The ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop Microphone Line Array Speaker Solutions Certified for Zoom to Deliver Audio for Zoom Rooms

Yamaha today announced certification as Zoom Rooms ProAudio Certified Hardware for both ADECIA Ceiling Solution and ADECIA Tabletop Solution. ADECIA is a complete and customizable audio solution engineered to provide stellar audio quality in any conference room or classroom. Available immediately, both ADECIA solutions have met Zoom’s requirements for Zoom Rooms ProAudio Certified Hardware, providing clear, uninterrupted audio for remote and hybrid meetings or classes.

“The modern conference room or classroom must be hybrid-ready,” said Nobuo Ikematsu, Senior General Manager of Information & Communication Division, Yamaha. “ADECIA’s world-class acoustic technology fosters seamless collaboration through high-quality audio for both in-person and remote participants. Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a leader in virtual conferencing, shares our vision for frictionless collaboration across the globe. Now with full optimization with Zoom Rooms, ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop solutions can power effortless conversation, regardless of location.”

Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnerships at Zoom, added, “As companies embrace the hybrid model, they must not underestimate the importance of good audio in the conference room. ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop solutions fulfill all requirements for an audio solution that can support lively communication, productivity, and collaboration occurring daily via Zoom Rooms.”

Yamaha’s ADECIA conferencing solution is a family of communication products designed to work seamlessly together to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any conference room or classroom. The easy-install solution includes four Yamaha products: the RM-CG ceiling array microphone or the RM-TT Tabletop Microphone and RM-CR signal processor, as well as Yamaha's long-trusted PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers.

The Dante-enabled RM-CG Ceiling Microphone features four dynamic beams for optimal room flexibility, while the Dante-enabled RM-TT Microphone offers six microphone directional options for clearer audio pickup. Both microphone choices are built with Yamaha’s signature audio technology, such as Human Voice Activity Detection, Dereverberation, Noise Cancellation, and Auto Gain Control.

The ADECIA solution immediately recognizes all system components and optimizes tuning and set-up for the room’s acoustic environment. Integration is done through the system’s configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth®, Dante, and analog connections, this all-inclusive system can function in a variety of room environments.

Yamaha’s ADECIA can also be purchased in a unique hybrid room-ready solution from Yamaha, Lenovo, and AVer. This bundle equips conference rooms and classrooms with all required technological components to create a high-quality, hybrid meeting experience, including the Yamaha ADECIA complete audio system, AVer CAM550 conference camera, ThinkSmart Core + touchpanel, and controller. These devices have been tested to integrate quickly and are certified for Zoom Rooms use. The Hybrid Room-Ready Solution was designed to allow customers to initiate and control meetings, share content, and collaborate with ease. More information on the bundle and its components will be featured at Zoomtopia 2022 in San Jose, California.

