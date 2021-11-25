Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/24
6330 JPY   -1.71%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ⅴ. Financial and Corporate Information (PDF:1.06MB/58Pages)

11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST
D A T A

S E C T I O N

V. Financial and Corporate Information

11-Year Summary

100

Financial Review

102

Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

106

Independent Auditor's Report

147

Main Networks

152

Stock Information

154

Company Information

155

Information Corporate and Financial

98

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

99

11-YEAR SUMMARY

Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries

As of and for the years ended March 31

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

For the year:

Revenue (Net sales)

¥373,866

¥356,616

¥366,941

¥410,304

¥432,177

Cost of sales

237,313

231,659

238,261

262,310

270,357

Gross profit

136,553

124,957

128,680

147,994

161,820

Selling, general and administrative expenses

123,387

116,846

119,465

121,999

131,684

Core operating profit (Operating income)

13,165

8,110

9,215

25,994

30,135

Profit before income taxes (Income

6,802

6,971

7,795

25,818

28,526

  before income taxes and minority interests)

Profit (loss) for the period (Net income (loss))*2

5,078

(29,381)

4,122

22,898

24,929

Capital expenditures

10,439

11,337

13,844

10,799

13,846

Depreciation expenses

12,814

11,973

11,613

12,759

12,597

R&D expenses

22,416

22,819

22,149

22,561

25,439

Cash flows from operating activities

22,646

10,880

7,755

33,213

31,729

Cash flows from investing activities

(9,740)

(9,004)

(12,617)

(22,950)

(11,700)

Free cash flow

12,906

1,875

(4,862)

10,263

20,029

Cash flows from financing activities

(10,080)

(3,247)

(5,536)

(4,745)

(5,909)

At year-end:

Total assets

¥390,852

¥366,610

¥390,610

¥438,932

¥530,034

Total current assets

194,717

188,952

197,902

214,487

247,632

Total current liabilities

74,836

72,829

71,550

73,145

80,976

Interest-bearing debt

11,838

11,295

10,013

8,755

11,868

Total equity (Net assets)

245,002

206,832

229,636

274,843

348,752

Per share:

Profit (loss) for the period (Net income (loss))

¥     25.90

¥  (151.73)

¥     21.29

¥   118.26

¥   128.75

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

1,250.06

1,052.01

1,171.67

1,403.12

1,787.42

(Net assets)

Dividends

10.00

10.00

10.00

27.00

36.00

Key indicators:

Core operating profit ratio

3.5%

2.3%

2.5%

6.3%

7.0%

(Operating income ratio)

Return on equity (ROE)

2.1

(13.2)

1.9

9.2

8.1

Return on assets (ROA)

1.3

(7.8)

1.1

5.5

5.1

Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent

61.9

55.6

58.1

61.9

65.3

Debt to equity ratio (Times)

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.03

0.03

Interest coverage (Times)

40.38

31.84

40.64

130.19

130.51

Current ratio

260.2

259.4

276.6

293.2

305.8

Dividend payout ratio

38.6

-

47.0

22.8

28.0

Note: Figures prior to fiscal 2019 are based on J-GAAP standards. From fiscal 2019, the presentation method has been changed as a result of the adoption of partial revisions to accounting standards for tax benefit accounting. Accordingly, figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively changed to conform with this presentation method.

*1 U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥110.71 = U.S.$1, the approximate rate prevailing on March 31, 2021.

*2 Net income (loss) has been presented as net income attributable to owners of parent on the consolidated financial statements since fiscal 2016. Under IFRS, net income is displayed as profit for the period attributable to owners of parent.

11-YEAR SUMMARY

Millions of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars*1

J-GAAP

IFRS

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

2021/3

¥435,477

¥408,248

¥432,967

¥437,416

¥434,373

¥414,227

¥372,630

$ 3,365.82

262,406

242,451

258,465

255,291

255,367

245,967

229,720

2,074.97

173,070

165,796

174,501

182,124

179,005

168,259

142,909

1,290.84

132,407

121,493

125,668

126,094

126,259

121,907

102,198

923.11

40,663

44,302

48,833

56,030

52,745

46,352

40,711

367.73

41,578

42,898

74,471

60,485

56,471

47,225

37,102

335.13

32,633

46,719

54,378

43,753

40,337

34,621

26,615

240.40

11,220

17,542

24,600

15,956

15,956

20,545

11,260

101.71

12,681

11,145

10,777

10,835

10,614

11,156

11,387

102.85

24,793

24,415

24,797

24,926

24,926

24,814

24,189

218.49

42,399

39,142

47,498

30,234

35,520

57,162

58,225

525.92

591

(9,663)

4,766

(23,092)

(23,101)

(21,067)

(5,785)

(52.25)

42,991

29,478

52,264

7,142

12,419

36,095

52,440

473.67

(30,349)

(12,588)

(35,584)

(28,479)

(33,993)

(36,422)

(20,602)

(186.09)

¥469,745

¥522,362

¥552,309

¥514,762

¥515,924

¥474,034

¥557,616

$ 5,036.73

255,135

272,720

289,493

281,608

282,819

270,189

301,103

2,719.75

75,459

82,565

101,919

80,495

100,443

99,149

100,852

910.96

8,510

11,241

11,173

8,936

8,936

10,830

7,980

75.58

303,889

367,437

388,345

382,771

359,007

326,450

396,949

3,585.48

Yen

U.S. dollars

¥   168.90

¥   249.17

¥   291.81

¥   240.94

¥   222.12

¥ 194.71

¥ 151.39

$  1.37

1,601.55

1,948.01

2,125.51

2,124.83

1,992.57

1,850.81

2,252.34

20.34

44.00

52.00

56.00

60.00

60.00

66.00

66.00

0.60

%

9.3%

10.9%

11.3%

12.8%

12.1%

11.2%

10.9%

10.1

14.0

14.5

11.4

11.1

10.1

7.4

6.5

9.4

10.2

8.2

7.5

7.0

5.2

64.2

69.9

70.0

74.1

69.4

68.6

71.0

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

Financial

129.41

165.40

149.08

138.90

67.20

69.15

85.16

338.1

330.3

284.0

349.8

281.6

272.5

298.6

and

26.1

20.9

19.2

24.9

27.0

33.9

43.6

Information Corporate

100

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

101

GRAPH 1

FINANCIAL REVIEW

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Fiscal 2021 Performance (IFRS)

Analysis of Overall Performance in Fiscal 2021

The business environment in fiscal 2021 was characterized by the strong impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and the negative global real economic growth in 2020. The impact of the pandemic in Japan was enormous and, with no current outlook for when the pandemic will end, balancing efforts to control the virus while also supporting socioeconomic activity has become a major issue. In addi- tion, other developments also impacted the global economy, including the inauguration of a new presidential administration in the United States, intensifying trade friction between the United States and China, and the finalized withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

  • Amid these economic conditions, the Yamaha Group con- tinued to implement measures in the second year of the Make Waves 1.0 medium-term management plan by advanc- ing the four key strategies of develop closer ties with cus- tomers, create new value, enhance productivity, and contribute to society through our businesses.

  In fiscal 2022, the medium-term management plan targets a core operating profit ratio of 13.8%, ROE of 11.5%, and EPS of ¥270. In fiscal 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company posted a core operating profit ratio of 10.9%, ROE of 7.4%, and EPS of ¥151.39.

  • Efforts to develop closer ties with customers included developing a CDP system and establishing a structure for creating customer experiences that will create new connec- tions with Yamaha. In addition, Yamaha stepped up initiatives including increasing messaging on social media and other online media in response to the growth in digital customer contact points via the internet to communicate the Yamaha brand value and to connect business at our physical stores. We are also expanding our e-commerce presence and pro- moting live commerce, a new type of sales promotion, and accelerating other various initiatives. Furthermore, we broad- ened our business domains by raising recognition of our products in the headphone and earphone markets and by securing contracts from Chinese automobile manufacturers for our in-vehicle audio systems.
  • For the key strategy of create new value, our new YDS-150 digital saxophone reproduces the realistic and beautiful tones of acoustic instruments while eliminating the initial challenge of playing a reed instrument. The THR30IIA Wireless amplifier for guitars was designed for intimate performances at home or other small venues and to meet the demand for online distribution of performance videos. The THR30IIA Wireless

amplifier was well-received by a wide range of customers.

We also initiated the development of Remote Cheerer powered by SoundUD and the Distance Viewing next-generation live viewing service, designed to enable viewers to safely and comfortably enjoy live concerts, sports competitions, and other events that have suffered during the pandemic.

  • In efforts to enhance productivity, we advanced various measures, ranging from putting in place an area oversight system at manufacturing sites, standardizing production control, and creating smart factories, despite the factory shutdowns due to the spread of COVID-19 and other disrup- tions. We also made progress in using internal and external resources to shorten the time needed for product develop- ment in the audio equipment business.
  • For our key strategy of contribute to society through our businesses, the aggregate total of students offered instru- ment musical education experience in emerging countries reached 710,000, representing smooth progress toward the target of one million students set for the third year of the medium-term management plan. We also made steady prog- ress in achieving the goal of a 50% ratio of certified timber use, reaching 48% in the second year of the plan.

Revenue, Core Operating Profit, and Profit for the Period Attributable to Owners of Parent

Revenue decreased 10.0% year on year, to ¥372.6 billion. This decrease was a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction of ¥2.3 billion from foreign

exchange influences ().

  • By region, revenue was down in all regions, with the exception of China, where recovery in economic activities

led to increased revenue ( GRAPH 2 ).

  Core operating profit was down 12.2% year on year, to ¥40.7 billion, as decreases in profit in the musical instruments and audio equipment segments counteracted higher profit in the others segment ( GRAPH 3 ). Factors increasing profit included reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs as well as higher profit in the industrial machinery and components business and the others business. However, these factors were outweighed by reductions in sales and production associated with the pandemic as well as rising labor costs at overseas production bases, resulting in an overall decrease in profit ( GRAPH 4 ).

  • Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent declined 23.1% year on year, to ¥26.6 billion. Factors behind this decline included lower core operating profit, a ¥2.3 billion loss from suspension of operations attributable to the pan- demic, and ¥3.6 billion in impairment losses.

GRAPH 1

(Billions of yen)

2020/3

2021/3

Revenue

414.2

372.6

Musical

269.4

239.0

  Instruments

  Audio Equipment

114.4

103.8

  Others

30.5

29.8

GRAPH 2

(Billions of yen)

2020/3

2021/3

Revenue

414.2

372.6

Japan

123.6

108.2

  North America

87.3

76.0

  Europe

80.2

73.2

  China

53.1

57.7

  Other areas

70.0

57.5

GRAPH 3

(Billions of yen)

2020/3

2021/3

Core operating

46.4

40.7

  profit

Musical

37.8

32.4

  Instruments

  Audio Equipment

8.6

7.1

  Others

0

1.2

GRAPH 4

Revenue (Change by Business Segment)

(Billions of yen)

450

414.2

400

372.6

Musical Instruments

Audio Equipment

Others

(30.4)

(10.6)

(0.6)

350

0

20/3

21/3

Revenue (Change by Region)

(Billions of yen)

450

414.2

China

400

Japan

+4.6

372.6

(15.4)

North America

Europe

(11.3)

Other areas

(7.0)

(12.5)

350

0

20/3

21/3

Core Operating Profit (Change by Business Segment)

(Billions of yen)

55

46.4

Others

40.7

45

+1.2

Musical Instruments

Audio Equipment

(5.3)

35

(1.5)

25

0

20/3

21/3

Core Operating Profit (Change by Factor)

(Billions of yen)

Decrease in

Industrial machinery and

60

sales and

Increase in

components business

46.4

product mix, etc.

Cost

and the other

(23.3)

SG&A

businesses

expenses

reductions

40.7

45

Impact of

Increase in

+17.3

+1.2

+1.3

exchange

labor costs at

rates

overseas

(0.6)

factories

30

(1.6)

0

20/3

21/3

Information Corporate and Financial

102

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

103

GRAPH 5

FINANCIAL REVIEW

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Results by Segment

Musical Instruments

Revenue in the musical instruments segment declined 11.3% year on year, to ¥239.0 billion, and core operating profit decreased 14.1%, to ¥32.4 billion.

  By product, sales of pianos decreased as in-store sales

dropped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which offset

the benefits of our ability to return to a growth track with

regard to sales in China and of recovery in the markets of

certain countries. Sales of digital musical instruments were

down, despite the strong demand for entry-level products

stimulated by people increasingly staying home, due to

supply shortfalls. Sales decreased for wind instruments as

a result of delays in market recovery following a low level of

sales decreased in all regions as a result of the impacts of the pandemic.

Audio Equipment

Revenue in the audio equipment segment decreased 9.2% year on year, to ¥103.8 billion, and core operating profit declined 17.5%, to ¥7.1 billion.

  By product, overall sales of audio equipment were down as

the increased sales of sound bars and other products driven

by demand associated with people staying at home could not

compensate for the first-half reductions in sales attributable

to product supply shortfalls. PA equipment sales also

decreased as the COVID-19 pandemic caused stagnancy in

Total Liabilities and Equity

GRAPH 6

(Billions of yen)

Current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Equity

600

Others

557.6

Trade

Other

+0.1

Interest-

Retained

550

and

current

Deferred tax

earnings

other

bearing

liabilities,

Lease

liabilities

+21.0

payables debt

etc.

liabilities

+15.4

Other

500

474.0

+3.9

(2.9)

+0.8

(1.4)

Other

components

Income

Interest-

Provisions

non-current

of equity

450

taxes

bearing

(0.8)

liabilities, etc.

+49.4

payables

debt

(2.3)

(0.2)

+0.4

0

20/3

21/3

Analysis of Cash Flows

band activities. Conversely, sales of guitars rose because the

increase in people staying at home drove market growth as

new users picked up the instrument, leading to higher sales

primarily in Japan and China.

  By region, sales in Japan were down. Although domestic

guitar sales were up as a result of demand associated with

people increasingly staying at home, overall sales suffered

from store and music school closures as well as a low level

of band activities associated with the pandemic. Sales were

the concert and equipment markets. Sales of ICT equipment,

meanwhile, were up due to higher sales of meeting systems

supported by robust demand stimulated by the rapid normal-

ization of teleworking and remote meetings.

Others (Industrial Machinery and Components Business, etc.) Revenue in the others segment decreased 2.1% year, to ¥29.8 billion, while core operating profit increased ¥1.2 billion, to ¥1.2 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter, cash) at the end of the fiscal year increased ¥36.7 billion, compared to a decrease of ¥3.1 billion in the previous fiscal year, and stood at ¥129.3 billion.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2021 amounted to ¥58.2 billion, compared with ¥57.2 billion in the previous fiscal year, due mainly to the contribution of profit before income taxes.
  • Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥5.8 billion, compared with ¥21.1 billion in the previous fiscal year, primar- ily due to the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
  • Net cash used in financing activities was ¥20.6 billion, compared with ¥36.4 billion in the previous fiscal year, as a result of cash dividends paid ( GRAPH 7 ).

also down in North America and Europe. Demand associated

with people increasingly staying home in response to the

pandemic held firm in these regions as consumption activi-

ties shifted toward e-commerce, but overall sales were

impacted by product supply shortages and reductions in

demand associated with activity restrictions. In China, sales

were up in all product categories, except wind instruments,

for which market recovery is lagging, as this country returned

to a growth track faster than other countries. In other regions,

  • In the industrial machinery and components business, sales of electronic devices showed smooth growth following the commencement of shipments of Yamaha brand in-vehicle audio systems for new models produced by Chinese automo- bile manufacturers, but overall electronic device sales were down as a result of lower shipments of products for amuse- ment equipment. Meanwhile, sales of automobile interior wood components and FA equipment were up following a recovery in demand.

Cash Flows

GRAPH 7

(Billions of yen)

160

129.3

Cash ows from

investing activities

Cash ows from

Effect of

120

92.7

(5.8)

nancing activities

exchange rate

Cash ows from

(20.6)

change on

80

cash and

operating activities

cash equivalents

+58.2

+4.8

40

0

20/3

21/3

Analysis of Financial Position

Total assets on March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥557.6 billion, an increase of ¥83.6 billion, or 17.6%, from ¥474.0 billion a

deferred tax liabilities due to the rise in the market value of securities held.

Forecasts for Fiscal 2022

year earlier. Factors behind this outcome included an increase in cash and cash equivalents as well as higher financial assets attributable to a rise in the market value of securities

held ().

  • Total liabilities on March 31, 2021, were ¥160.7 billion, an increase of ¥13.1 billion, or 8.9%, from ¥147.6 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year as a result of an increase in

Total Assets

GRAPH 5

  • Total equity on March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥396.9 billion, an increase of ¥70.5 billion, or 21.6%, from ¥326.5 billion on March 31, 2020. In addition to an increase in retained earn- ings due to reporting of profit for the period, other compo- nents of equity increased owing to a rise in the market value of securities held and the impact of exchange rate fluctua- tions ( GRAPH 6 ).

In fiscal 2022, the Company projects revenue of ¥400.0 bil- lion, up 7.3% year on year, and core operating profit of ¥47.0 billion, up 15.4%, a level of performance on par with fiscal 2020, prior to the COVID-19pandemic. We forecast a strong recovery in market conditions, despite the continuation of opaque conditions related to performance such as factory operation restrictions, difficulties in procuring semiconductors and other components, and logistics disruptions caused by the COVID-19pandemic ( GRAPH 8 ).

GRAPH 8

Fiscal 2022 Revenue and Core Operating Profit Forecasts (Announced May 10, 2021)

(Billions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

450

60

400

372.6

400.047.0

50

40.7

350

40

(Billions of yen)

Current assets

Non-current assets

Other non-current

600

Financial assets

assets, etc.

557.6

Cash and

+52.2

+7.0

cash equivalents

550

Deferred

+36.7

tax

assets

500

474.0

Trade

Other

Other

Property,

Right-of-

(3.4)

and

nancial

current

plant

use

other

assets

assets,

and

assets

450

receivables

(4.4)

etc.

equipment

(2.2)

(0.7)

(0.7)

(1.0)

0

20/3

21/3

300

30

Financial

and

0

21/3

22/3

0

Information Corporate

(Forecasts)

Revenue 

Core operating profit (right)

104

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

105

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES

Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries

Millions of yen

2021

2020

As of March 31, 2021 and 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 6 and 33)

¥129,345

¥  92,671

Trade and other receivables (Notes 7, 23 and 33)

57,329

58,067

Other financial assets (Notes 13 and 33)

8,573

12,939

Inventories (Note 8)

96,803

100,054

Other current assets (Note 9)

7,871

6,455

Subtotal

299,924

270,189

Assets held for sale

1,179

-

Total current assets

301,103

270,189

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

2021

$1,168,323 517,830 77,437 874,384 71,096

2,709,096

10,649

2,719,745

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2021 and 2020

2021

2020

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables (Notes 15 and 33)

¥56,915

¥52,982

Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33)

7,980

10,830

Lease liabilities (Note 33)

5,696

5,365

Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33)

9,745

9,620

Income taxes payables

4,045

4,236

Provisions (Note 18)

1,806

1,700

Other current liabilities (Notes 19 and 23)

14,664

14,412

Total current liabilities

100,852

99,149

Thousands of

U.S. dollars (Note 2)

2021

$514,091 72,080 51,450 88,023 36,537 16,313

132,454

910,957

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment (Note 10)

96,142

97,106

868,413

Right-of-use assets (Note 11)

22,231

24,480

200,804

Goodwill (Note 12)

160

158

1,445

Intangible assets (Note 12)

2,529

1,736

22,843

Financial assets (Notes 13 and 33)

120,058

67,817

1,084,437

Deferred tax assets (Note 14)

7,407

10,795

66,905

Other non-current assets (Note 20)

7,983

1,749

72,107

Total non-current assets

256,513

203,844

2,316,981

Total assets

¥557,616

¥474,034

$5,036,727

The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction

with the accompanying notes.

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33)

387

-

Lease liabilities (Note 33)

14,465

15,864

Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33)

178

1,568

Retirement benefit liabilities (Note 20)

22,576

23,704

Provisions (Note 18)

1,823

2,574

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 14)

18,244

2,825

Other non-current liabilities

2,137

1,897

Total non-current liabilities

59,814

48,434

Total liabilities

160,667

147,584

Equity

Capital stock (Note 21)

28,534

28,534

Capital surplus (Note 21)

21,430

21,277

Retained earnings (Note 21)

337,923

316,899

Treasury shares (Note 21)

(65,086)

(65,093)

Other components of equity

73,156

23,789

Equity attributable to owners of parent

395,958

325,409

Non-controlling interests

991

1,040

Total equity

396,949

326,450

Total liabilities and equity

¥557,616

¥474,034

3,496

130,657

1,608

203,920

16,466

164,791

19,303

540,276

1,451,242

257,736

193,569

3,052,326

(587,896)

660,789

3,576,533

8,951

3,585,485

$5,036,727

Information Corporate and Financial

106

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021

107

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 04:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
