and develop manufacturing technologies in our quest to deliver products that exceed customer expectations.

FA Equipment

In the FA equipment field, we will strive to maintain our leading

Function and Business

Major Products / Overview of Markets / Yamaha's Strengths

Major Products

Overview of Markets

Yamaha's Strengths

In-vehicle audio systems, in-vehicle sound modules,

Contraction in the market for amusement equipment

Product proposals amalgamating core sound-related

Electronic devices

in-vehicle image and digital sound field processor

Rising expectations for in-vehicle audio systems

technologies and sound production expertise

semiconductors, graphics LSIs and sound generators

stemming from trends toward electrified vehicles and

for amusement equipment, thermoelectric devices, etc.

automated driving

Automobile

Interior wood components for luxury cars of both

Strong sales of high-end sport utility vehicles in which

Lumber processing, coating, and decorating

Japanese and overseas automotive manufacturers

Yamaha products are installed

technologies cultivated through traditional piano

interior wood

that leverage the lumber processing and coating

manufacturing practices

components

technologies used for pianos

Precision machines for flexible printed circuit board

Growth in demand for testing machines due to rise in

Superior levels of quality and reliability and cutting-

testing machines, leak detectors, robots, etc.

number of devices using flexible printed circuit boards

edge technologies that realize high-speed, high-

in conjunction with increases in smartphone

precision FA equipment

FA equipment

functionality

Robust demand for investment in storage battery

manufacturing equipment due to rapid popularization

of EVs

We will accelerate proposals that leverage our core sound technologies in electronic devices operations. In regard to in-vehicle audio systems, we will pursue our passion for sound in the unique sound environment inside automobiles to achieve differentiation via high sound quality and thereby increase the number of vehicles using our systems along with our brand recognition. By advertising the number of vehicles using Yamaha products, proposing sound systems matched to specific vehicle concepts, and bolstering our lineup, we aim to capture a share in the massive in-vehicle audio market. As for in-vehicle communication module products, we will take advantage of the opportunity created by the rise in regions requiring vehicles to be equipped with emergency notification systems to increase the number of vehicles using Yamaha products in Japan and overseas.

market share for flexible printed circuit board testing machines on a Groupwide basis. The technical and quality requirements for smart- phones are growing increasingly more rigorous amid trends such as the spread of 5G and AI technologies and the adoption of multi-lens cameras and other sophisticated features. Through swift responses to these requirements, we aim to have our products used by a wider range of customers. At the same time, we look to expand the scope of application of high-value-added testing machines for communication and automotive circuit boards and modules. Meanwhile, the rise in EVs is stimulating demand for vehicle battery inspection equipment and subsequently leak detectors. We aim to capitalize on this trend to have these products adopted by even more customers going forward. We also offer nondestructive inspection equipment that leverages ultrasound technologies, and are actively creating new applications and exploring new markets for these products.

66

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

67

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 04:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YAMAHA CORPORATION
11/25YAMAHA : Two-page spread view (9.11MB/155Pages)
PU
11/25YAMAHA : Single-page view (9.41MB/155Pages)
PU
11/25YAMAHA : PDF (3.41MB/ 24Pages)
PU
11/25YAMAHA : PDF (2.60MB/ 38Pages)
PU
11/25YAMAHA : PDF (362KB/8Pages)
PU
11/25Ⅰ. VALUE CREATION BY YAMAHA (P : 2.05MB/14Pages)
PU
11/25Ⅱ. MANAGEMENT STRATEGY (PDF : 2.75MB/40Pages)
PU
11/25Ⅲ. STRATEGIES BY BUSINESS AND : 908KB/18Pages)
PU
11/25Ⅳ. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (PDF : 1.75MB/22Pages)
PU
11/25Ⅴ. FINANCIAL AND CORPORATE INF : 1.06MB/58Pages)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 411 B 3 562 M 3 562 M
Net income 2022 41 304 M 358 M 358 M
Net cash 2022 142 B 1 234 M 1 234 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 1 086 B 9 411 M 9 409 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 20 021
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6 330,00 JPY
Average target price 6 840,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer, GM-Technology & IMC Business
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION4.28%9 608
SHIMANO INC.33.44%26 151
POOL CORPORATION50.76%22 512
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-71.05%14 189
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.41.27%8 417
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION31.27%7 716