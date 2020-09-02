Log in
Yamaha : Announces ADECIA Audio Solution

09/02/2020 | 08:10am EDT

New Dynamic Beamforming Ceiling Microphone, Conference Processor, PoE Switches, and VXL Series Speakers Create a Complete and Customizable Audio Solution

Yamaha today announced ADECIA, a family of communication products designed to work together seamlessly to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any enterprise or meeting space. From input to output, ADECIA ensures the highest-quality audio communication for which Yamaha is well known. The comprehensive conferencing solution introduces the RM-CG ceiling array microphone and RM-CR remote conference processor and includes Yamaha’s long-trusted PoE network switches and VXL Series Dante PoE line array speakers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005345/en/

A Complete and Customizable Audio Solution "ADECIA" (Photo: Business Wire)

A Complete and Customizable Audio Solution "ADECIA" (Photo: Business Wire)

“Historically achieving professional audio quality - be it a training room, conference room, multi-purpose room, or the board room — has required an incredible amount of work and costs to design, install, and set up,” said Nobuo Ikematsu, senior general manager of information & communication division, Yamaha. “The introduction of ADECIA now allows customers to easily customize and configure a full-room UC solution that’s user friendly and delivers the best audio results in any room. With added safety requirements in today’s spaces, the ADECIA ceiling microphone solution can allow for social distancing and reduced contact without hindering the conference experience.”

With over 130 years of history dedicated to mastering the best possible sound quality, whether it be world-class instrument sound output, concert hall acoustics or high-tech DSP algorithms, Yamaha has encompassed this collective knowledge, technology and research to develop solutions that solve today’s communication challenges.

ADECIA enables organizations to overcome challenges with implementation, configuration, and room acoustics by providing all the equipment required for a successful installation with the highest audio quality. Every component of the system, from the microphones to speakers as well as the required networking and communication equipment, automatically integrates thus reducing time, costs, and installation complexities.

The complete solution immediately detects all components of the system and configures them to be optimized for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation characteristics of the room, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system’s configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a wide variety of room types.

The ADECIA solution combines Yamaha’s new dynamic beamforming ceiling array microphone (RM-CG), remote conference processor (RM-CR), a Yamaha Dante-optimized network switch, and VXL Series line-array Dante PoE powered speakers. Together, the system supports multi-beam tracking technology, Human Voice Activity Detection, Noise Reduction algorithms, speaker tracking, adaptive acoustic echo cancellation, and much more. These automatic, smart audio technologies empower crystal clear, stress-free remote communications.

Utilizing an open control interface, the new Yamaha RM-CG ceiling array microphone and RM-CR remote conference processor can also be used with other Yamaha or third-party components for even more flexibility in the system’s design.

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 10 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.

www.yamaha.com

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
