Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yamaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7951   JP3942600002

YAMAHA CORPORATION

(7951)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-04 am EDT
5320.00 JPY   -5.00%
09:03aThe ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop Microphone Line Array Speaker Solutions Certified for Zoom to Deliver Audio for Zoom Rooms
BU
11/03Yamaha Raises FY23 Outlook Despite 3% Fall in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit amid High-base Effect, Economic Disruptions
MT
11/02Yamaha : Performance Outline
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop Microphone Line Array Speaker Solutions Certified for Zoom to Deliver Audio for Zoom Rooms

11/04/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yamaha today announced certification as Zoom Rooms ProAudio Certified Hardware for both ADECIA Ceiling Solution and ADECIA Tabletop Solution. ADECIA is a complete and customizable audio solution engineered to provide stellar audio quality in any conference room or classroom. Available immediately, both ADECIA solutions have met Zoom’s requirements for Zoom Rooms ProAudio Certified Hardware, providing clear, uninterrupted audio for remote and hybrid meetings or classes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005064/en/

ADECIA Ceiling Solution, left, and ADECIA Tabletop Solution, right (Photo: Business Wire)

ADECIA Ceiling Solution, left, and ADECIA Tabletop Solution, right (Photo: Business Wire)

“The modern conference room or classroom must be hybrid-ready,” said Nobuo Ikematsu, Senior General Manager of Information & Communication Division, Yamaha. “ADECIA’s world-class acoustic technology fosters seamless collaboration through high-quality audio for both in-person and remote participants. Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a leader in virtual conferencing, shares our vision for frictionless collaboration across the globe. Now with full optimization with Zoom Rooms, ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop solutions can power effortless conversation, regardless of location.”

Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnerships at Zoom, added, “As companies embrace the hybrid model, they must not underestimate the importance of good audio in the conference room. ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop solutions fulfill all requirements for an audio solution that can support lively communication, productivity, and collaboration occurring daily via Zoom Rooms.”

Yamaha’s ADECIA conferencing solution is a family of communication products designed to work seamlessly together to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any conference room or classroom. The easy-install solution includes four Yamaha products: the RM-CG ceiling array microphone or the RM-TT Tabletop Microphone and RM-CR signal processor, as well as Yamaha's long-trusted PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers.

The Dante-enabled RM-CG Ceiling Microphone features four dynamic beams for optimal room flexibility, while the Dante-enabled RM-TT Microphone offers six microphone directional options for clearer audio pickup. Both microphone choices are built with Yamaha’s signature audio technology, such as Human Voice Activity Detection, Dereverberation, Noise Cancellation, and Auto Gain Control.

The ADECIA solution immediately recognizes all system components and optimizes tuning and set-up for the room’s acoustic environment. Integration is done through the system’s configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth®, Dante, and analog connections, this all-inclusive system can function in a variety of room environments.

Yamaha’s ADECIA can also be purchased in a unique hybrid room-ready solution from Yamaha, Lenovo, and AVer. This bundle equips conference rooms and classrooms with all required technological components to create a high-quality, hybrid meeting experience, including the Yamaha ADECIA complete audio system, AVer CAM550 conference camera, ThinkSmart Core + touchpanel, and controller. These devices have been tested to integrate quickly and are certified for Zoom Rooms use. The Hybrid Room-Ready Solution was designed to allow customers to initiate and control meetings, share content, and collaborate with ease. More information on the bundle and its components will be featured at Zoomtopia 2022 in San Jose, California.

More information on ADECIA can be found at
https://europe.yamaha.com/en/products/contents/unified_communications/adecia_solutions/index.html

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 16 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.
http://www.yamaha.com/en

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about YAMAHA CORPORATION
09:03aThe ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop Microphone Line Array Speaker Solutions Certified for Z..
BU
11/03Yamaha Raises FY23 Outlook Despite 3% Fall in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit amid High-b..
MT
11/02Yamaha : Performance Outline
PU
11/02Yamaha : Reports Second Quarter (Six Months) Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023..
PU
11/02Yamaha Corporation Announces Second Quarter End Dividend for the Period Ended September..
CI
11/02Yamaha Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Enduing M..
CI
10/18Japanese stocks rebound as U.S. futures rise
RE
10/12Yamaha's Next Generation Video Collaboration Systems “CS-800” and “CS..
BU
10/12Yamaha Corporation Releases CS-800 and CS-500 Video Collaboration Systems
CI
09/29Nikkei 225 Up 1% on Wall Street Cues, Bank of England Move
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 461 B 3 111 M 3 111 M
Net income 2023 39 827 M 269 M 269 M
Net cash 2023 135 B 908 M 908 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 961 B 6 482 M 6 482 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 19 895
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart YAMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yamaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YAMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 600,00 JPY
Average target price 6 287,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuya Nakata Executive President & Representative Director
Shigeki Fujii Executive Officer & General Manager-IMC Business
Taro Tokuhiro Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Tsunemitsu Torie Manager-Business Administration
Taku Fukui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAMAHA CORPORATION-1.23%6 482
SHIMANO INC.-25.16%14 056
POOL CORPORATION-48.48%11 387
POLARIS INC.-9.09%5 791
BRP INC.-20.78%5 031
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-33.04%4 803