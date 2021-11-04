Log in
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/02
7240 JPY   -2.69%
05:32aPresentation of Financial Statements (PDF 1.50 MB)
PU
02:34aJapan Index Ends with Solid Gains; Nintendo Drags 2%
MT
11/03Yamaha Logs 203% Rise in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit, Cuts FY22 Outlook
MT
Presentation of Financial Statements (PDF 1.50 MB)

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Analyst and Investor Briefing on

Second Quarter of FY2022.3

(Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022)

November 4, 2021

Yamaha Corporation

FY2022.3 1H Highlights

Overview

FY2022.3 1H Achievements

  • Market conditions continued to recover, and revenue and profit both increased year on year.
  • Supply shortages continued due to restrictions on factory operations caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, semiconductor procurement difficulties, and logistics disruptions.
  • Although logistics and procurement costs rose, core operating profit increased due to the effects of higher revenue.

Outlook

FY2022.3 Full Year Outlook

  • Although market demand remains robust, previous projections have been revised downward amid expectations of continuing supply shortages.
  • The main factors are difficulties procuring semiconductors such as sound generator LSIs and prolongation of logistics disruptions.
  • Cost controls have partially offset factors such as lower revenue and production than previously projected and increases in logistics and procurement costs, but projected core

operating profit has been revised to the previous year's levels.

1

1. Performance Summary

FY2022.3 1H Performance

FY2022.3

(six months)

Full Year Outlook

FY2022.3 1H (Six Months) Summary

(billions of yen)

FY2021.3 1H

FY2022.3 1H

Change

Revenue

164.8

198.5

+33.7

*2

+20.4%

Core Operating Profit

13.0

23.5

+10.5

+80.4%

(Core Operating Profit Ratio)

(7.9%)

(11.8%)

Net Profit*1

7.1

21.4

+14.4

+202.6%

*2 +14.8%

Exchange Rate (yen)

(Excluding the impact

of exchange rate)

Revenue

US$

107

110

(Average rate during

EUR

121

131

the period)

Profit

US$

107

110

(Settlement rate)

EUR

119

129

*1 Net profit is presented as net profit attributable to owners of parent on the consolidated financial statements.

3

FY2022.3 1H Performance

FY2022.3

(six months)

Full Year Outlook

Core Operating Profit Analysis

Versus previous year

(billions of yen)

Increase in sales

and production and

model mix, etc.

SG&A

*1

IMC business

23.5

-4.9

and others

Labor cost

2.9

Impact of

at overseas

Cost

exchange

factories

increase Ocean freight 12.3

rates

4.1

-0.4

-1.1

charges

13.0

-2.4

FY2021.3 1H

FY2022.3 1H

*1 Industrial Machinery and Components

4

Disclaimer

Yamaha Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
