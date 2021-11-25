Ⅳ. Corporate Governance (PDF:1.75MB/22Pages)

Director, President and Representative Executive Officer Number of shares owned: 75,500
1981 Joined the Company
2005 General Manager of Pro Audio & Digital Musical Instruments Division 2006 Executive Officer
2009 Director and Executive Officer
2010 President and Director of Yamaha Corporation of America Senior Executive Officer of the Company
2013 President and Representative Director
2014 Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Outside Director) (to the present) 2015 President of Yamaha Music Foundation (to the present)
2017 Director, President and Representative Executive Officer (to the present)
Satoshi Yamahata
Director and Managing Executive Officer
Number of shares owned: 28,400
1988 Joined the Company
2009 General Manager of Accounting and Finance Division
2013 Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
2015 Executive General Manager of Operations Unit
Director and Senior Executive Officer
2016 Executive General Manager of Corporate Management Unit (to the present) 2017 Director and Managing Executive Officer (to the present)
2020 Executive General Manager of Human Resources and General Administration Unit (to the present)
Taku Fukui
Independent Outside Director
Number of shares owned: 0
1987 Registered as an attorney
Joined Kashiwagi Sogo Law Offices
2004 Professor of Keio University Law School (to the present)
2005 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. 2009 Managing Partner of Kashiwagi Sogo Law Offices (to the present)
2017 Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present)
2021 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of METAWATER Co., Ltd. (to the present)
Yoshihiro Hidaka
Independent Outside Director
Number of shares owned: 2,900
1987 Joined Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
2010 Vice President of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.
2013 Executive General Manager of 3rd Business Unit, MC Business Operations of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
2014 Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
2015 Executive General Manager of 2nd Business Unit, MC Business Operations of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
2016 Executive General Manager of 1st Business Unit, MC Business Operations,
and General Manager of ASEAN Sales Division, 1st Business Unit, MC Business Operations of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
2017 Executive General Manager of Corporate Planning & Finance Center of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Senior Executive Officer and Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
2018 President, Chief Executive Officer, and Representative Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (to the present)
Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present)
DIRECTORS
Mikio Fujitsuka
Independent Outside Director
Number of shares owned: 0
1977 Joined Komatsu Ltd.
2001 General Manager, Corporate Controlling Department, Komatsu Ltd.
2005 Executive Officer
2008 President of Global Retail Finance Business Division
2009 General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
and President of Global Retail Finance Business Division
2010 Senior Executive Officer
2011 CFO, Director and Senior Executive Officer
2013 Director and Senior Executive Officer
2016 Executive Vice President and Representative Director
2019 Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present)
Outside Corporate Auditor of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (to the present)
Paul Candland
Independent Outside Director
Number of shares owned: 300
1985 Joined Owens Corning
1987 Joined PepsiCo, Inc.
1994 President of Okinawa Pepsi-Cola, Inc.
1998 Representative of Japan Branch, PepsiCo International Ltd.
Representative Director and General Manager of The Disney Store Japan, Inc.
2002 Managing Director, Walt Disney Television International Japan of The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd.
2007 Representative Director and President, The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd. 2014 President of The Walt Disney Company, Asia
2018 Managing Director of PMC Partners Co., Ltd. (to the present)
2019 Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present) CEO of Age of Learning, Inc. (to the present)
Hiromichi Shinohara
Independent Outside Director
Number of shares owned: 0
1978
Entered Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation
2003
Head of Access Service System Laboratory of NIPPON TELEGRAPH
AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (NTT)
2007
Head of the Information Sharing Laboratory Group of NTT
2009
Senior Vice President, Head of Research and Development Planning,
Member of the Board of NTT
2012
Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development Planning,
Member of the Board of NTT
2014
Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Research
and Development Planning, Member of the Board of NTT
2018
Chairman of the Board of NTT (to the present)
2021
Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present)
Naoko Yoshizawa
Independent Outside Director
Number of shares owned: 0
1988 Entered Fujitsu Limited
2009 Vice President of Mobile Phones Unit of Fujitsu Limited
2011 Head of Global Research & Development Center of Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc.
2016 Deputy Head of Advanced System Research & Development Unit and Head of AI Promotion Office of Fujitsu Limited
2017 Corporate Executive Officer and Head of AI Platform Business Unit of Fujitsu Limited
2018 Corporate Executive Officer, EVP and Vice Head of Digital Services Business of Fujitsu Limited
Corporate Executive Officer, EVP of Fujitsu Limited, CEO of FUJITSU Intelligence Technology Ltd.
2019 Corporate Executive Officer, EVP and Evangelist of Digital Software & Solutions Business Group of Fujitsu Limited
2020 Director of knowledge piece Inc. (to the present)
2021 Outside Director of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (to the present) Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present)
COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Attendance at Meetings of the
Expertise of Directors
Appointed
Legal affairs
Manufacturing,
Name
Reasons for Appointment, Expected Role, and Independence of Outside Directors
Board of Directors
Corporate
Finance
IT and digital
Sales
Global
Committee
and risk
technology,
and Committees in Fiscal 2021
management
and accounting
technologies
and marketing
operations
management
and R&D
Having served in positions such as General Manager of our Pro Audio & Digital Musical Instruments Division, President and Director of
Yamaha Corporation of America, Mr. Takuya Nakata has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight in business.
Takuya Nakata
Nominating
He has led the Group as President and Representative Director since June 2013, and as Director, President and Representative
Board of Directors:
12/12 (100%)
Committee
Executive Officer since June 2017 after our transition to a Company with Three Committees (Nominating, Audit, and Compensation).
●
●
●
●
●
Director, President and
Nominating Committee:
3/3 (100%)
Compensation
Additionally, he has been a leader in corporate governance reform via initiatives such as the transition to a Company with Three
Representative Executive Officer
Compensation Committee:
4/4 (100%)
Committee
Committees (Nominating, Audit, and Compensation), and has worked to strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors.
He has been appointed as a director on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of
Directors through these achievements and insights, etc.
In addition to work experience at an overseas subsidiary, Mr. Satoshi Yamahata has served as General Manager of the Accounting
Satoshi Yamahata
and Finance Division, General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division, Executive General Manager of the Operations Unit,
Executive General Manager of the Corporate Management Unit, and Executive General Manager of the Human Resources and General
Board of Directors:
12/12 (100%)
●
●
●
Director and Managing Executive
-
Administration Unit, and has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight. He has promoted corporate governance
Officer
reform as Director and Senior Executive Manager since June 2015 and as Director and Managing Executive Officer since June 2017,
and has worked to strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors. He has been appointed as a director on expectations
that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights, etc.
With a mastery of corporate law and corporate governance in Japan and overseas as an attorney, Mr. Taku Fukui has a high degree of
expertise, wealth of experience, and achievements alongside broad insight. Since assuming the position of Outside Director of the
Taku Fukui
Company in June 2017, he has provided highly effective supervision while supporting the determination of major corporate actions and
Audit
quick and decisive execution on decision-making, based on his high degree of expertise, wealth of achievements and insights, etc. He
Board of Directors:
12/12 (100%)
●
●
Independent Outside Director
Committee
has been appointed as a director on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors
Audit Committee:
15/15 (100%)
through these achievements and insights, etc.
There are no transaction relationships between the Company and Kashiwagi Sogo Law Offices, where Mr.Taku Fukui serves as
Managing Partner.
Having been involved in management at one of the largest global transportation equipment manufacturers in Japan, Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka
has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a corporate officer. Additionally, as President and Representative
Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., a company that shares a common brand with the Company, he is a person with one of the deepest
understandings of the Yamaha brand. Since assuming the position of Outside Director of the Company in June 2018, he has provided
highly effective supervision while supporting the determination of major corporate actions and quick and decisive execution on
decision-making, based on his wealth of achievements and insights, etc., as a corporate officer. He has been appointed as a director on
expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements
Nominating
and insights, etc., and improve the Yamaha brand value.
Yoshihiro Hidaka
As the Company and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., where Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka serves as President and Representative Director, share
Board of Directors:
12/12 (100%)
Committee
●
●
●
the Yamaha brand, the two companies are in a relationship such that enhancements to the brand value via the Company's sustainable
Nominating Committee:
3/3 (100%)
Independent Outside Director
Compensation
growth also provides a positive effect on said company's corporate value, while damage to the brand due to violations of laws and
Compensation Committee:
4/4 (100%)
Committee
regulations or deficient governance, etc., by the Company will have a negative effect on said company's corporate value. Mr. Yoshihiro
Hidaka is a person with one of the deepest understandings of the Yamaha brand, which is the source of the Company's brand value,
and he shares an interest with ordinary shareholders regarding improvement of the Company's brand value. Furthermore, not only
there are no significant transaction relationships* between the Company and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., but as the Company is no longer
a major shareholder of said company since 2017, there are no concerns that Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka will have conflicts of interest with
ordinary shareholders, and the Company believes that he can fulfill his duty for supervision, etc., of management from an independent
standpoint in order to maximize profits for shareholders of the Company.
* The amount of transactions between the Company and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is less than 0.2% of consolidated net sales of both companies.
Having been involved in management as CFO at one of the largest global construction machinery manufacturers in Japan, Mr. Mikio
Mikio Fujitsuka
Fujitsuka has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a corporate officer, as well as adequate knowledge
Audit
of finance and accounting. Since assuming the position of Outside Director of the Company in June 2019, he has provided highly
Board of Directors:
12/12 (100%)
●
●
●
●
Independent Outside Director
Committee
effective supervision while supporting the determination of major corporate actions and quick and decisive execution on decision-making,
Audit Committee:
15/15 (100%)
based on his wealth of achievements and insights, etc., as a corporate officer. He has been appointed as a director on expectations that
he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights, etc.
Having been involved in management as the person responsible for the Asian region and the Japanese firms of a global entertainment
company, Mr. Paul Candland has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a corporate officer as well as
Nominating
broad knowledge of brand and marketing. Since assuming the position of Outside Director of the Company in June 2019, he has
Paul Candland
provided highly effective supervision while supporting the determination of major corporate actions and quick and decisive execution
Board of Directors:
12/12 (100%)
Committee
●
●
●
on decision-making, based on his wealth of achievements and insights, etc., as a corporate officer. He has been appointed as a director
Nominating Committee:
3/3 (100%)
Independent Outside Director
Compensation
on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and
Compensation Committee:
4/4 (100%)
Committee
insights, etc.
There are no transaction relationships between the Company and PMC Partners Co., Ltd. or Age of Learning, Inc., where Mr. Paul
Candland serves as representative, and neither party is classified as a major shareholder of the other.
Having been involved in management as a Representative Director of one of the largest communications and ICT companies in Japan,
Nominating
Mr. Hiromichi Shinohara has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a corporate officer. He also has wide-
Hiromichi Shinohara
ranging and in-depth knowledge of communications systems and electronics. He has been appointed as a director on expectations that
Committee
he will help strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights., etc.
-
●
●
●
●
Independent Outside Director
Compensation
There are no significant transaction relationships* between the Company and NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Committee
(NTT), where Mr. Hiromichi Shinohara serves as a director, and neither party is classified as a major shareholder of the other.
* The amount of transactions between the Company and NTT is less than 0.3% of consolidated net sales of either of the two companies.
Having been involved in management as an executive officer of one of the largest electronics and ICT companies in Japan and as the
Naoko Yoshizawa
CEO of its overseas group company, Ms. Naoko Yoshizawa has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a
Audit
corporate officer. She also has a high degree of expertise in digital and AI technologies. She has been appointed as a director on expec-
-
●
●
●
●
Independent Outside Director
Committee
tations that she will help strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights, etc.
There are no transaction relationships between the Company and knowledge piece Inc., where Ms. Naoko Yoshizawa serves as a
director, and neither party is classified as a major shareholder of the other.
Note: The Company has submitted notification to the Tokyo Stock Exchange to designate Taku Fukui, Yoshihiro Hidaka, Mikio Fujitsuka, Paul Candland, Hiromichi Shinohara, and Naoko Yoshizawa as Independent Directors as described in the provisions set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, OPERATING OFFICERS, AND AUDIT OFFICERS
(As of June 25, 2021)
MESSAGE FROM AN OUTSIDE DIRECTOR
President and Representative Executive Officer
Executive Officers
Takuya Nakata
Executive General Manager of Musical
Instruments Business Unit
Please refer to page 78 for career summary.
Managing Executive Officers
Shinobu Kawase
Executive General Manager of Musical
Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit
and Audio Products Business Unit
1983 Joined the Company
2004 President of Yamaha Fine Technologies Co., Ltd.
2011 General Manager of Wind, String & Percussion
Instruments Division
2013 General Manager of Acoustic Musical
Instruments Production Division, Musical
Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit
2014 Executive Officer
2015 Senior Executive Officer
Executive General Manager of Musical
Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit
Shigeki Fujii
Executive General Manager of IMC Business Unit and Technology Unit
1983 Joined the Company
2005 General Manager of Advanced System Division Center
2009 General Manager of Semiconductor Division
2013 Executive Officer
Executive General Manager of IMC Business Unit (to the present)
2015 Senior Executive Officer
2017 Executive Officer (to the present)
2018 Executive General Manager of Technology Unit (to the present)
Seiichi Yamaguchi
Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Sales Unit
1985 Joined the Company
2006 Director and President of Yamaha Scandinavia AB
2010 Chairman and President of Yamaha Music & Electronics (China) Co., Ltd.
2013 Executive Officer
2014 General Manager of Business Planning Division, Musical Instruments & Audio
Mikio Fujitsuka
Independent Outside Director
Career Summary
Mr. Mikio Fujitsuka has held positions as General Manager of the Corporate Planning Department and CFO at Komatsu Ltd., a major Japanese global construction equipment manufacturer, and was even involved in management as an Executive Vice President and Representative Director. He has been serving as an outside director with the Company since June 2019.
Major Concurrent Position
• Outside Corporate Auditor of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Ongoing Growth Achieved by Utilizing Strengths and Overcoming Weaknesses
Impression of Yamaha When Viewed from a Specialist Perspective
(to the present)
2016 Managing Executive Officer
2017 Managing Executive Officer (to the present)
2020 Executive General Manager of Audio Products Business Unit (to the present)
Satoshi Yamahata
Executive General Manager of Corporate
Management Unit and Human Resources and
General Administration Unit
Please refer to page 78 for career summary.
Products Sales & Marketing Unit
2015 Executive General Manager of Service Business Unit
2016 Senior Executive Officer
2017 Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Sales Unit (to the present)
Executive Officer (to the present)
Yamaha's strengths can be seen in the solid position of the Yamaha brand, which is founded on the Company's core products boasting superior profitability and market shares. Another characteristic of Yamaha is that the human resources who were involved in various business fields back when the Company was engaged in diversified businesses are now driving the growth of businesses in different fields. Yamaha employees are diligent and adaptable, and I also have praise for Yamaha's decisiveness, as seen in its active appointment of talented individuals to new business fields.
Conversely, Yamaha's employees seem to be more reserved than those of other Japanese companies. I therefore hope that employees will find a way to break out of their own shells. In terms of corporate governance, Yamaha has been enhancing its systems to accommodate the evolution of its business from a domestic affair to a global enterprise. Even with these advancements, it is important to remember that there is no endpoint to the enhancement of governance. A company must always pursue new pinnacles of governance, and this is more true today than ever.
Advancements Necessary for Improving Corporate Value and Achieving Ongoing Growth
Operating Officers
Shinichi Takenaga
Atsushi Yamaura
Taro Tokuhiro
Senior General Manager of
Deputy Executive General
Digital Musical Instruments
Manager of Audio
Executive General Manager
Division, Musical Instruments
Products Business Unit
of Operations Unit
Business Unit
Masato Oshiki
Hiroko Ohmura
Executive General
President of Yamaha
Manager of Brand
If a company hopes to achieve ongoing growth, it is imperative for it to practice constant self-analysis in order to build upon its strengths and overcome its weaknesses. Yamaha has proceeded to revise its organizations and business domains through selection and concentration. However, the Company must not become complacent with its success thus far, but should rather continue to evolve in this fashion. In pursuing such evolution, it will be important for Yamaha to evaluate the areas in which it can capitalize on its existing strengths and exercise its competitiveness when it seeks to start new business with its eyes looking five to 10 years down the line.
Luckily, Yamaha currently has an incredibly strong balance sheet, no doubt a product of constant effort on the part of its forebears. Finding an outlet for exercising this financial com- petitiveness will be an important area of consideration going forward. I also hope to the see the Company engaged in more substantive discussion on how best to conduct forward- looking growth and strategic investments while striking a balance with shareholder returns.
Music Japan Co., Ltd.
Development Unit
Audit Officers
Thomas Sumner
Yutaka Matsuki
Hirofumi Mukaino
Senior General Manager
President of Yamaha
of Piano Division, Musical
Senior General Manager
Corporation of America
Instruments Business Unit
of Internal Auditing Division
Naoya Tetsumura
Hirofumi Yamashita
Deputy Executive General
Senior General Manager
Yasushi Nishiyama
Manager of Musical
of Corporate Planning
Instruments & Audio
Division of Corporate
Senior General Manager
Products Production Unit
Management Unit
of Audit Committee's Office
Yamaha's Mission and Future Expectations
Yamaha's business consists of music instruments, audio equipment, golf products, and resorts, and could thus be called an entertainment business based on a broad definition. The role, the mission, of an entertainment business is to bring joy to people around the world. When I see the joy in the eyes of children attending Yamaha's music schools across the globe, I cannot help but feel that the ongoing development of this business, which brings joy and enriches lives, will contribute to the accomplishment of the SDGs. Of course, one cannot deny the importance of generating profit in the short term. However, the increased social emphasis on sustainability has created a need for companies to focus on both
long-term profitability and the resolution of social issues. There may be times when this approach places downward pressure on short-term earnings, but I believe that it is the responsibility of Yamaha's management to commit itself to a sustainability-minded approach with a sense of decisiveness shaped by an understanding of the future growth potential of its businesses and Yamaha's role and mission.
As an outside director and a member of the Audit Committee, I look to identity obstacles to Yamaha's ongoing growth as well as means of removing these obstacles while also helping drive the enhancement of corporate governance.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Changes in Corporate Governance
Yamaha views corporate governance as fundamental for improving the quality of overall management, and as an essential aspect of sustainable development for a corpora- tion. Furthermore, the Company is aware of the need to constantly reform and improve corporate governance systems once they have been put into place.
Yamaha has consistently taken steps to strengthen corpo-
rate governance, such as introducing an operating officer
Reinforcement of Oversight Functions
In a bid to accelerate management, the Company has separated functions for business oversight and execution. Yamaha has reinforced oversight functions by increasing the ratio of independent outside directors. As of June 25, 2021, independent outside directors comprised three-fourth of the members on the Board of Directors (please see Ratio of Outside Directors to the right).
Performance-Linked Compensation
In 2017, Yamaha increased the ratio of performance-linked compensation for directors responsible for business execution and executive officers after completely revising the officer compensation system with the objective of aligning the values of management with shareholders and providing
Ratio of Outside Directors
sound incentives that link the compensation system to enhancements in corporate value over the medium and long term while sustaining growth (please see Example of Compensation for an Officer below).
For information on compensation systems, please refer to page 88.
system in 2001; appointing an outside director and establish-
ing the nominating and compensation committees on a vol-
untary basis in 2003; reducing the number of inside directors
and appointing multiple outside directors in 2010; and formu-
lating the Corporate Governance Policies in 2015. In addition,
in June 2017 the Company transitioned to a Company with
Initiatives for Separating the Oversight and Executive FunctionsThe Board of Directors determines important matters-such as basic management policies-required by laws and ordi- nances, the articles of incorporation, and the rules of the Board of Directors. Authority for important decisions pertaining to business execution is delegated to executive officers
Inside directors: 3
Outside directors: 2
Inside directors: 2
Outside directors: 6
Inside directors: 2
Outside directors: 6
(1 independent
(5 independent
(6 independent
outside director)
outside directors,
outside directors,
1 woman)
1 woman,
1 foreign national)
2010
2017
2021
Three Committees (Nominating, Audit, and Compensation)
structure and appointed its first female independent outside
director; in June 2019 the Company appointed its first foreign
national as an independent outside director; and in April 2020
the Company established the new position of audit officer.
Consolidated Core Operating Profit Ratio (Operating Income Ratio) and Reinforcement of Corporate Governance Yamaha continues to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of its corporate governance system. Backed by strong oversight functions and incentives, the Company has continued to increase profitability by executing its medium-term management plans with a sense of urgency since fiscal 2010.
from the Board of Directors, and matters related to these decisions that must be reported to the Board of Directors are defined by the rules of the Board of Directors. By adhering to these rules and requiring related procedures and approvals to be conducted in a rational manner, the Board of Directors exercises its oversight function. Executive officers regularly report on the status of business execution to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors oversees business execution by executive officers. The Audit Committee audits the execution of duties by directors and executive officers based on audit standards and audit plans. To ensure that executive officers, operating officers, and audit officers are able to perform their duties efficiently, the Company has
Example of Compensation for an Officer
Fixed: 80%
Link to short-term
Fixed: 50%
Link to short-term
performance:
performance:
20%
30%
2009
2017
Link to medium-term
performance:
20%
Note: The Company includes claw-back clauses in agreements that require the return of all or a portion of restricted shares transferred to officers on an accumulated basis without compensation in the event of serious cases of accounting fraud or major losses, depending on the responsibility of the officers in charge.
Women Foreign nationals
Performance
• Consolidated net income
• ROE
evaluation criteria
• Individual achievement
Medium-term manage-
Performance
ment plan:
• Operating income ratio
evaluation criteria
• ROE
• EPS
established rules for these officers and provisions for this purpose are included in the rules for the Managing Council.
Corporate Governance Structure (As of June 25, 2021)
General Shareholders' Meeting
Appointment / dismissal
Appointment / dismissal
Reinforcement
Appointed multiple
Transitioned to a Company with
Establishment of
outside directors
Increase in outside
of Oversight
Three Committees (Nominating,
the new position
Decreased the number
directors
Functions
Audit, and Compensation)
of audit officer
of inside directors
Board of Directors 8 persons
Outside Directors
Inside Directors
6 persons
2 persons
Performance-
Linked
Compensation
Core operating profit ratio (Operating income ratio) *1
1.6%
Completely linked officer
Introduced stock purchase
Completely revised officer
bonuses to consolidated
compensation
compensation system
net income
12.8%*2
12.1%*2
11.3%
10.9%
11.2%
10.9%
9.3%
YMP125
NEXT STAGE 12
target: 6%
target: 12%
7.0%
6.3%
3.5%
YMP2016
2.5%
target: 7%
2.3%
Nominating Committee
Compensation Committee
Audit Committee
Report
Accounting
4 persons
4 persons
3 persons
Auditor
Corporate
Outside
Inside Director
Outside
Inside Director
Outside
Directors
Directors
Directors
• Decision of
1 person
1 person
3 persons
3 persons
3 persons
appointment proposal
• Judgments of
Accounting
accounting audit
audit
Governance
Audit Committee's Office
Audit
Audit Officers
authenticity
1 person
Appointment /
Report
Appointment /
Instruction
Report
Managing Council
dismissal / oversight
dismissal / oversight
Request
Risk Management
Instruction
Committee
for advice
President, Representative
Internal Auditing Division
Sustainability Committee
Report
Executive Officer 1
person
Report
Audit Officers
Executive Officers 5 persons
1 person
Brand Strategy Committee
10/3
11/3
12/3
13/3
14/3
15/3
16/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
Medium-Term
Make Waves 1.0
YMP125
YMP2016
NEXT STAGE 12
Develop closer ties
with
Management Plan
Rebuild business platforms
Increase profitability
Increase brand power
customers and society, and
boost value creation capabilities
*1 Calculated based on J-GAAP standards up until fiscal 2019; calculated based on IFRS from fiscal 2020 forward *2 12.8% under J-GAAP and 12.1% under IFRS in fiscal 2019
Human Resources Development Committee
Internal audit
Operating Officers 9 persons
Other Corporate Committees
Individual Business Divisions, Administrative Divisions
Domestic Group Companies
Overseas Group Companies
Oversight Function Executive Function Audit Committee's Office and Internal Auditing Division Outside Director Inside Director
