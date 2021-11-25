Ⅳ. Corporate Governance (PDF:1.75MB/22Pages) 11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST Send by mail :

G O V E R N A N C E S E C T I O N IV. Corporate Governance Directors 78 Composition of the Board of Directors 80 Executive Officers, Operating Officers, and Audit Officers 82 Message from an Outside Director 83 Corporate Governance 84 Risk Management 94 Compliance 96 Governance Corporate 76 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 77 DIRECTORS (As of June 25, 2021) Takuya Nakata Director, President and Representative Executive Officer Number of shares owned: 75,500 1981 Joined the Company 2005 General Manager of Pro Audio & Digital Musical Instruments Division 2006 Executive Officer 2009 Director and Executive Officer 2010 President and Director of Yamaha Corporation of America Senior Executive Officer of the Company 2013 President and Representative Director 2014 Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Outside Director) (to the present) 2015 President of Yamaha Music Foundation (to the present) 2017 Director, President and Representative Executive Officer (to the present) Satoshi Yamahata Director and Managing Executive Officer Number of shares owned: 28,400 1988 Joined the Company 2009 General Manager of Accounting and Finance Division 2013 Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate Planning Division 2015 Executive General Manager of Operations Unit Director and Senior Executive Officer 2016 Executive General Manager of Corporate Management Unit (to the present) 2017 Director and Managing Executive Officer (to the present) 2020 Executive General Manager of Human Resources and General Administration Unit (to the present) Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director Number of shares owned: 0 1987 Registered as an attorney Joined Kashiwagi Sogo Law Offices 2004 Professor of Keio University Law School (to the present) 2005 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. 2009 Managing Partner of Kashiwagi Sogo Law Offices (to the present) 2017 Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present) 2021 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of METAWATER Co., Ltd. (to the present) Yoshihiro Hidaka Independent Outside Director Number of shares owned: 2,900 1987 Joined Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 2010 Vice President of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. 2013 Executive General Manager of 3rd Business Unit, MC Business Operations of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 2014 Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 2015 Executive General Manager of 2nd Business Unit, MC Business Operations of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 2016 Executive General Manager of 1st Business Unit, MC Business Operations, and General Manager of ASEAN Sales Division, 1st Business Unit, MC Business Operations of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 2017 Executive General Manager of Corporate Planning & Finance Center of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Senior Executive Officer and Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 2018 President, Chief Executive Officer, and Representative Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (to the present) Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present) DIRECTORS Mikio Fujitsuka Independent Outside Director Number of shares owned: 0 1977 Joined Komatsu Ltd. 2001 General Manager, Corporate Controlling Department, Komatsu Ltd. 2005 Executive Officer 2008 President of Global Retail Finance Business Division 2009 General Manager, Corporate Planning Division and President of Global Retail Finance Business Division 2010 Senior Executive Officer 2011 CFO, Director and Senior Executive Officer 2013 Director and Senior Executive Officer 2016 Executive Vice President and Representative Director 2019 Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present) Outside Corporate Auditor of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (to the present) Paul Candland Independent Outside Director Number of shares owned: 300 1985 Joined Owens Corning 1987 Joined PepsiCo, Inc. 1994 President of Okinawa Pepsi-Cola, Inc. 1998 Representative of Japan Branch, PepsiCo International Ltd. Representative Director and General Manager of The Disney Store Japan, Inc. 2002 Managing Director, Walt Disney Television International Japan of The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd. 2007 Representative Director and President, The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd. 2014 President of The Walt Disney Company, Asia 2018 Managing Director of PMC Partners Co., Ltd. (to the present) 2019 Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present) CEO of Age of Learning, Inc. (to the present) Hiromichi Shinohara Independent Outside Director Number of shares owned: 0 1978 Entered Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation 2003 Head of Access Service System Laboratory of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (NTT) 2007 Head of the Information Sharing Laboratory Group of NTT 2009 Senior Vice President, Head of Research and Development Planning, Member of the Board of NTT 2012 Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development Planning, Member of the Board of NTT 2014 Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Research GovernanceCorporate and Development Planning, Member of the Board of NTT 2018 Chairman of the Board of NTT (to the present) 2021 Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present) Naoko Yoshizawa Independent Outside Director Number of shares owned: 0 1988 Entered Fujitsu Limited 2009 Vice President of Mobile Phones Unit of Fujitsu Limited 2011 Head of Global Research & Development Center of Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc. 2016 Deputy Head of Advanced System Research & Development Unit and Head of AI Promotion Office of Fujitsu Limited 2017 Corporate Executive Officer and Head of AI Platform Business Unit of Fujitsu Limited 2018 Corporate Executive Officer, EVP and Vice Head of Digital Services Business of Fujitsu Limited Corporate Executive Officer, EVP of Fujitsu Limited, CEO of FUJITSU Intelligence Technology Ltd. 2019 Corporate Executive Officer, EVP and Evangelist of Digital Software & Solutions Business Group of Fujitsu Limited 2020 Director of knowledge piece Inc. (to the present) 2021 Outside Director of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (to the present) Outside Director of Yamaha Corporation (to the present) 78 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 79 COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Attendance at Meetings of the Expertise of Directors Appointed Legal affairs Manufacturing, Name Reasons for Appointment, Expected Role, and Independence of Outside Directors Board of Directors Corporate Finance IT and digital Sales Global Committee and risk technology, and Committees in Fiscal 2021 management and accounting technologies and marketing operations management and R&D Having served in positions such as General Manager of our Pro Audio & Digital Musical Instruments Division, President and Director of Yamaha Corporation of America, Mr. Takuya Nakata has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight in business. Takuya Nakata Nominating He has led the Group as President and Representative Director since June 2013, and as Director, President and Representative Board of Directors: 12/12 (100%) Committee Executive Officer since June 2017 after our transition to a Company with Three Committees (Nominating, Audit, and Compensation). ● ● ● ● ● Director, President and Nominating Committee: 3/3 (100%) Compensation Additionally, he has been a leader in corporate governance reform via initiatives such as the transition to a Company with Three Representative Executive Officer Compensation Committee: 4/4 (100%) Committee Committees (Nominating, Audit, and Compensation), and has worked to strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors. He has been appointed as a director on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights, etc. In addition to work experience at an overseas subsidiary, Mr. Satoshi Yamahata has served as General Manager of the Accounting Satoshi Yamahata and Finance Division, General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division, Executive General Manager of the Operations Unit, Executive General Manager of the Corporate Management Unit, and Executive General Manager of the Human Resources and General Board of Directors: 12/12 (100%) ● ● ● Director and Managing Executive - Administration Unit, and has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight. He has promoted corporate governance Officer reform as Director and Senior Executive Manager since June 2015 and as Director and Managing Executive Officer since June 2017, and has worked to strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors. He has been appointed as a director on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights, etc. With a mastery of corporate law and corporate governance in Japan and overseas as an attorney, Mr. Taku Fukui has a high degree of expertise, wealth of experience, and achievements alongside broad insight. Since assuming the position of Outside Director of the Taku Fukui Company in June 2017, he has provided highly effective supervision while supporting the determination of major corporate actions and Audit quick and decisive execution on decision-making, based on his high degree of expertise, wealth of achievements and insights, etc. He Board of Directors: 12/12 (100%) ● ● Independent Outside Director Committee has been appointed as a director on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors Audit Committee: 15/15 (100%) through these achievements and insights, etc. There are no transaction relationships between the Company and Kashiwagi Sogo Law Offices, where Mr.Taku Fukui serves as Managing Partner. Having been involved in management at one of the largest global transportation equipment manufacturers in Japan, Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a corporate officer. Additionally, as President and Representative Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., a company that shares a common brand with the Company, he is a person with one of the deepest understandings of the Yamaha brand. Since assuming the position of Outside Director of the Company in June 2018, he has provided highly effective supervision while supporting the determination of major corporate actions and quick and decisive execution on decision-making, based on his wealth of achievements and insights, etc., as a corporate officer. He has been appointed as a director on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements Nominating and insights, etc., and improve the Yamaha brand value. Yoshihiro Hidaka As the Company and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., where Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka serves as President and Representative Director, share Board of Directors: 12/12 (100%) Committee ● ● ● the Yamaha brand, the two companies are in a relationship such that enhancements to the brand value via the Company's sustainable Nominating Committee: 3/3 (100%) Independent Outside Director Compensation growth also provides a positive effect on said company's corporate value, while damage to the brand due to violations of laws and Compensation Committee: 4/4 (100%) Committee regulations or deficient governance, etc., by the Company will have a negative effect on said company's corporate value. Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka is a person with one of the deepest understandings of the Yamaha brand, which is the source of the Company's brand value, and he shares an interest with ordinary shareholders regarding improvement of the Company's brand value. Furthermore, not only there are no significant transaction relationships* between the Company and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., but as the Company is no longer a major shareholder of said company since 2017, there are no concerns that Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka will have conflicts of interest with ordinary shareholders, and the Company believes that he can fulfill his duty for supervision, etc., of management from an independent standpoint in order to maximize profits for shareholders of the Company. * The amount of transactions between the Company and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is less than 0.2% of consolidated net sales of both companies. Having been involved in management as CFO at one of the largest global construction machinery manufacturers in Japan, Mr. Mikio Mikio Fujitsuka Fujitsuka has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a corporate officer, as well as adequate knowledge Audit of finance and accounting. Since assuming the position of Outside Director of the Company in June 2019, he has provided highly Board of Directors: 12/12 (100%) ● ● ● ● Independent Outside Director Committee effective supervision while supporting the determination of major corporate actions and quick and decisive execution on decision-making, Audit Committee: 15/15 (100%) based on his wealth of achievements and insights, etc., as a corporate officer. He has been appointed as a director on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights, etc. Having been involved in management as the person responsible for the Asian region and the Japanese firms of a global entertainment company, Mr. Paul Candland has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a corporate officer as well as Nominating broad knowledge of brand and marketing. Since assuming the position of Outside Director of the Company in June 2019, he has Paul Candland provided highly effective supervision while supporting the determination of major corporate actions and quick and decisive execution Board of Directors: 12/12 (100%) Committee ● ● ● on decision-making, based on his wealth of achievements and insights, etc., as a corporate officer. He has been appointed as a director Nominating Committee: 3/3 (100%) Independent Outside Director Compensation on expectations that he will help further strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and Compensation Committee: 4/4 (100%) Committee insights, etc. There are no transaction relationships between the Company and PMC Partners Co., Ltd. or Age of Learning, Inc., where Mr. Paul Candland serves as representative, and neither party is classified as a major shareholder of the other. Having been involved in management as a Representative Director of one of the largest communications and ICT companies in Japan, Nominating Mr. Hiromichi Shinohara has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a corporate officer. He also has wide- Hiromichi Shinohara ranging and in-depth knowledge of communications systems and electronics. He has been appointed as a director on expectations that Committee he will help strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights., etc. - ● ● ● ● Independent Outside Director Compensation There are no significant transaction relationships* between the Company and NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Committee (NTT), where Mr. Hiromichi Shinohara serves as a director, and neither party is classified as a major shareholder of the other. * The amount of transactions between the Company and NTT is less than 0.3% of consolidated net sales of either of the two companies. Having been involved in management as an executive officer of one of the largest electronics and ICT companies in Japan and as the Naoko Yoshizawa CEO of its overseas group company, Ms. Naoko Yoshizawa has a wealth of experience and achievements alongside broad insight as a Audit corporate officer. She also has a high degree of expertise in digital and AI technologies. She has been appointed as a director on expec- - ● ● ● ● Independent Outside Director Committee tations that she will help strengthen the oversight function of the Board of Directors through these achievements and insights, etc. There are no transaction relationships between the Company and knowledge piece Inc., where Ms. Naoko Yoshizawa serves as a director, and neither party is classified as a major shareholder of the other. Note: The Company has submitted notification to the Tokyo Stock Exchange to designate Taku Fukui, Yoshihiro Hidaka, Mikio Fujitsuka, Paul Candland, Hiromichi Shinohara, and Naoko Yoshizawa as Independent Directors as described in the provisions set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Governance Corporate 80 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 81 EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, OPERATING OFFICERS, AND AUDIT OFFICERS (As of June 25, 2021) MESSAGE FROM AN OUTSIDE DIRECTOR President and Representative Executive Officer Executive Officers Takuya Nakata Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments Business Unit Please refer to page 78 for career summary. Managing Executive Officers Shinobu Kawase Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit and Audio Products Business Unit 1983 Joined the Company 2004 President of Yamaha Fine Technologies Co., Ltd. 2011 General Manager of Wind, String & Percussion Instruments Division 2013 General Manager of Acoustic Musical Instruments Production Division, Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit 2014 Executive Officer 2015 Senior Executive Officer Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit Shigeki Fujii Executive General Manager of IMC Business Unit and Technology Unit 1983 Joined the Company 2005 General Manager of Advanced System Division Center 2009 General Manager of Semiconductor Division 2013 Executive Officer Executive General Manager of IMC Business Unit (to the present) 2015 Senior Executive Officer 2017 Executive Officer (to the present) 2018 Executive General Manager of Technology Unit (to the present) Seiichi Yamaguchi Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Sales Unit 1985 Joined the Company 2006 Director and President of Yamaha Scandinavia AB 2010 Chairman and President of Yamaha Music & Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 2013 Executive Officer 2014 General Manager of Business Planning Division, Musical Instruments & Audio Mikio Fujitsuka Independent Outside Director Career Summary Mr. Mikio Fujitsuka has held positions as General Manager of the Corporate Planning Department and CFO at Komatsu Ltd., a major Japanese global construction equipment manufacturer, and was even involved in management as an Executive Vice President and Representative Director. He has been serving as an outside director with the Company since June 2019. Major Concurrent Position • Outside Corporate Auditor of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Ongoing Growth Achieved by Utilizing Strengths and Overcoming Weaknesses Impression of Yamaha When Viewed from a Specialist Perspective (to the present) 2016 Managing Executive Officer 2017 Managing Executive Officer (to the present) 2020 Executive General Manager of Audio Products Business Unit (to the present) Satoshi Yamahata Executive General Manager of Corporate Management Unit and Human Resources and General Administration Unit Please refer to page 78 for career summary. Products Sales & Marketing Unit 2015 Executive General Manager of Service Business Unit 2016 Senior Executive Officer 2017 Executive General Manager of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Sales Unit (to the present) Executive Officer (to the present) Yamaha's strengths can be seen in the solid position of the Yamaha brand, which is founded on the Company's core products boasting superior profitability and market shares. Another characteristic of Yamaha is that the human resources who were involved in various business fields back when the Company was engaged in diversified businesses are now driving the growth of businesses in different fields. Yamaha employees are diligent and adaptable, and I also have praise for Yamaha's decisiveness, as seen in its active appointment of talented individuals to new business fields. Conversely, Yamaha's employees seem to be more reserved than those of other Japanese companies. I therefore hope that employees will find a way to break out of their own shells. In terms of corporate governance, Yamaha has been enhancing its systems to accommodate the evolution of its business from a domestic affair to a global enterprise. Even with these advancements, it is important to remember that there is no endpoint to the enhancement of governance. A company must always pursue new pinnacles of governance, and this is more true today than ever. Advancements Necessary for Improving Corporate Value and Achieving Ongoing Growth Operating Officers Shinichi Takenaga Atsushi Yamaura Taro Tokuhiro Senior General Manager of Deputy Executive General Digital Musical Instruments Manager of Audio Executive General Manager Division, Musical Instruments Products Business Unit of Operations Unit Business Unit Masato Oshiki Hiroko Ohmura Executive General President of Yamaha Manager of Brand If a company hopes to achieve ongoing growth, it is imperative for it to practice constant self-analysis in order to build upon its strengths and overcome its weaknesses. Yamaha has proceeded to revise its organizations and business domains through selection and concentration. However, the Company must not become complacent with its success thus far, but should rather continue to evolve in this fashion. In pursuing such evolution, it will be important for Yamaha to evaluate the areas in which it can capitalize on its existing strengths and exercise its competitiveness when it seeks to start new business with its eyes looking five to 10 years down the line. Luckily, Yamaha currently has an incredibly strong balance sheet, no doubt a product of constant effort on the part of its forebears. Finding an outlet for exercising this financial com- petitiveness will be an important area of consideration going forward. I also hope to the see the Company engaged in more substantive discussion on how best to conduct forward- looking growth and strategic investments while striking a balance with shareholder returns. Governance Corporate Music Japan Co., Ltd. Development Unit Audit Officers Thomas Sumner Yutaka Matsuki Hirofumi Mukaino Senior General Manager President of Yamaha of Piano Division, Musical Senior General Manager Corporation of America Instruments Business Unit of Internal Auditing Division Naoya Tetsumura Hirofumi Yamashita Deputy Executive General Senior General Manager Yasushi Nishiyama Manager of Musical of Corporate Planning Instruments & Audio Division of Corporate Senior General Manager Products Production Unit Management Unit of Audit Committee's Office Yamaha's Mission and Future Expectations Yamaha's business consists of music instruments, audio equipment, golf products, and resorts, and could thus be called an entertainment business based on a broad definition. The role, the mission, of an entertainment business is to bring joy to people around the world. When I see the joy in the eyes of children attending Yamaha's music schools across the globe, I cannot help but feel that the ongoing development of this business, which brings joy and enriches lives, will contribute to the accomplishment of the SDGs. Of course, one cannot deny the importance of generating profit in the short term. However, the increased social emphasis on sustainability has created a need for companies to focus on both long-term profitability and the resolution of social issues. There may be times when this approach places downward pressure on short-term earnings, but I believe that it is the responsibility of Yamaha's management to commit itself to a sustainability-minded approach with a sense of decisiveness shaped by an understanding of the future growth potential of its businesses and Yamaha's role and mission. As an outside director and a member of the Audit Committee, I look to identity obstacles to Yamaha's ongoing growth as well as means of removing these obstacles while also helping drive the enhancement of corporate governance. 82 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 83 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Changes in Corporate Governance Yamaha views corporate governance as fundamental for improving the quality of overall management, and as an essential aspect of sustainable development for a corpora- tion. Furthermore, the Company is aware of the need to constantly reform and improve corporate governance systems once they have been put into place. Yamaha has consistently taken steps to strengthen corpo- rate governance, such as introducing an operating officer Reinforcement of Oversight Functions In a bid to accelerate management, the Company has separated functions for business oversight and execution. Yamaha has reinforced oversight functions by increasing the ratio of independent outside directors. As of June 25, 2021, independent outside directors comprised three-fourth of the members on the Board of Directors (please see Ratio of Outside Directors to the right). Performance-Linked Compensation In 2017, Yamaha increased the ratio of performance-linked compensation for directors responsible for business execution and executive officers after completely revising the officer compensation system with the objective of aligning the values of management with shareholders and providing Ratio of Outside Directors sound incentives that link the compensation system to enhancements in corporate value over the medium and long term while sustaining growth (please see Example of Compensation for an Officer below). For information on compensation systems, please refer to page 88. system in 2001; appointing an outside director and establish- ing the nominating and compensation committees on a vol- untary basis in 2003; reducing the number of inside directors and appointing multiple outside directors in 2010; and formu- lating the Corporate Governance Policies in 2015. In addition, in June 2017 the Company transitioned to a Company with Initiatives for Separating the Oversight and Executive FunctionsThe Board of Directors determines important matters-such as basic management policies-required by laws and ordi- nances, the articles of incorporation, and the rules of the Board of Directors. Authority for important decisions pertaining to business execution is delegated to executive officers Inside directors: 3 Outside directors: 2 Inside directors: 2 Outside directors: 6 Inside directors: 2 Outside directors: 6 (1 independent (5 independent (6 independent outside director) outside directors, outside directors, 1 woman) 1 woman, 1 foreign national) 2010 2017 2021 Three Committees (Nominating, Audit, and Compensation) structure and appointed its first female independent outside director; in June 2019 the Company appointed its first foreign national as an independent outside director; and in April 2020 the Company established the new position of audit officer. Consolidated Core Operating Profit Ratio (Operating Income Ratio) and Reinforcement of Corporate Governance Yamaha continues to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of its corporate governance system. Backed by strong oversight functions and incentives, the Company has continued to increase profitability by executing its medium-term management plans with a sense of urgency since fiscal 2010. from the Board of Directors, and matters related to these decisions that must be reported to the Board of Directors are defined by the rules of the Board of Directors. By adhering to these rules and requiring related procedures and approvals to be conducted in a rational manner, the Board of Directors exercises its oversight function. Executive officers regularly report on the status of business execution to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors oversees business execution by executive officers. The Audit Committee audits the execution of duties by directors and executive officers based on audit standards and audit plans. To ensure that executive officers, operating officers, and audit officers are able to perform their duties efficiently, the Company has Example of Compensation for an Officer Fixed: 80% Link to short-term Fixed: 50% Link to short-term performance: performance: 20% 30% 2009 2017 Link to medium-term performance: 20% Note: The Company includes claw-back clauses in agreements that require the return of all or a portion of restricted shares transferred to officers on an accumulated basis without compensation in the event of serious cases of accounting fraud or major losses, depending on the responsibility of the officers in charge. Women Foreign nationals Performance • Consolidated net income • ROE evaluation criteria • Individual achievement Medium-term manage- Performance ment plan: • Operating income ratio evaluation criteria • ROE • EPS established rules for these officers and provisions for this purpose are included in the rules for the Managing Council. 