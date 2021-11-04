Presentation of Financial Statements (PDF 1.50 MB)

Analyst and Investor Briefing on
Second Quarter of FY2022.3
(Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022)
November 4, 2021
Yamaha Corporation
Overview
FY2022.3 1H Achievements
-
Market conditions continued to recover, and revenue and profit both increased year on year.
-
Supply shortages continued due to restrictions on factory operations caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, semiconductor procurement difficulties, and logistics disruptions.
-
Although logistics and procurement costs rose, core operating profit increased due to the effects of higher revenue.
Outlook
FY2022.3 Full Year Outlook
-
Although market demand remains robust, previous projections have been revised downward amid expectations of continuing supply shortages.
-
The main factors are difficulties procuring semiconductors such as sound generator LSIs and prolongation of logistics disruptions.
-
Cost controls have partially offset factors such as lower revenue and production than previously projected and increases in logistics and procurement costs, but projected core
|
operating profit has been revised to the previous year's levels.
|
1
|
|
FY2022.3 1H Performance
|
FY2022.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
(six months)
|
|
Full Year Outlook
|
|
|
|
|
FY2022.3 1H (Six Months) Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021.3 1H
|
FY2022.3 1H
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
164.8
|
198.5
|
+33.7
|
*2
|
|
|
|
+20.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Operating Profit
|
13.0
|
23.5
|
+10.5
|
+80.4%
|
|
|
(Core Operating Profit Ratio)
|
(7.9%)
|
(11.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit*1
|
7.1
|
21.4
|
+14.4
|
+202.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2 +14.8%
|
|
|
Exchange Rate (yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Excluding the impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of exchange rate)
|
|
Revenue
|
|
US$
|
107
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Average rate during
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
121
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
the period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
US$
|
107
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
(Settlement rate)
|
|
EUR
|
119
|
129
|
|
|
*1 Net profit is presented as net profit attributable to owners of parent on the consolidated financial statements.
|
FY2022.3 1H Performance
|
FY2022.3
|
(six months)
|
Full Year Outlook
Core Operating Profit Analysis
Versus previous year
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and production and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
model mix, etc.
|
SG&A
|
*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMC business
|
23.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.9
|
and others
|
|
|
Labor cost
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
Impact of
|
|
|
|
|
|
at overseas
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
exchange
|
factories
|
increase Ocean freight 12.3
|
|
|
|
|
rates
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
-0.4
|
-1.1
|
charges
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
-2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Industrial Machinery and Components
|
4
Disclaimer
