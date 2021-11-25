Ⅴ. Financial and Corporate Information (PDF:1.06MB/58Pages) 11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST Send by mail :

Financial and Corporate Information 11-Year Summary 100 Financial Review 102 Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 106 Independent Auditor's Report 147 Main Networks 152 Stock Information 154 Company Information 155 Information Corporate and Financial 98 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 99 11-YEAR SUMMARY Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries As of and for the years ended March 31 2011/3 2012/3 2013/3 2014/3 2015/3 For the year: Revenue (Net sales) ¥373,866 ¥356,616 ¥366,941 ¥410,304 ¥432,177 Cost of sales 237,313 231,659 238,261 262,310 270,357 Gross profit 136,553 124,957 128,680 147,994 161,820 Selling, general and administrative expenses 123,387 116,846 119,465 121,999 131,684 Core operating profit (Operating income) 13,165 8,110 9,215 25,994 30,135 Profit before income taxes (Income 6,802 6,971 7,795 25,818 28,526 before income taxes and minority interests) Profit (loss) for the period (Net income (loss))*2 5,078 (29,381) 4,122 22,898 24,929 Capital expenditures 10,439 11,337 13,844 10,799 13,846 Depreciation expenses 12,814 11,973 11,613 12,759 12,597 R&D expenses 22,416 22,819 22,149 22,561 25,439 Cash flows from operating activities 22,646 10,880 7,755 33,213 31,729 Cash flows from investing activities (9,740) (9,004) (12,617) (22,950) (11,700) Free cash flow 12,906 1,875 (4,862) 10,263 20,029 Cash flows from financing activities (10,080) (3,247) (5,536) (4,745) (5,909) At year-end: Total assets ¥390,852 ¥366,610 ¥390,610 ¥438,932 ¥530,034 Total current assets 194,717 188,952 197,902 214,487 247,632 Total current liabilities 74,836 72,829 71,550 73,145 80,976 Interest-bearing debt 11,838 11,295 10,013 8,755 11,868 Total equity (Net assets) 245,002 206,832 229,636 274,843 348,752 Per share: Profit (loss) for the period (Net income (loss)) ¥ 25.90 ¥ (151.73) ¥ 21.29 ¥ 118.26 ¥ 128.75 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 1,250.06 1,052.01 1,171.67 1,403.12 1,787.42 (Net assets) Dividends 10.00 10.00 10.00 27.00 36.00 Key indicators: Core operating profit ratio 3.5% 2.3% 2.5% 6.3% 7.0% (Operating income ratio) Return on equity (ROE) 2.1 (13.2) 1.9 9.2 8.1 Return on assets (ROA) 1.3 (7.8) 1.1 5.5 5.1 Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent 61.9 55.6 58.1 61.9 65.3 Debt to equity ratio (Times) 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.03 0.03 Interest coverage (Times) 40.38 31.84 40.64 130.19 130.51 Current ratio 260.2 259.4 276.6 293.2 305.8 Dividend payout ratio 38.6 - 47.0 22.8 28.0 Note: Figures prior to fiscal 2019 are based on J-GAAP standards. From fiscal 2019, the presentation method has been changed as a result of the adoption of partial revisions to accounting standards for tax benefit accounting. Accordingly, figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively changed to conform with this presentation method. *1 U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥110.71 = U.S.$1, the approximate rate prevailing on March 31, 2021. *2 Net income (loss) has been presented as net income attributable to owners of parent on the consolidated financial statements since fiscal 2016. Under IFRS, net income is displayed as profit for the period attributable to owners of parent. 11-YEAR SUMMARY Millions of Millions of yen U.S. dollars*1 J-GAAP IFRS 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 2021/3 ¥435,477 ¥408,248 ¥432,967 ¥437,416 ¥434,373 ¥414,227 ¥372,630 $ 3,365.82 262,406 242,451 258,465 255,291 255,367 245,967 229,720 2,074.97 173,070 165,796 174,501 182,124 179,005 168,259 142,909 1,290.84 132,407 121,493 125,668 126,094 126,259 121,907 102,198 923.11 40,663 44,302 48,833 56,030 52,745 46,352 40,711 367.73 41,578 42,898 74,471 60,485 56,471 47,225 37,102 335.13 32,633 46,719 54,378 43,753 40,337 34,621 26,615 240.40 11,220 17,542 24,600 15,956 15,956 20,545 11,260 101.71 12,681 11,145 10,777 10,835 10,614 11,156 11,387 102.85 24,793 24,415 24,797 24,926 24,926 24,814 24,189 218.49 42,399 39,142 47,498 30,234 35,520 57,162 58,225 525.92 591 (9,663) 4,766 (23,092) (23,101) (21,067) (5,785) (52.25) 42,991 29,478 52,264 7,142 12,419 36,095 52,440 473.67 (30,349) (12,588) (35,584) (28,479) (33,993) (36,422) (20,602) (186.09) ¥469,745 ¥522,362 ¥552,309 ¥514,762 ¥515,924 ¥474,034 ¥557,616 $ 5,036.73 255,135 272,720 289,493 281,608 282,819 270,189 301,103 2,719.75 75,459 82,565 101,919 80,495 100,443 99,149 100,852 910.96 8,510 11,241 11,173 8,936 8,936 10,830 7,980 75.58 303,889 367,437 388,345 382,771 359,007 326,450 396,949 3,585.48 Yen U.S. dollars ¥ 168.90 ¥ 249.17 ¥ 291.81 ¥ 240.94 ¥ 222.12 ¥ 194.71 ¥ 151.39 $ 1.37 1,601.55 1,948.01 2,125.51 2,124.83 1,992.57 1,850.81 2,252.34 20.34 44.00 52.00 56.00 60.00 60.00 66.00 66.00 0.60 % 9.3% 10.9% 11.3% 12.8% 12.1% 11.2% 10.9% 10.1 14.0 14.5 11.4 11.1 10.1 7.4 6.5 9.4 10.2 8.2 7.5 7.0 5.2 64.2 69.9 70.0 74.1 69.4 68.6 71.0 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02 Financial 129.41 165.40 149.08 138.90 67.20 69.15 85.16 338.1 330.3 284.0 349.8 281.6 272.5 298.6 and 26.1 20.9 19.2 24.9 27.0 33.9 43.6 Information Corporate 100 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 101 GRAPH 1 FINANCIAL REVIEW FINANCIAL REVIEW Fiscal 2021 Performance (IFRS) Analysis of Overall Performance in Fiscal 2021 The business environment in fiscal 2021 was characterized by the strong impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and the negative global real economic growth in 2020. The impact of the pandemic in Japan was enormous and, with no current outlook for when the pandemic will end, balancing efforts to control the virus while also supporting socioeconomic activity has become a major issue. In addi- tion, other developments also impacted the global economy, including the inauguration of a new presidential administration in the United States, intensifying trade friction between the United States and China, and the finalized withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union. Amid these economic conditions, the Yamaha Group con- tinued to implement measures in the second year of the Make Waves 1.0 medium-term management plan by advanc- ing the four key strategies of develop closer ties with cus- tomers, create new value, enhance productivity, and contribute to society through our businesses. In fiscal 2022, the medium-term management plan targets a core operating profit ratio of 13.8%, ROE of 11.5%, and EPS of ¥270. Efforts to develop closer ties with customers included developing a CDP system and establishing a structure for creating customer experiences that will create new connec- tions with Yamaha. In addition, Yamaha stepped up initiatives including increasing messaging on social media and other online media in response to the growth in digital customer contact points via the internet to communicate the Yamaha brand value and to connect business at our physical stores. We are also expanding our e-commerce presence and pro- moting live commerce, a new type of sales promotion, and accelerating other various initiatives. Furthermore, we broad- ened our business domains by raising recognition of our products in the headphone and earphone markets and by securing contracts from Chinese automobile manufacturers for our in-vehicle audio systems.

For the key strategy of create new value, our new YDS-150 digital saxophone reproduces the realistic and beautiful tones of acoustic instruments while eliminating the initial challenge of playing a reed instrument. The THR30IIA Wireless amplifier for guitars was designed for intimate performances at home or other small venues and to meet the demand for online distribution of performance videos. The THR30IIA Wireless amplifier was well-received by a wide range of customers. We also initiated the development of Remote Cheerer powered by SoundUD and the Distance Viewing next-generation live viewing service, designed to enable viewers to safely and comfortably enjoy live concerts, sports competitions, and other events that have suffered during the pandemic. In efforts to enhance productivity, we advanced various measures, ranging from putting in place an area oversight system at manufacturing sites, standardizing production control, and creating smart factories, despite the factory shutdowns due to the spread of COVID-19 and other disrup- tions. We also made progress in using internal and external resources to shorten the time needed for product develop- ment in the audio equipment business.

For our key strategy of contribute to society through our businesses, the aggregate total of students offered instru- ment musical education experience in emerging countries reached 710,000, representing smooth progress toward the target of one million students set for the third year of the medium-term management plan. We also made steady prog- ress in achieving the goal of a 50% ratio of certified timber use, reaching 48% in the second year of the plan. Revenue, Core Operating Profit, and Profit for the Period Attributable to Owners of Parent Revenue decreased 10.0% year on year, to ¥372.6 billion. This decrease was a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction of ¥2.3 billion from foreign exchange influences (). By region, revenue was down in all regions, with the exception of China, where recovery in economic activities led to increased revenue ( GRAPH 2 ). Core operating profit was down 12.2% year on year, to ¥40.7 billion, as decreases in profit in the musical instruments and audio equipment segments counteracted higher profit in the others segment ( GRAPH 3 ). Factors increasing profit included reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs as well as higher profit in the industrial machinery and components business and the others business. However, these factors were outweighed by reductions in sales and production associated with the pandemic as well as rising labor costs at overseas production bases, resulting in an overall decrease in profit ( GRAPH 4 ). Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent declined 23.1% year on year, to ¥26.6 billion. Factors behind this decline included lower core operating profit, a ¥2.3 billion loss from suspension of operations attributable to the pan- demic, and ¥3.6 billion in impairment losses. GRAPH 1 (Billions of yen) 2020/3 2021/3 Revenue 414.2 372.6 Musical 269.4 239.0 Instruments Audio Equipment 114.4 103.8 Others 30.5 29.8 GRAPH 2 (Billions of yen) 2020/3 2021/3 Revenue 414.2 372.6 Japan 123.6 108.2 North America 87.3 76.0 Europe 80.2 73.2 China 53.1 57.7 Other areas 70.0 57.5 GRAPH 3 (Billions of yen) 2020/3 2021/3 Core operating 46.4 40.7 profit Musical 37.8 32.4 Instruments Audio Equipment 8.6 7.1 Others 0 1.2 GRAPH 4 Revenue (Change by Business Segment) (Billions of yen) 450 414.2 400 372.6 Musical Instruments Audio Equipment Others (30.4) (10.6) (0.6) 350 0 20/3 21/3 Revenue (Change by Region) (Billions of yen) 450 414.2 China 400 Japan +4.6 372.6 (15.4) North America Europe (11.3) Other areas (7.0) (12.5) 350 0 20/3 21/3 Core Operating Profit (Change by Business Segment) (Billions of yen) 55 46.4 Others 40.7 45 +1.2 Musical Instruments Audio Equipment (5.3) 35 (1.5) 25 0 20/3 21/3 Core Operating Profit (Change by Factor) (Billions of yen) Decrease in Industrial machinery and 60 sales and Increase in components business 46.4 product mix, etc. Cost and the other (23.3) SG&A businesses expenses reductions 40.7 45 Impact of Increase in +17.3 +1.2 +1.3 exchange labor costs at rates overseas (0.6) factories 30 (1.6) 0 20/3 21/3 Information Corporate and Financial 102 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 103 GRAPH 5 FINANCIAL REVIEW FINANCIAL REVIEW Results by Segment Musical Instruments Revenue in the musical instruments segment declined 11.3% year on year, to ¥239.0 billion, and core operating profit decreased 14.1%, to ¥32.4 billion. By product, sales of pianos decreased as in-store sales dropped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which offset the benefits of our ability to return to a growth track with regard to sales in China and of recovery in the markets of certain countries. Sales of digital musical instruments were down, despite the strong demand for entry-level products stimulated by people increasingly staying home, due to supply shortfalls. Sales decreased for wind instruments as a result of delays in market recovery following a low level of sales decreased in all regions as a result of the impacts of the pandemic. Audio Equipment Revenue in the audio equipment segment decreased 9.2% year on year, to ¥103.8 billion, and core operating profit declined 17.5%, to ¥7.1 billion. By product, overall sales of audio equipment were down as the increased sales of sound bars and other products driven by demand associated with people staying at home could not compensate for the first-half reductions in sales attributable to product supply shortfalls. PA equipment sales also decreased as the COVID-19 pandemic caused stagnancy in Total Liabilities and Equity GRAPH 6 (Billions of yen) Current liabilities Non-current liabilities Equity 600 Others 557.6 Trade Other +0.1 Interest- Retained 550 and current Deferred tax earnings other bearing liabilities, Lease liabilities +21.0 payables debt etc. liabilities +15.4 Other 500 474.0 +3.9 (2.9) +0.8 (1.4) Other components Income Interest- Provisions non-current of equity 450 taxes bearing (0.8) liabilities, etc. +49.4 payables debt (2.3) (0.2) +0.4 0 20/3 21/3 Analysis of Cash Flows band activities. Conversely, sales of guitars rose because the increase in people staying at home drove market growth as new users picked up the instrument, leading to higher sales primarily in Japan and China. By region, sales in Japan were down. Although domestic guitar sales were up as a result of demand associated with people increasingly staying at home, overall sales suffered from store and music school closures as well as a low level of band activities associated with the pandemic. Sales were the concert and equipment markets. Sales of ICT equipment, meanwhile, were up due to higher sales of meeting systems supported by robust demand stimulated by the rapid normal- ization of teleworking and remote meetings. Others (Industrial Machinery and Components Business, etc.) Revenue in the others segment decreased 2.1% year, to ¥29.8 billion, while core operating profit increased ¥1.2 billion, to ¥1.2 billion. Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter, cash) at the end of the fiscal year increased ¥36.7 billion, compared to a decrease of ¥3.1 billion in the previous fiscal year, and stood at ¥129.3 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2021 amounted to ¥58.2 billion, compared with ¥57.2 billion in the previous fiscal year, due mainly to the contribution of profit before income taxes. Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥5.8 billion, compared with ¥21.1 billion in the previous fiscal year, primar- ily due to the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥20.6 billion, compared with ¥36.4 billion in the previous fiscal year, as a result of cash dividends paid ( GRAPH 7 ). also down in North America and Europe. Demand associated with people increasingly staying home in response to the pandemic held firm in these regions as consumption activi- ties shifted toward e-commerce, but overall sales were impacted by product supply shortages and reductions in demand associated with activity restrictions. In China, sales were up in all product categories, except wind instruments, for which market recovery is lagging, as this country returned to a growth track faster than other countries. In other regions, In the industrial machinery and components business, sales of electronic devices showed smooth growth following the commencement of shipments of Yamaha brand in-vehicle audio systems for new models produced by Chinese automo- bile manufacturers, but overall electronic device sales were down as a result of lower shipments of products for amuse- ment equipment. Meanwhile, sales of automobile interior wood components and FA equipment were up following a recovery in demand. Cash Flows GRAPH 7 (Billions of yen) 160 129.3 Cash ows from investing activities Cash ows from Effect of 120 92.7 (5.8) nancing activities exchange rate Cash ows from (20.6) change on 80 cash and operating activities cash equivalents +58.2 +4.8 40 0 20/3 21/3 Analysis of Financial Position Total assets on March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥557.6 billion, an increase of ¥83.6 billion, or 17.6%, from ¥474.0 billion a deferred tax liabilities due to the rise in the market value of securities held. Forecasts for Fiscal 2022 year earlier. Factors behind this outcome included an increase in cash and cash equivalents as well as higher financial assets attributable to a rise in the market value of securities held (). Total liabilities on March 31, 2021, were ¥160.7 billion, an increase of ¥13.1 billion, or 8.9%, from ¥147.6 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year as a result of an increase in Total Assets GRAPH 5 Total equity on March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥396.9 billion, an increase of ¥70.5 billion, or 21.6%, from ¥326.5 billion on March 31, 2020. In addition to an increase in retained earn- ings due to reporting of profit for the period, other compo- nents of equity increased owing to a rise in the market value of securities held and the impact of exchange rate fluctua- tions ( GRAPH 6 ). In fiscal 2022, the Company projects revenue of ¥400.0 bil- lion, up 7.3% year on year, and core operating profit of ¥47.0 billion, up 15.4%, a level of performance on par with fiscal 2020, prior to the COVID-19pandemic. We forecast a strong recovery in market conditions, despite the continuation of opaque conditions related to performance such as factory operation restrictions, difficulties in procuring semiconductors and other components, and logistics disruptions caused by the COVID-19pandemic ( GRAPH 8 ). GRAPH 8 Fiscal 2022 Revenue and Core Operating Profit Forecasts (Announced May 10, 2021) (Billions of yen) (Billions of yen) 450 60 400 372.6 400.047.0 50 40.7 350 40 (Billions of yen) Current assets Non-current assets Other non-current 600 Financial assets assets, etc. 557.6 Cash and +52.2 +7.0 cash equivalents 550 Deferred +36.7 tax assets 500 474.0 Trade Other Other Property, Right-of- (3.4) and nancial current plant use other assets assets, and assets 450 receivables (4.4) etc. equipment (2.2) (0.7) (0.7) (1.0) 0 20/3 21/3 300 30 Financial and 0 21/3 22/3 0 Information Corporate (Forecasts) Revenue Core operating profit (right) 104 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 105 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTES Yamaha Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries Millions of yen 2021 2020 As of March 31, 2021 and 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 6 and 33) ¥129,345 ¥ 92,671 Trade and other receivables (Notes 7, 23 and 33) 57,329 58,067 Other financial assets (Notes 13 and 33) 8,573 12,939 Inventories (Note 8) 96,803 100,054 Other current assets (Note 9) 7,871 6,455 Subtotal 299,924 270,189 Assets held for sale 1,179 - Total current assets 301,103 270,189 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2) 2021 $1,168,323 517,830 77,437 874,384 71,096 2,709,096 10,649 2,719,745 Millions of yen As of March 31, 2021 and 2020 2021 2020 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables (Notes 15 and 33) ¥56,915 ¥52,982 Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33) 7,980 10,830 Lease liabilities (Note 33) 5,696 5,365 Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33) 9,745 9,620 Income taxes payables 4,045 4,236 Provisions (Note 18) 1,806 1,700 Other current liabilities (Notes 19 and 23) 14,664 14,412 Total current liabilities 100,852 99,149 Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 2) 2021 $514,091 72,080 51,450 88,023 36,537 16,313 132,454 910,957 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment (Note 10) 96,142 97,106 868,413 Right-of-use assets (Note 11) 22,231 24,480 200,804 Goodwill (Note 12) 160 158 1,445 Intangible assets (Note 12) 2,529 1,736 22,843 Financial assets (Notes 13 and 33) 120,058 67,817 1,084,437 Deferred tax assets (Note 14) 7,407 10,795 66,905 Other non-current assets (Note 20) 7,983 1,749 72,107 Total non-current assets 256,513 203,844 2,316,981 Total assets ¥557,616 ¥474,034 $5,036,727 The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing debt (Notes 16 and 33) 387 - Lease liabilities (Note 33) 14,465 15,864 Other financial liabilities (Notes 17 and 33) 178 1,568 Retirement benefit liabilities (Note 20) 22,576 23,704 Provisions (Note 18) 1,823 2,574 Deferred tax liabilities (Note 14) 18,244 2,825 Other non-current liabilities 2,137 1,897 Total non-current liabilities 59,814 48,434 Total liabilities 160,667 147,584 Equity Capital stock (Note 21) 28,534 28,534 Capital surplus (Note 21) 21,430 21,277 Retained earnings (Note 21) 337,923 316,899 Treasury shares (Note 21) (65,086) (65,093) Other components of equity 73,156 23,789 Equity attributable to owners of parent 395,958 325,409 Non-controlling interests 991 1,040 Total equity 396,949 326,450 Total liabilities and equity ¥557,616 ¥474,034 3,496 130,657 1,608 203,920 16,466 164,791 19,303 540,276 1,451,242 257,736 193,569 3,052,326 (587,896) 660,789 3,576,533 8,951 3,585,485 $5,036,727 Information Corporate and Financial 106 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 Yamaha Group Annual Report 2021 107 This is an excerpt of the original content. 