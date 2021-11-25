Ⅴ. Financial and Corporate Information (PDF:1.06MB/58Pages)
11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST
D A T A
S E C T I O N
V. Financial and Corporate Information
11-Year Summary
100
Financial Review
102
Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
106
Independent Auditor's Report
147
Main Networks
152
Stock Information
154
Company Information
155
Information Corporate and Financial
98
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
99
11-YEAR SUMMARY
Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries
As of and for the years ended March 31
2011/3
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
For the year:
Revenue (Net sales)
¥373,866
¥356,616
¥366,941
¥410,304
¥432,177
Cost of sales
237,313
231,659
238,261
262,310
270,357
Gross profit
136,553
124,957
128,680
147,994
161,820
Selling, general and administrative expenses
123,387
116,846
119,465
121,999
131,684
Core operating profit (Operating income)
13,165
8,110
9,215
25,994
30,135
Profit before income taxes (Income
6,802
6,971
7,795
25,818
28,526
before income taxes and minority interests)
Profit (loss) for the period (Net income (loss))*2
5,078
(29,381)
4,122
22,898
24,929
Capital expenditures
10,439
11,337
13,844
10,799
13,846
Depreciation expenses
12,814
11,973
11,613
12,759
12,597
R&D expenses
22,416
22,819
22,149
22,561
25,439
Cash flows from operating activities
22,646
10,880
7,755
33,213
31,729
Cash flows from investing activities
(9,740)
(9,004)
(12,617)
(22,950)
(11,700)
Free cash flow
12,906
1,875
(4,862)
10,263
20,029
Cash flows from financing activities
(10,080)
(3,247)
(5,536)
(4,745)
(5,909)
At year-end:
Total assets
¥390,852
¥366,610
¥390,610
¥438,932
¥530,034
Total current assets
194,717
188,952
197,902
214,487
247,632
Total current liabilities
74,836
72,829
71,550
73,145
80,976
Interest-bearing debt
11,838
11,295
10,013
8,755
11,868
Total equity (Net assets)
245,002
206,832
229,636
274,843
348,752
Per share:
Profit (loss) for the period (Net income (loss))
¥ 25.90
¥ (151.73)
¥ 21.29
¥ 118.26
¥ 128.75
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
1,250.06
1,052.01
1,171.67
1,403.12
1,787.42
(Net assets)
Dividends
10.00
10.00
10.00
27.00
36.00
Key indicators:
Core operating profit ratio
3.5%
2.3%
2.5%
6.3%
7.0%
(Operating income ratio)
Return on equity (ROE)
2.1
(13.2)
1.9
9.2
8.1
Return on assets (ROA)
1.3
(7.8)
1.1
5.5
5.1
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent
61.9
55.6
58.1
61.9
65.3
Debt to equity ratio (Times)
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.03
0.03
Interest coverage (Times)
40.38
31.84
40.64
130.19
130.51
Current ratio
260.2
259.4
276.6
293.2
305.8
Dividend payout ratio
38.6
-
47.0
22.8
28.0
Note: Figures prior to fiscal 2019 are based on J-GAAP standards. From fiscal 2019, the presentation method has been changed as a result of the adoption of partial revisions to accounting standards for tax benefit accounting. Accordingly, figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively changed to conform with this presentation method.
*1 U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥110.71 = U.S.$1, the approximate rate prevailing on March 31, 2021.
*2 Net income (loss) has been presented as net income attributable to owners of parent on the consolidated financial statements since fiscal 2016. Under IFRS, net income is displayed as profit for the period attributable to owners of parent.
11-YEAR SUMMARY
Millions of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars*1
J-GAAP
IFRS
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
2021/3
¥435,477
¥408,248
¥432,967
¥437,416
¥434,373
¥414,227
¥372,630
$ 3,365.82
262,406
242,451
258,465
255,291
255,367
245,967
229,720
2,074.97
173,070
165,796
174,501
182,124
179,005
168,259
142,909
1,290.84
132,407
121,493
125,668
126,094
126,259
121,907
102,198
923.11
40,663
44,302
48,833
56,030
52,745
46,352
40,711
367.73
41,578
42,898
74,471
60,485
56,471
47,225
37,102
335.13
32,633
46,719
54,378
43,753
40,337
34,621
26,615
240.40
11,220
17,542
24,600
15,956
15,956
20,545
11,260
101.71
12,681
11,145
10,777
10,835
10,614
11,156
11,387
102.85
24,793
24,415
24,797
24,926
24,926
24,814
24,189
218.49
42,399
39,142
47,498
30,234
35,520
57,162
58,225
525.92
591
(9,663)
4,766
(23,092)
(23,101)
(21,067)
(5,785)
(52.25)
42,991
29,478
52,264
7,142
12,419
36,095
52,440
473.67
(30,349)
(12,588)
(35,584)
(28,479)
(33,993)
(36,422)
(20,602)
(186.09)
¥469,745
¥522,362
¥552,309
¥514,762
¥515,924
¥474,034
¥557,616
$ 5,036.73
255,135
272,720
289,493
281,608
282,819
270,189
301,103
2,719.75
75,459
82,565
101,919
80,495
100,443
99,149
100,852
910.96
8,510
11,241
11,173
8,936
8,936
10,830
7,980
75.58
303,889
367,437
388,345
382,771
359,007
326,450
396,949
3,585.48
Yen
U.S. dollars
¥ 168.90
¥ 249.17
¥ 291.81
¥ 240.94
¥ 222.12
¥ 194.71
¥ 151.39
$ 1.37
1,601.55
1,948.01
2,125.51
2,124.83
1,992.57
1,850.81
2,252.34
20.34
44.00
52.00
56.00
60.00
60.00
66.00
66.00
0.60
%
9.3%
10.9%
11.3%
12.8%
12.1%
11.2%
10.9%
10.1
14.0
14.5
11.4
11.1
10.1
7.4
6.5
9.4
10.2
8.2
7.5
7.0
5.2
64.2
69.9
70.0
74.1
69.4
68.6
71.0
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
Financial
129.41
165.40
149.08
138.90
67.20
69.15
85.16
338.1
330.3
284.0
349.8
281.6
272.5
298.6
and
26.1
20.9
19.2
24.9
27.0
33.9
43.6
Information Corporate
100
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
101
GRAPH 1
FINANCIAL REVIEW
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Fiscal 2021 Performance (IFRS)
Analysis of Overall Performance in Fiscal 2021
The business environment in fiscal 2021 was characterized by the strong impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and the negative global real economic growth in 2020. The impact of the pandemic in Japan was enormous and, with no current outlook for when the pandemic will end, balancing efforts to control the virus while also supporting socioeconomic activity has become a major issue. In addi- tion, other developments also impacted the global economy, including the inauguration of a new presidential administration in the United States, intensifying trade friction between the United States and China, and the finalized withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.
Amid these economic conditions, the Yamaha Group con- tinued to implement measures in the second year of the Make Waves 1.0 medium-term management plan by advanc- ing the four key strategies of develop closer ties with cus- tomers, create new value, enhance productivity, and contribute to society through our businesses.
In fiscal 2022, the medium-term management plan targets a core operating profit ratio of 13.8%, ROE of 11.5%, and EPS of ¥270. In fiscal 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company posted a core operating profit ratio of 10.9%, ROE of 7.4%, and EPS of ¥151.39.
Efforts to develop closer ties with customers included developing a CDP system and establishing a structure for creating customer experiences that will create new connec- tions with Yamaha. In addition, Yamaha stepped up initiatives including increasing messaging on social media and other online media in response to the growth in digital customer contact points via the internet to communicate the Yamaha brand value and to connect business at our physical stores. We are also expanding our e-commerce presence and pro- moting live commerce, a new type of sales promotion, and accelerating other various initiatives. Furthermore, we broad- ened our business domains by raising recognition of our products in the headphone and earphone markets and by securing contracts from Chinese automobile manufacturers for our in-vehicle audio systems.
For the key strategy of create new value, our new YDS-150 digital saxophone reproduces the realistic and beautiful tones of acoustic instruments while eliminating the initial challenge of playing a reed instrument. The THR30IIA Wireless amplifier for guitars was designed for intimate performances at home or other small venues and to meet the demand for online distribution of performance videos. The THR30IIA Wireless
amplifier was well-received by a wide range of customers.
We also initiated the development of Remote Cheerer powered by SoundUD and the Distance Viewing next-generation live viewing service, designed to enable viewers to safely and comfortably enjoy live concerts, sports competitions, and other events that have suffered during the pandemic.
In efforts to enhance productivity, we advanced various measures, ranging from putting in place an area oversight system at manufacturing sites, standardizing production control, and creating smart factories, despite the factory shutdowns due to the spread of COVID-19 and other disrup- tions. We also made progress in using internal and external resources to shorten the time needed for product develop- ment in the audio equipment business.
For our key strategy of contribute to society through our businesses, the aggregate total of students offered instru- ment musical education experience in emerging countries reached 710,000, representing smooth progress toward the target of one million students set for the third year of the medium-term management plan. We also made steady prog- ress in achieving the goal of a 50% ratio of certified timber use, reaching 48% in the second year of the plan.
Revenue, Core Operating Profit, and Profit for the Period Attributable to Owners of Parent
Revenue decreased 10.0% year on year, to ¥372.6 billion. This decrease was a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction of ¥2.3 billion from foreign
exchange influences ().
By region, revenue was down in all regions, with the exception of China, where recovery in economic activities
led to increased revenue ( GRAPH 2 ).
Core operating profit was down 12.2% year on year, to ¥40.7 billion, as decreases in profit in the musical instruments and audio equipment segments counteracted higher profit in the others segment ( GRAPH 3 ). Factors increasing profit included reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs as well as higher profit in the industrial machinery and components business and the others business. However, these factors were outweighed by reductions in sales and production associated with the pandemic as well as rising labor costs at overseas production bases, resulting in an overall decrease in profit ( GRAPH 4 ).
Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent declined 23.1% year on year, to ¥26.6 billion. Factors behind this decline included lower core operating profit, a ¥2.3 billion loss from suspension of operations attributable to the pan- demic, and ¥3.6 billion in impairment losses.
GRAPH 1
(Billions of yen)
2020/3
2021/3
Revenue
414.2
372.6
Musical
269.4
239.0
Instruments
Audio Equipment
114.4
103.8
Others
30.5
29.8
GRAPH 2
(Billions of yen)
2020/3
2021/3
Revenue
414.2
372.6
Japan
123.6
108.2
North America
87.3
76.0
Europe
80.2
73.2
China
53.1
57.7
Other areas
70.0
57.5
GRAPH 3
(Billions of yen)
2020/3
2021/3
Core operating
46.4
40.7
profit
Musical
37.8
32.4
Instruments
Audio Equipment
8.6
7.1
Others
0
1.2
GRAPH 4
Revenue (Change by Business Segment)
(Billions of yen)
450
414.2
400
372.6
Musical Instruments
Audio Equipment
Others
(30.4)
(10.6)
(0.6)
350
0
20/3
21/3
Revenue (Change by Region)
(Billions of yen)
450
414.2
China
400
Japan
+4.6
372.6
(15.4)
North America
Europe
(11.3)
Other areas
(7.0)
(12.5)
350
0
20/3
21/3
Core Operating Profit (Change by Business Segment)
(Billions of yen)
55
46.4
Others
40.7
45
+1.2
Musical Instruments
Audio Equipment
(5.3)
35
(1.5)
25
0
20/3
21/3
Core Operating Profit (Change by Factor)
(Billions of yen)
Decrease in
Industrial machinery and
60
sales and
Increase in
components business
46.4
product mix, etc.
Cost
and the other
(23.3)
SG&A
businesses
expenses
reductions
40.7
45
Impact of
Increase in
+17.3
+1.2
+1.3
exchange
labor costs at
rates
overseas
(0.6)
factories
30
(1.6)
0
20/3
21/3
Information Corporate and Financial
102
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
103
GRAPH 5
FINANCIAL REVIEW
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Results by Segment
Musical Instruments
Revenue in the musical instruments segment declined 11.3% year on year, to ¥239.0 billion, and core operating profit decreased 14.1%, to ¥32.4 billion.
By product, sales of pianos decreased as in-store sales
dropped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which offset
the benefits of our ability to return to a growth track with
regard to sales in China and of recovery in the markets of
certain countries. Sales of digital musical instruments were
down, despite the strong demand for entry-level products
stimulated by people increasingly staying home, due to
supply shortfalls. Sales decreased for wind instruments as
a result of delays in market recovery following a low level of
sales decreased in all regions as a result of the impacts of the pandemic.
Audio Equipment
Revenue in the audio equipment segment decreased 9.2% year on year, to ¥103.8 billion, and core operating profit declined 17.5%, to ¥7.1 billion.
By product, overall sales of audio equipment were down as
the increased sales of sound bars and other products driven
by demand associated with people staying at home could not
compensate for the first-half reductions in sales attributable
to product supply shortfalls. PA equipment sales also
decreased as the COVID-19 pandemic caused stagnancy in
Total Liabilities and Equity
GRAPH 6
(Billions of yen)
Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Equity
600
Others
557.6
Trade
Other
+0.1
Interest-
Retained
550
and
current
Deferred tax
earnings
other
bearing
liabilities,
Lease
liabilities
+21.0
payables debt
etc.
liabilities
+15.4
Other
500
474.0
+3.9
(2.9)
+0.8
(1.4)
Other
components
Income
Interest-
Provisions
non-current
of equity
450
taxes
bearing
(0.8)
liabilities, etc.
+49.4
payables
debt
(2.3)
(0.2)
+0.4
0
20/3
21/3
Analysis of Cash Flows
band activities. Conversely, sales of guitars rose because the
increase in people staying at home drove market growth as
new users picked up the instrument, leading to higher sales
primarily in Japan and China.
By region, sales in Japan were down. Although domestic
guitar sales were up as a result of demand associated with
people increasingly staying at home, overall sales suffered
from store and music school closures as well as a low level
of band activities associated with the pandemic. Sales were
the concert and equipment markets. Sales of ICT equipment,
meanwhile, were up due to higher sales of meeting systems
supported by robust demand stimulated by the rapid normal-
ization of teleworking and remote meetings.
Others (Industrial Machinery and Components Business, etc.) Revenue in the others segment decreased 2.1% year, to ¥29.8 billion, while core operating profit increased ¥1.2 billion, to ¥1.2 billion.
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter, cash) at the end of the fiscal year increased ¥36.7 billion, compared to a decrease of ¥3.1 billion in the previous fiscal year, and stood at ¥129.3 billion.
Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2021 amounted to ¥58.2 billion, compared with ¥57.2 billion in the previous fiscal year, due mainly to the contribution of profit before income taxes.
Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥5.8 billion, compared with ¥21.1 billion in the previous fiscal year, primar- ily due to the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥20.6 billion, compared with ¥36.4 billion in the previous fiscal year, as a result of cash dividends paid (GRAPH 7 ).
also down in North America and Europe. Demand associated
with people increasingly staying home in response to the
pandemic held firm in these regions as consumption activi-
ties shifted toward e-commerce, but overall sales were
impacted by product supply shortages and reductions in
demand associated with activity restrictions. In China, sales
were up in all product categories, except wind instruments,
for which market recovery is lagging, as this country returned
to a growth track faster than other countries. In other regions,
In the industrial machinery and components business, sales of electronic devices showed smooth growth following the commencement of shipments of Yamaha brand in-vehicle audio systems for new models produced by Chinese automo- bile manufacturers, but overall electronic device sales were down as a result of lower shipments of products for amuse- ment equipment. Meanwhile, sales of automobile interior wood components and FA equipment were up following a recovery in demand.
Cash Flows
GRAPH 7
(Billions of yen)
160
129.3
Cash ows from
investing activities
Cash ows from
Effect of
120
92.7
(5.8)
nancing activities
exchange rate
Cash ows from
(20.6)
change on
80
cash and
operating activities
cash equivalents
+58.2
+4.8
40
0
20/3
21/3
Analysis of Financial Position
Total assets on March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥557.6 billion, an increase of ¥83.6 billion, or 17.6%, from ¥474.0 billion a
deferred tax liabilities due to the rise in the market value of securities held.
Forecasts for Fiscal 2022
year earlier. Factors behind this outcome included an increase in cash and cash equivalents as well as higher financial assets attributable to a rise in the market value of securities
held ().
Total liabilities on March 31, 2021, were ¥160.7 billion, an increase of ¥13.1 billion, or 8.9%, from ¥147.6 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year as a result of an increase in
Total Assets
GRAPH 5
Total equity on March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥396.9 billion, an increase of ¥70.5 billion, or 21.6%, from ¥326.5 billion on March 31, 2020. In addition to an increase in retained earn- ings due to reporting of profit for the period, other compo- nents of equity increased owing to a rise in the market value of securities held and the impact of exchange rate fluctua- tions (GRAPH 6 ).
In fiscal 2022, the Company projects revenue of ¥400.0 bil- lion, up 7.3% year on year, and core operating profit of ¥47.0 billion, up 15.4%, a level of performance on par with fiscal 2020, prior to theCOVID-19pandemic. We forecast a strong recovery in market conditions, despite the continuation of opaque conditions related to performance such as factory operation restrictions, difficulties in procuring semiconductors and other components, and logistics disruptions caused by theCOVID-19pandemic ( GRAPH 8 ).
GRAPH 8
Fiscal 2022 Revenue and Core Operating Profit Forecasts (Announced May 10, 2021)
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
450
60
400
372.6
400.047.0
50
40.7
350
40
(Billions of yen)
Current assets
Non-current assets
Other non-current
600
Financial assets
assets, etc.
557.6
Cash and
+52.2
+7.0
cash equivalents
550
Deferred
+36.7
tax
assets
500
474.0
Trade
Other
Other
Property,
Right-of-
(3.4)
and
nancial
current
plant
use
other
assets
assets,
and
assets
450
receivables
(4.4)
etc.
equipment
(2.2)
(0.7)
(0.7)
(1.0)
0
20/3
21/3
300
30
Financial
and
0
21/3
22/3
0
Information Corporate
(Forecasts)
Revenue
Core operating profit (right)
104
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
105
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES
Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries
Millions of yen
2021
2020
As of March 31, 2021 and 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 6 and 33)
¥129,345
¥ 92,671
Trade and other receivables (Notes 7, 23 and 33)
57,329
58,067
Other financial assets (Notes 13 and 33)
8,573
12,939
Inventories (Note 8)
96,803
100,054
Other current assets (Note 9)
7,871
6,455
Subtotal
299,924
270,189
Assets held for sale
1,179
-
Total current assets
301,103
270,189
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
2021
$1,168,323 517,830 77,437 874,384 71,096
2,709,096
10,649
2,719,745
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2021 and 2020
2021
2020
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables (Notes 15 and 33)
¥56,915
¥52,982
Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33)
7,980
10,830
Lease liabilities (Note 33)
5,696
5,365
Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33)
9,745
9,620
Income taxes payables
4,045
4,236
Provisions (Note 18)
1,806
1,700
Other current liabilities (Notes 19 and 23)
14,664
14,412
Total current liabilities
100,852
99,149
Thousands of
U.S. dollars (Note 2)
2021
$514,091 72,080 51,450 88,023 36,537 16,313
132,454
910,957
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment (Note 10)
96,142
97,106
868,413
Right-of-use assets (Note 11)
22,231
24,480
200,804
Goodwill (Note 12)
160
158
1,445
Intangible assets (Note 12)
2,529
1,736
22,843
Financial assets (Notes 13 and 33)
120,058
67,817
1,084,437
Deferred tax assets (Note 14)
7,407
10,795
66,905
Other non-current assets (Note 20)
7,983
1,749
72,107
Total non-current assets
256,513
203,844
2,316,981
Total assets
¥557,616
¥474,034
$5,036,727
The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction
with the accompanying notes.
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33)
387
-
Lease liabilities (Note 33)
14,465
15,864
Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33)
178
1,568
Retirement benefit liabilities (Note 20)
22,576
23,704
Provisions (Note 18)
1,823
2,574
Deferred tax liabilities (Note 14)
18,244
2,825
Other non-current liabilities
2,137
1,897
Total non-current liabilities
59,814
48,434
Total liabilities
160,667
147,584
Equity
Capital stock (Note 21)
28,534
28,534
Capital surplus (Note 21)
21,430
21,277
Retained earnings (Note 21)
337,923
316,899
Treasury shares (Note 21)
(65,086)
(65,093)
Other components of equity
73,156
23,789
Equity attributable to owners of parent
395,958
325,409
Non-controlling interests
991
1,040
Total equity
396,949
326,450
Total liabilities and equity
¥557,616
¥474,034
3,496
130,657
1,608
203,920
16,466
164,791
19,303
540,276
1,451,242
257,736
193,569
3,052,326
(587,896)
660,789
3,576,533
8,951
3,585,485
$5,036,727
Information Corporate and Financial
106
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021
107
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Yamaha Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 04:59:05 UTC.